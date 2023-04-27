Software-update: Calibre 6.17

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 6.17 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • Font subsetting: Add support for WOFF format fonts and CID keyed fonts. Also further reduce file sizes when subsetting.
  • Book details: Show a link to open the data files folder when data files are present.
  • Template language: Add various functions to query the extra files associated with a book.
  • Edit book: Compress images: Support compression of images in the WEBP format as well. Closes tickets: 2017195.
  • Comments editor: Add buttons to create links to data files and also to folders easily when inserting a link.
  • Allow displaying the id, formats and path builtin columns via Preferences->Add your own columns.
  • Trash bin: Add a button to clear the bin. Closes tickets: 2017232.
  • Metadata editor: Use a dedicated editor with preview for custom columns that store markdown formatted text.
Bug fixes
  • Fix a regression in the previous release that could result in empty author folders remaining in the library when the author of a book is changed.
  • Fix the data files associated with a book not being handled when using the Merge books and Copy to library functions. Closes tickets: 2017373.
  • Fix a regression in the previous release that broke some operations in the Manage tags/authors/etc. dialogs.
  • Ensure metadata.opf is always written when deleting book even if it is not sequenced for backup.Closes tickets: 2017217.
Improved news sources
  • Scientific American

Calibre 6.0

Versienummer 6.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-04-2023

27-04-2023 • 13:58

42

Bron: Calibre

Ergophion 27 april 2023 14:24
Calibre is geweldig maar van de updates word ik gek. Bijna elke keer wanneer ik het opstart is er een nieuwe update.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Ergophion27 april 2023 16:02
En ondanks dat er al heel vaak gevraagd is om een auto update feature is deze er nog steeds niet. Echt een gemis.
Jarige @Bor28 april 2023 01:05
Calibre draaien in Docker is wat ik doe. En dan bijvoorbeeld watchtower gebruiken om al je Docker applicaties automatisch te updaten.

Maar goed, dit is wel voor mensen die weten hoe Docker werkt. En vanaf dat moment kan je Calibre benaderen via een webbrowser ipv via de applicatie zelf. Dus best wel anders. Maar op die manier draai ik het op een thuisserver inclusief andere applicaties.
Robertdw @Bor27 april 2023 18:04
Ja paar keer klikken is natuurlijk een hoop werk. En bij auto update dan weer gezeur dat je Windows verziekt wordt omdat daar ook net een opdate loopt.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Robertdw27 april 2023 18:33
Een paar keer onnodig klikken (dwz, op de update notificatie moeten klikken, de download moeten selecteren (meerdere kliks), de download zelf moeten uitvoeren, het gedownloade bestand moeten starten, upgrade kiezen etc) is gewoon zonde en onnodig. "Gezeur' dat je Windows verziekt is gewoon onzin. Een auto update werkt bij andere applicaties toch ook gewoon goed en onafhankelijk van een Windows update?
Robertdw @Bor28 april 2023 10:23
Ja wordt er natuurlijk verschrikkelijk moe van als je 5 of 6 keer je vinger op en neer moet bewegen en je hand heen en weer. Wees blij dat je zo nu en dan nog wat beweging voor je scherm krijgt.
Polydeukes @Robertdw28 april 2023 12:26
Het heeft helemaal niks met beweging of inspanning te maken. Je zit niet achter je pc om met onderhoud bezig te zijn toch? Je wil productief zijn, of voor je ontspanning. Zaken die eenvoudig te automatiseren zijn ervaar je op zo'n moment gewoon als hinderlijk en onnodig tijdrovend.
Robertdw @Polydeukes28 april 2023 14:56
Gewoon simpel een programma updaten met een paar muisklikken noem ik niet hinderlijk. Heb net het GRATIS programma Calibre binnen 10 seconden na openen geupdate. Als jij dat tijdrovend en hinderlijk noemt, ben je eigenlijk geen PC waardig. Het stukje hier lezen en reageren heeft je waarschijnlijk al meer moeite en tijd gekost.
Polydeukes @Robertdw28 april 2023 15:59
Met zo'n instelling reden we nog steeds op paarden en bestonden er überhaupt geen computers. Het automatiseren van overbodige, tijd-kostende en repetitieve handelingen is hét bestaansrecht van computers. Als je dat niet inziet, dan ben je geen pc waardig.
Robertdw @Polydeukes29 april 2023 10:40
Ja maar het punt is dat 5 keer klikken en 10 seconden geen tijdrovende bezigheid is. Als je dat wel vindt kun je het beter bij je spelconsole houden. En daarnaast gaat het hier over een gratis programma. De makers daarvan hebben blijkbaar ook geen probleem met de moeite en tijd die zij erin steken om het programma voor u te onderhouden.

