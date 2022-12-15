Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.74.1 uitgebracht en de changelog maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
The 1.74.1 addresses these issues:
- Missing
TextEditorOptions.indentSizeAPI type
- extensions view doesn't auto load if is close when startup VSCode
- selectNextCodeAction custom keybinding not working
- [remote-tunnel]Not connected in vscode : Illegal argument: connectionToken
- Extensions are not loaded if there is an invalid extensions.json file in extensions folder
- typescript/lib/lib.d.ts not found in all jsconfig.json files without target
- zsh history not working after update
- Restart running task not working - Prevented duplicate task from running
- Previewing of code actions / refactorings stopped working
- Incorrectly formatted translation in TS extension
- Pick up TS 4.9.4
- Git - sync fails silently when changes are in the working tree
- Markdown scrolls to bottom of doc
- [insiders] Git Sync Button at the bottom of the screen does not animate when clicked to sync changes
- Characters not being rendered properly in the terminal