Mozilla heeft versie 112 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in versie 112 is onder meer dat afgesloten tabbladen ook van vorige browsersessies kunnen worden heropend en kan een verborgen wachtwoord nu worden getoond door er met de rechtermuisknop op te klikken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Right-clicking on password fields now shows an option to reveal the password.
- Ubuntu Linux users can now import their browser data from the Chromium Snap package. Currently, this will only work if Firefox is not also installed as a Snap package, but work is underway to address this!
- Do you use the tab list panel in the tab bar? If so, you can now close tabs by middle-clicking items in that list.
- You've always been able to un-close a tab by using (Cmd/Ctrl)-Shift-T. Now, that same shortcut will restore the previous session if there are no more closed tabs from the same session to re-open.
- For all ETP Strict users, we extended the list of known tracking parameters that are removed from URLs to further protect our users from cross-site tracking.
- Enables overlay of software-decoded video on Intel GPUs in Windows. Improves video down scaling quality and reduces GPU usage.
Changed
- Various security fixes.
Enterprise
- The deprecated U2F Javascript API is now disabled by default. The U2F protocol remains usable through the WebAuthn API. The U2F API can be re-enabled using the
security.webauth.u2fpreference.
Developer
- You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 112 Release Notes.
-
Clearbutton, newly added to the date picker panel, allows users to quickly clear the input with type
dateor
datetime-localand provides a familiar experience across browsers.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor macOS (Fries)