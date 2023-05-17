Microsoft heeft versie 17.6.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.6 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

In the sprint to the Build 2023 conference, we’re thrilled to announce the general availability of Visual Studio version 17.6. This latest release delivers a range of powerful tools and features designed to empower you in crafting cutting-edge applications and experiences. The user-friendly environment, along with essential features like code completion, debugging, refactoring, and version control, caters to both experienced and novice developers striving to achieve their software development objectives, solidifying its position as the go-to IDE for millions of developers worldwide.

We’ve committed to you to enhance Visual Studio across a set of familiar themes that are enduring throughout each of our Visual Studio releases. Visual Studio 2022 version 17.6 represents the culmination to date for these big rocks:

You’ve also given us feedback and we listened. Many new features come straight from your feedback and suggestions, with this release completing 22 suggestions. Here are some of your most up-voted suggestions: