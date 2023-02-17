Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and updates
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 12.0.3.
- Ask for confirmation when starting without unlocking the Persistent Storage.
- Update our documentation on the Persistent Storage.
Persistent Storage
- Avoid crashing when the download of an upgrade is stopped and resumed. (#18435)
- Solve a possible privilege escalation through a symlink attack. (#19424)
Dennis Brinkrolf discovered that an adversary who could already run arbitrary code as the amnesia user in Tails 5.9, could have escalated their privileges to reading arbitrary files on the system. It might have been possible to use this as part of an exploit chain to gain root privileges.
For more details, read our changelog.
- Avoid opening the Persistent Storage settings each time after login. (#19410)
- Solve some cases of failure to activate the Persistent Storage by bumping the unlocking timeout to 120 seconds. (#19432)