Software-update: Tails 5.13

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Add curl, a command line tool to download over HTTPS, FTP, and other protocols. curl can be useful for online investigations as an alternative to wget. Everything you do with curl goes through the Tor network. If you want to use curl on a local network, use /usr/bin/curl instead.
Changes and updates
  • Use LUKS2 by default for all new Persistent Storage and LUKS encrypted volumes. LUKS2 provide stronger cryptography by default. We will provide a migration plan from LUKS1 to LUKS2 for existing Persistent Storage in Tails 5.14 (early June).
  • Update Tor Browser to 12.0.6.
Fixed problems Known issues

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-05-2023 07:01
0 • submitter: Munchie

17-05-2023 • 07:01

0

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

29-05 Tails 6.16 0
21-05 Tails 6.15.1 0
01-05 Tails 6.15 7
17-04 Tails 6.14.2 0
04-04 Tails 6.14.1 0
06-03 Tails 6.13 0
06-02 Tails 6.12 4
09-01 Tails 6.11 0
28-11 Tails 6.10 0
31-10 Tails 6.9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tails

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq