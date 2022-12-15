Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.74.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.74.1 uitgebracht en de changelog maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The 1.74.1 addresses these issues:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.74.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-12-2022 06:34 2

15-12-2022 • 06:34

2

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
14-02 Visual Studio Code 1.97.2 0
12-02 Visual Studio Code 1.97.1 0
17-01 Visual Studio Code 1.96.4 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
0
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
toro 16 december 2022 13:43
Open source maar met telemetrie die alles terug stuurt naar de Microsoft servers? 8)7
Hayertjez 21 december 2022 08:57
Ze hebben tegenwoordig een gelaagde telemetry instelling. Ik zet deze op crash maar er zijn meer smaken https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/getstarted/telemetry

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq