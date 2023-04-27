Versie 6.17 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
- Font subsetting: Add support for WOFF format fonts and CID keyed fonts. Also further reduce file sizes when subsetting.
- Book details: Show a link to open the data files folder when data files are present.
- Template language: Add various functions to query the extra files associated with a book.
- Edit book: Compress images: Support compression of images in the WEBP format as well. Closes tickets: 2017195.
- Comments editor: Add buttons to create links to data files and also to folders easily when inserting a link.
- Allow displaying the id, formats and path builtin columns via Preferences->Add your own columns.
- Trash bin: Add a button to clear the bin. Closes tickets: 2017232.
- Metadata editor: Use a dedicated editor with preview for custom columns that store markdown formatted text.
Improved news sources
- Fix a regression in the previous release that could result in empty author folders remaining in the library when the author of a book is changed.
- Fix the data files associated with a book not being handled when using the Merge books and Copy to library functions. Closes tickets: 2017373.
- Fix a regression in the previous release that broke some operations in the Manage tags/authors/etc. dialogs.
- Ensure metadata.opf is always written when deleting book even if it is not sequenced for backup.Closes tickets: 2017217.
- Scientific American