HakanX @Robertdw28 april 2023 09:37
Auto update zoals bij Firefox is anders prima. Geen extra background service dat altijd draait. Haalt update stilletjes binnen terwijl de browser open is en update bij de volgende restart. Helaas lijkt dat voor erg veel software een veel te moeilijke taak te zijn.
Jogai @Bor28 april 2023 09:18
Installeer het met scoop, dan heb je met een oneliner weer een nieuwe versie:
scoop update && scoop update *

MsG @Jogai28 april 2023 11:57
Of gewoon WinGet van Microsoft zelf.
Jogai @MsG28 april 2023 14:16
Niet zo'n fan van
Jerie @Bor29 april 2023 15:43
Daar zijn package managers voor; ik wil niet dat iedere applicatie afzonderlijk een auto-update gaat implementeren. Zie bijv de Sparkle vulnerability.
Pierre @Ergophion27 april 2023 14:43
Sinds een paar maanden update ik gewoon niet, de versie die ik nu heb draait prima.
fps @Pierre27 april 2023 15:13
Het kan wel prima draaien, maar soms zijn er ook veiligheidsupdates.
Satangel @fps27 april 2023 15:52
Ik draai de software enkel maar wanneer ik boeken op mijn eReader wil plaatsen. Dat is mss 1 keer per maand voor 15 minuten.

Kan veiligheid dan een issue zijn? Heb meer schrik dat er iets van mijn add-ins kapot gaat dan iets anders.
kabelmannetje @Satangel27 april 2023 16:36
Dan update je toch niet?
Satangel @kabelmannetje28 april 2023 09:08
Nee exact mijn vraag, waarom zou ik updaten als ik het programma toch maar bitter weinig laat lopen.
fps @Satangel27 april 2023 17:23
Als het systeem aan het internet hangt, kan bij een bekende exploit 15 minuten eens per maand wel voldoende zijn om binnen te komen in het systeem, als je pech hebt.
kabelmannetje @fps28 april 2023 11:19
Hoe dan precies? Je kan geen remote toegang krijgen. En, draait niet lokaal onder root.
Jolijter @Ergophion27 april 2023 14:42
Dat zou toch niet zoveel uit moeten maken wanneer je gebruik maakt van een package/application manager?
Ergophion @Jolijter27 april 2023 15:13
Ja klopt maar ben meestal gewoon een luie windows gebruiker hier en bijna alles update automatisch, of het wordt door kaspersky geupdate. Maar ik zou me eens in chocolatey of wat dan ook moeten verdiepen wanneer ik me verveel.
Jogai @Ergophion27 april 2023 15:25
Scoop is heel fijn voor oa dit
jicho @Ergophion27 april 2023 14:43
Ha ha, herkenbaar. Aan de andere kant ook fijn dat ze boven op bugfixes en nieuwe zaken "zitten".

Een auto-update oplossing zou erg fijn zijn (i.p.v. idee keer downloaden en handmatig updaten op Mac).
YStec @Ergophion27 april 2023 15:10
Volgens de update-historie zijn er 6 updates geweest in de afgelopen ~2,5 maanden..

