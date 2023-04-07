Versie 6.15 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Allow adding external links to tags, series, publishers, etcetera in addition to authors. The links show up as click-able icons in the book details panel. They can be set by right clicking the author/tag/etc. in the Tag browser and choosing "Manage".
- calibre:// URL scheme: Add support for a new type of URL that pops up the metadata of the specified book in a new window. Works even with books not in the current library. See this page for details.
- EPUB Output: Do not shrink images to fit the screen size by default, as modern readers do this themselves well enough. Can be controlled via an option in the EPUB Output section of the conversion dialog.
- Edit metadata dialog: Add buttons to pop up the category editing windows easily.
- Metadata download: Allow specifying rules to transform publisher names in addition to author and tag names. Closes tickets: 2012304
- Edit metadata dialog: Use both a colored border and an icon to indicate errors in line edits. Closes tickets: 2007764
- A new tweak in Preferences->Tweaks to control what program is run when clicking on URLs in calibre.
New news sources
- E-book viewer: Fix a regression that caused incorrect highlight collision detection in some books. Closes tickets: 2009586.
- E-book viewer: Fix images embedded inside SVG tags not available for viewing in a pop-up.
- DOCX Input: Do not ignore images that are present as fallbacks for a word drawing object. Closes tickets: 2013972.
- Comic Input: When converting grayscaled PNG images to PNG ensure output images are stored as indexed PNG.
- Fix active tab not easy to distinguish in dark mode. Closes tickets: 2012797.
- Content server: Fix re-opening book from home page after making progress not opening to correct last read position when a user is logged in. Closes tickets: 2011755.
- Comments editor: When copying to clipboard, copy clean HTML rather than the junk Qt produces. Closes tickets: 2012760.
Improved news sources
- Tehelka by Areet Mahadevan
- The Wire by unkn0wn
- Saechsische Zeitung
- LA Times
- Mediapart
- Live Mint
- The Hindu