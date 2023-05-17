Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Add curl , a command line tool to download over HTTPS, FTP, and other protocols. curl can be useful for online investigations as an alternative to wget . Everything you do with curl goes through the Tor network. If you want to use curl on a local network, use /usr/bin/curl instead. Changes and updates Use LUKS2 by default for all new Persistent Storage and LUKS encrypted volumes. LUKS2 provide stronger cryptography by default. We will provide a migration plan from LUKS1 to LUKS2 for existing Persistent Storage in Tails 5.14 (early June).

Update Tor Browser to 12.0.6. Fixed problems For more details, read our changelog. Known issues None specific to this release, see the list of long-standing issues.