Ik zou willen dat elke software zoveel aandacht kreeg.
kabelmannetje @Ergophion27 april 2023 16:36
Geen last van. Onder Linux worden updates door het OS geregeld.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @kabelmannetje27 april 2023 18:34
Onder Linux worden updates door het OS geregeld.
Nee hoor. Onder Linux worden updates door de package manager geregeld. Daar heeft het OS niets mee van doen. Dat kan onder Windows overigens ook met bijvoorbeeld winget echter werkt dat niet vanuit de applicatie zelf, net als dat ook onder Linux niet op die manier werkt.
kabelmannetje @Bor28 april 2023 11:24
Een packagemanager is onderdeel van noodzakelijke tooling van het OS. Windows heeft dit ook, genaamd PackageManagement. Het loopt alleen decennia achter op wat Linux biedt.
crazyboy01 @kabelmannetje27 april 2023 17:08
Klopt, maar standaard hebben deze update meldingen op Tweakers dan óók geen betrekking op updates geregeld door Linux, tenzij je custom repo's toevoegt of toch pakketten elders ergens vandaan haalt dan wat standaard met het OS meekomt. De standaard repo's op de meest populaire distro's lopen namelijk bijna altijd achter (al is dat vaak een bewuste keuze).

APT geeft op mijn Debian stable installatie iig als laatste versie 5.12.0 en op mijn Ubuntu installatie installeert de package manager 6.3.0... Dat is heel iets anders dan 6.17.0.
fdh @crazyboy0127 april 2023 17:40
Is er eigenlijk een deb repo die de nieuwste versies heeft?
Momenteel heb ik een scriptje dat de update gaat uitvoeren
sudo -v && wget -nv -O- https://download.calibre-ebook.com/linux-installer.sh | sudo sh /dev/stdin

crazyboy01 @fdh27 april 2023 19:54
Die gebruik ik inderdaad ook. Voor zover ik weet zijn er geen repo's met de laatste versie of iets wat daarbij in de buurt komt. Flathub is wel steeds up to date en de flatpak updater zou dan dus automatisch moeten updaten, maar dan moet je dus wel de flatpak installatie gaan gebruiken...
Jolijter @crazyboy0127 april 2023 21:21
De flatpak installatie werkt prima in mijn ervaring!
fdh @crazyboy0128 april 2023 08:36
top, bedankt
Jogai @crazyboy0128 april 2023 09:23
standaard hebben deze update meldingen op Tweakers dan óók geen betrekking op updates geregeld door Linux
Waar haal je dat vandaan? Zelfs kernel updates komen hier gewoon voorbij. Dat het bij debian stable achterloopt zegt niets over 'linux' algemeen. EndeavourOS heeft bijna direct de laatste versie omdat die standaard de arch repo's gebruikt.
crazyboy01 @Jogai28 april 2023 12:24
Deze reactie gaat specifiek over Calibre/cross-platform app updates en
de meest populaire distro's
Die zijn nou eenmaal meestal gebaseerd op Ubuntu.

Natuurlijk zijn Linux-specifieke updates een ander verhaal, bestaan er distributies die beter up to date zijn en is er sowieso de mogelijkheid om de laatste versie via andere wegen te downloaden - gebruik de Flathub versie op Ubuntu en je bent ook altijd up to date of installeer handmatig via de website. Maar mijn reactie gaat puur over de reactie hierboven en ik hou niet zo van al dit soort afbakeningen en wil mijn reacties eenvoudig houden, vandaar dat ik die weglaat :) Maar je hebt zeker geen ongelijk.
Jogai @crazyboy0128 april 2023 14:14
Ik bedoel meer dat de updates op tweakers volledig los staan wat er al dan niet op linux wordt geregeld. Ieder software pakket kan als tip voor de downloads ingezonden worden.

Verder over linux; arch is volgens steam populairder. Dus ook daarvan is het maar een beetje hoe je kijkt. Om ubuntu dan maar als koning te kronen lijkt me echt iets te kort door de bocht. (edit, en je bent hier op tweakers, nu mag ik hopen dat in de geest van tweakers, de leden wel wat verder kijken dan alleen ubuntu)

crazyboy01 @Jogai28 april 2023 21:52
Ah zo, op die manier.

En ja, dat onderzoek is een interessante, iig als je die van afgelopen zomer bedoelt. Daarin stond inderdaad Arch bovenaan en het had Ubuntu 20.04 toen ingehaald. Maar wat ik daar niet helemaal juist aan vind is dat de gebruikers van verschillende Ubuntu releases als aparte groep werden beschouwd ipv dat al die gebruikers onder één percentage vielen (20.04 en het toen nieuwe 22.04 kwamen beide voor in de top 5, maar als 2 aparte OS'en tegenover 1x Arch Linux). Samen waren ze gewoon groter. De percentages lagen vrij dicht bij elkaar en ook het op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux Mint (zeer populaire variant) en het op Arch gebaseerde Manjaro stond in de lijst. Dat maakt 3x Ubuntu (0.29%) en 2x Arch (0.23%) in hun top 5. Toch werd Arch Linux 64-bit als losse distro dus wel als "winnaar" gezien.

Maar ik bedoel zelf dus ook niet persé alleen Ubuntu op zichzelf, ik kom persoonlijk gewoon veel vaker distributies tegen die hun basis vinden in Ubuntu dan welke andere distro dan ook. Daarmee komen Ubuntu of op z'n minst Debian gewoon veel vaker voor dan de meeste distro's, onder allerlei verschillende namen. En wordt het ook veel geimplementeerd op systemen, zoals bv Chromebooks en voor WSL is Ubuntu ook de go-to (voor Arch/Manjaro is niet eens een officiële optie beschikbaar in de MS Store). Daarnaast is het ook een beetje de standaardkeuze in tutorials, wordt veel software hoofdzakelijk als Debian package op officiële websites aangeboden, vaker dan packages voor andere distro's. Met dat laatste wordt Debian/Ubuntu in mijn ogen dus als de grootste prioriteit met het meeste bereik gezien door veel partijen.

Dus vandaar mijn persoonlijke conclusie hierboven dat het een marktleider is - de getallen en onderzoeken sla ik er zelf zeker niet altijd op na aangezien ik de dagelijkse aanwezigheid een belangrijkere meetfactor vind en wel thuis ben in de Linux wereld. Een koning is er in het Linux landschap inderdaad niet en ook ik hoop dat er verder wordt gekeken - want die vrijheid van smaken is het mooie van Linux.

- edit: toevoeging over implementaties in andere OS'en en kleine aanpassingen, had net wat haast -

k995 @Ergophion27 april 2023 21:21
Ik update om de 2 maand of zo.
Roel1966 27 april 2023 19:22
Voorheen ook wel vaker Calibre vooral gebruikt voor het converteren van E-books om ze ook dan op andere devices te kunnen gebruiken. Vond dat soms wel hinderlijk dat als je dan een E-book kocht dat dit alleen werkte met een specifieke e-reader. En tja dan is Calibre wel fijn dat je dan vrij gemakkelijk bijna alle e-books kan converteren naar een bruikbaar formaat.

Maar meer dan converteren heb ik eigenlijk nooit echt gedaan met Calibre terwijl je er veel meer mee kan dan alleen dat.
Cave_Boy 28 april 2023 06:16
Zelf gebruik ik net zoals een aantal aandelen hier alleen dit programma om wat E books op mijn E reader te zetten. Ik gebruik dan eigenlijk ook hiervoor gewoon een (oude) SSD met een usb 3 behuizing.

Ik gebruik de portable versie van Calibre en moet zeggen dat updaten gaat ook wel erg fijn. Ben het er wel mee eens dat dit best vaak is voor een programma dat ik niet zoveel gebruik. Het updaten doe ik dan ook niet elke keer meestal om de 3 a 4 weken ongeveer.

Ben wel benieuwd wat ze nog bij dit programma erbij willen maken ( naast de ondersteuning van nieuwere E readers)? Persoonlijk vind ik het al enige tijd meer dan voldoende aan functies hebben. Hoop dan ook niet dat het op een gegeven moment zoiets wordt dat teveel functies krijgt door alle extra s die erbij gemaakt zijn.

Nu door de kleuren ink schermen steeds populairder worden verwacht ik echter daar wel een kleine groei in echter technisch kan Calibre al prima CBR bestanden aan.

