Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.9 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 102.7.
  • Update the Tor client to 0.4.7.13.
  • Simplify the error screen of the Tor Connection assistant when connecting automatically.
  • Improve the wording of the backup utility for the Persistent Storage.
  • Remove the confirmation dialog when starting the Unsafe Browser.
Fixed problems
  • Fix support for some graphics cards:
    • Update the Linux kernel to 6.0.12. This improves the support for newer hardware in general: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on. (#18467)
    • Remove from the Troubleshooting Mode 2 boot options that break support for some graphics cards: nomodeset and vga=normal. (#19321)

    Please let us know if the support for your graphics cards has been fixed or is still broken.

  • Fix starting AppImages that use the Qt toolkit like Feather and Bitcoin-Qt. (#19326)
  • Fix clipboard encryption and decryption in Kleopatra. (#19329)
  • Fix at least 2 cases of Persistent Storage not activating:
    • When activation takes longer (#19347)
    • When the Dotfiles feature includes symbolic links (#19346)

    Please keep reporting issues with the new Persistent Storage. We give them top priority!

  • Fix 3 clipboard operations with KeePassXC:
    • Copying a passphrase to unlock a database (#19237)
    • Using the auto-type feature (#19339)
    • Clearing passwords automatically from the clipboard after 10 seconds
  • Fix the display of the applications menu that was broken in some GTK3 applications installed as Additional Software. (#19371)
  • Localize the homepage of Tor Browser when started from the Tor Connection assistant. (#19369)

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (10)

pvrantwijk 26 januari 2023 12:07
Gebruik Tails al jaren vanuit een virtuele machine als "Tor Browser", zonder dat er ook maar iets op mijn systeem hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Ik gebruik daarvoor de live ISO. Echter sinds Tails versie 5.8 worden de open-vm-tools niet meer meegebundeld in de live ISO. Mede daardoor is de performance bedroevend en past onder andere de display resolutie zich niet meer aan aan het window van de virtual machine. Het is eigenlijk niet te doen om bij iedere keer gebruik de open-vm-tools te downloaden en te "installeren". Had gehoopt dat dat een foutje was bij 5.8 en dat dat bij deze versie weer hersteld zou zijn. Helaas... Heeft iemand hier al een goede work-around voor gevonden?
Roel1966 25 januari 2023 19:13
Wat mij wel opvalt is dat als je Linux met Windows vergelijkt dat je bij Linux eigenlijk veel meer keuze hebt terwijl je zeker bij Windows 11 vast hangt aan wat Microsoft je voorschotelt. Alleen maakt het het wel dan wat moeilijker om een goede keuze te maken welke distro het meest bevalt. Dus het word toch tijd voor een 3de pc'tje erbij puur en alleen dan voor Linux.
GekkePrutser @Roel196625 januari 2023 19:15
Dat is wel zo maar dat vind ik nou niet echt een opmerking die bij Tails toepasselijk is :)

Tails is geen distributie die je installeert op je PC, maar een live USB stick die je alleen gebruikt om met Tor te verbinden.

Voor Tails heb je trouwens ook alternatieven zoals Whonix :) Maar dat is bedoeld om te installeren. Je kan het wel live gebruiken maar dan moet je veel zelf prutsen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 25 juli 2024 09:49]

Roel1966 @GekkePrutser25 januari 2023 19:20
Snap ik, maar ik koppelde even de gewone distro's er aan vast.
Jack Flushell @Roel196625 januari 2023 21:21
Haha, No Shit Sherlock!
De mogelijkheden zijn shier eindeloos met Linux distro's.
Nou lekker uitproberen! Zoek een leuke beginners distro uit en gaan!
Roel1966 @Jack Flushell25 januari 2023 21:37
Zoek een leuke beginners distro uit en gaan!
Ben wel eens benieuwd ernaar of er specifieke distro's gericht op muziek zijn, niet zozeer dan puur audio maar vooral richting midi, DAW, sampling etc....
Jogai @Roel196625 januari 2023 22:33
Denk dat je hier eens moet langskomen: forumtopic: Het grote welk OS (bijvoorbeeld linux distro) topic deel 8
Roel1966 @Jogai25 januari 2023 22:41
Thanks voor de tip, ga ik zeker doen !
DeerDitch @Roel196626 januari 2023 15:46
En om het helemaal mooi te maken:
Welke distro je ook kiest, die kan je helemaal slopen tot op de kernel en dan weer helemaal opbouwen tot een andere distro 8)7
Roel1966 @DeerDitch26 januari 2023 17:50
Daar kan dan Microsoft nog eens een voorbeeld aan nemen, zou willen dat dit ook bij Windows kan dat je alles weer lekker zelf kan instellen zoals dat eerder ook beperkt kon. Maar ja ach, des te meer de uitdaging toch eens met Linux aan de gang te gaan.

