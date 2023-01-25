Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.9 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and updates
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 102.7.
- Update the Tor client to 0.4.7.13.
- Simplify the error screen of the Tor Connection assistant when connecting automatically.
- Improve the wording of the backup utility for the Persistent Storage.
- Remove the confirmation dialog when starting the Unsafe Browser.
- Fix support for some graphics cards:
- Update the Linux kernel to 6.0.12. This improves the support for newer hardware in general: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on. (#18467)
- Remove from the Troubleshooting Mode 2 boot options that break support for some graphics cards:
nomodesetand
vga=normal. (#19321)
Please let us know if the support for your graphics cards has been fixed or is still broken.
- Fix starting AppImages that use the Qt toolkit like Feather and Bitcoin-Qt. (#19326)
- Fix clipboard encryption and decryption in Kleopatra. (#19329)
- Fix at least 2 cases of Persistent Storage not activating:
Please keep reporting issues with the new Persistent Storage. We give them top priority!
- Fix 3 clipboard operations with KeePassXC:
- Fix the display of the applications menu that was broken in some GTK3 applications installed as Additional Software. (#19371)
- Localize the homepage of Tor Browser when started from the Tor Connection assistant. (#19369)
For more details, read our changelog.