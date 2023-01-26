Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

Version 23.1, nicknamed "Quintessential Quail", features Unbound DNS statistics with a blocklist rewrite in Python, improved WAN SLAAC operability, firewall alias BGP ASN type support, PHP 8.1, assorted FreeBSD networking updates, MVC/API pages for packet capture/virtual IPs/IPsec connection management, IPsec configuration file migration to swanctl.conf, new sslh plugin, ddclient custom backend support (including Azure), WireGuard kernel module plugin variant as the new default plus much more.

system: replaced log_error() use with log_msg() and adjusted logging levels accordingly

system: introduced a service boot log

system: the LibreSSL flavour has been discontinued

system: simplify gateway monitoring setup code

system: add option to skip gateway monitor host route

system: populate /etc/hosts file with IPv6 addresses too

system: simplify and guard host route creation

system: merge system_staticroutes_configure() into system_routing_configure()

system: do not yield process after calling shutdown command

system: apply tunables during late boot in case a module was loaded depending on them to be set to a specific value

system: show size of ZFS ARC (adaptive replacement cache) in system widget

system: introduce support tier annotations for core and plugins

system: add cron tasks for scrubbing and trimming ZFS pools (contributed by Iain Henderson)

system: fix 6rd/6to4 gateway interface detection (contributed by Frans J Elliott)

reporting: add Unbound DNS statistics frontend including client drill-down

interfaces: heavy cleanup of the wireless device integration

interfaces: use 802.1ad protocol for stacked VLAN parent (QinQ)

interfaces: GIF and GRE now support subnet-based IPv6 configurations instead of always falling back to a point-to-point (/128) setup

interfaces: GIF and GRE now disable IPv6 on IPv4 tunnels (contributed by Maurice Walker)

interfaces: add isolated PPPoEv6 mode to selectively enable IPv6 CP negotiation and turn it off when no IPv6 mode is set

interfaces: add support for SLAAC WAN interfaces without DHCPv6 (contributed by Maurice Walker)

interfaces: register LAGG, PPP, VLAN and wireless devices as plugins

interfaces: simplified get_real_interface() function

interfaces: removed obsolete "defaultgw" files

interfaces: simplified rc.linkup script

interfaces: improve IP address cache behaviour in rc.newwanip(v6) scripts

interfaces: converted virtual IPs to MVC/API

interfaces: add MAC filtering to packet capture

interfaces: convert ARP/NDP pages to server-side searchable variant

interfaces: create null route for DHCPv6 delegated prefix

interfaces: tighten the concept of hardware interfaces and pull supported plugin devices into assignments page automatically

firewall: remove deprecated "Dynamic state reset" mechanic

firewall: invalidate port forward rule entry when no target is specified

firewall: hide deprecated source OS rule setting under advanced

firewall: add group option to prevent grouping in interfaces menu

firewall: safeguard against missing name from the alias API call

intrusion detection: keep grid to prevent widgets being removed

intrusion detection: reload grid after log drop (contributed by kulikov-a)

intrusion detection: add verbose logging mode selector

ipsec: disable charon.install_routes completely in case upstream would implement it for FreeBSD later on

ipsec: move user PSK (pre-shared key) and static PSK items to new MVC/API implementation

ipsec: migrate existing configuration from ipsec.conf to swanctl.conf

ipsec: add a new independent connections MVC/API component to manage IPsec in a layout matching swanctl.conf syntax more closely

ipsec: rewrote lease status page in MVC/API

ipsec: add configurable "unique" setting to phase 1

ipsec: missing correct phase 1 to collect "Network List" option

monit: support start timeout setting (contributed by spoutin)

openvpn: add unique daemon name to each instance

unbound: add statistics database backend

unbound: add exact domain blocking

mvc: call plugins_interfaces() optionally on service reconfigure

mvc: match UUID for multiple values (contributed by kulikov-a)

mvc: convert setBase() to an upsert operation

mvc: change default sorting to case-insensitive

mvc: add TextField tests (contributed by agh1467)

mvc: implement required getRealInterface() variant

ui: assorted improvements in bootgrid and form controls

ui: switch to pure JSON data in bootgrids

plugins: os-bind 1.25

plugins: os-ddclient 1.11

plugins: os-dyndns end of life note moves to 23.7

plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.22

plugins: os-frr 1.32

plugins: os-haproxy 4.0

plugins: os-puppet-agent 1.1

plugins: os-sslh 1.0

plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.32 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-upnp 1.5

plugins: os-wireguard switches to kernel module with a separate os-wireguard-go variant available for installation to keep the old behaviour

src: assorted FreeBSD 13 stable fixes for e.g. bpf, bridge, bsdinstall ifconfig, iflib, ipfw, ipsec, lagg, netmap, pf, route and vlan components

ports: php 8.1.14

ports: sudo 1.9.12p2