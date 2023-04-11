Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 112.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 112 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in versie 112 is onder meer dat afgesloten tabbladen ook van vorige browsersessies kunnen worden heropend en kan een verborgen wachtwoord nu worden getoond door er met de rechtermuisknop op te klikken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Right-clicking on password fields now shows an option to reveal the password.
  • Ubuntu Linux users can now import their browser data from the Chromium Snap package. Currently, this will only work if Firefox is not also installed as a Snap package, but work is underway to address this!
  • Do you use the tab list panel in the tab bar? If so, you can now close tabs by middle-clicking items in that list.
  • You've always been able to un-close a tab by using (Cmd/Ctrl)-Shift-T. Now, that same shortcut will restore the previous session if there are no more closed tabs from the same session to re-open.
  • For all ETP Strict users, we extended the list of known tracking parameters that are removed from URLs to further protect our users from cross-site tracking.
  • Enables overlay of software-decoded video on Intel GPUs in Windows. Improves video down scaling quality and reduces GPU usage.
Fixed Changed
  • The deprecated U2F Javascript API is now disabled by default. The U2F protocol remains usable through the WebAuthn API. The U2F API can be re-enabled using the security.webauth.u2f preference.
Enterprise Developer Web Platform
  • Clear button, newly added to the date picker panel, allows users to quickly clear the input with type date or datetime-local and provides a familiar experience across browsers.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 112.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 112.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-04-2023 20:12
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

11-04-2023 • 20:12

1

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Mozilla komt met bugfix voor Firefox nadat het ongewild cookies verwijderde
Mozilla komt met bugfix voor Firefox nadat het ongewild cookies verwijderde Nieuws van 18 april 2023
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Dark Angel 58 12 april 2023 09:26
Mozilla heeft versie 112 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in versie 112 is onder meer dat afgesloten tabbladen ook van vorige browsersessies kunnen worden heropend....
Ook van verschillende computers?
Want ik vind het huidige systeem van firefox, niet zo handig omdat hun manier is: huidige sessie van pc naar telefoon.... en bij andere locatie van telefoon naar pc...
Dat is gewoon een teken van idioterie :')
Ik wil gewoon een manier: van pc naar andere pc... lekker simpel, zonder gebruik van telefoon!!!

Dus ik ga nu versie 112 testen, ik hoop echt dat ze het probleem eindelijk hebben opgelost.

Update: Helaas niet, ik zie geen sessie van andere computer, misschien moet Firefox van andere pc ook naar versie 112 geüpdatet worden... morgen ben ik op andere werk, afwachten dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dark Angel 58 op 26 juli 2024 00:46]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq