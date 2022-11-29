Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 107 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 107 heeft Mozilla onder meer power profiling nu ook beschikbaar gemaakt op Linux en de Intel-versie van macOS. Verder zijn er diverse beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en verbeteringen aangebracht in de developer tools. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van een handvol bugfixes.

Fixed
  • Fixed an issue with accessing some sites reliably in Private Browsing mode or Strict ETP due to anti-adblockers (bug 1717806).
  • Fixed an issue where Color Management was not available for some users (bug 1799391).
  • Fixed an issue with text overlapping in the Settings Menu for some locales (bug 1800379).
  • Fixed an incompatibility with the new Windows 11 22H2 Suggested Actions feature resulting in hangs when copying phone number links (bug 1798098).
  • Fixed an issue where the DevTools UI is not accessible when an alert dialog is displayed (bug 1801840).

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 107.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-11-2022 19:40
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

29-11-2022 • 19:40

10

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 4
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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CH4OS 30 november 2022 01:38
Fixed an incompatibility with the new Windows 11 22H2 Suggested Actions feature resulting in hangs when copying phone number links
Ongelooflijk, dat men dit soort specifieke bugs weet te vinden!
William_H @CH4OS30 november 2022 11:44
Op zich niet zo heel moeilijk. Veel websites hebben de functie op hun contact pagina ingericht dat als je die bezoekt met een mobiele browser, dat wanneer je het telefoonnummer aantrekt, je dialer naar voren komt met het zojuist aangedrukte telefoonnummer al in de dialer, zodat je alleen nog maar op het groene belicoon hoeft te drukken om te beginnen met bellen.
Op een PC heeft dit (bijna) geen praktische functie (of je moet met een Teams naar buiten kunnen bellen), en het kan zo maar zijn dat je browser blijft hangen, omdat het niet weet wat hetmoet met deze bovenstaande actie. Dus dan blijft je browser hangen.
Simpel te achterhalen bug, als je wel eens zoiets doet.
CH4OS @William_H30 november 2022 12:40
Ja, dat doen de specifieke tel://<telefoonnummerHier> linkjes dus, waar de specifieke bug precies over gaat. Echter zie ik een smartphone niet gauw Windows 11 specifiek versie 22H2 draaien. Dat het geen functie heeft op PC is ook niet helemaal waar.

Er zijn zat apps waarmee je een softphone hebt (ook op de PC) en kun je dus gewoon via de voip centrale een telefoon gesprek hebben op/met de PC.

Toch blijft het vrij niche en specifiek dus, niet iedereen gebruikt een softphone icm Windows 11 22H2 en Firefox als browser.
marktweakt 30 november 2022 15:07
Het lijkt wel of firefox met steeds meer websites problemen heeft om (delen) ervan te laden of goed weer te geven.

Ik weet niet precies of dit aan mozilla ligt of meer aan die websites die zich niet aan de standaarden conformeren.

Bijvoorbeeld:
- websites die kaarten van openstreetmaps tonen zijn niet zichtbaar in firefox. Als ik de site met Chromium open dan zie ik de kaarten wel.
- De site van de belastingdienst toont op een aantal pagina's geen inhoud in firefox terwijl ik met Chromium geen enkel probleem heb.
- Maandenlang kon ik niet inloggen met firefox bij mijn bank. De inlogpagina bleef leeg.
etc etc.
aikebah @marktweakt30 november 2022 15:14
Mijn vermoeden is dat dat toch vooral de 2022 versie is van "this site is best viewed in Ineternet Explorer at 800x600pixels"... devs die alleen testen op chrome en dus 100% bug- en experimental feature compatibility vereisen met de chrome engine.
Corran @marktweakt4 december 2022 00:26
Mijn ervaring bij sites die niks/weinig tonen (o.a. de site van de Belastingdienst) is dat alle cookies/local storage/etc. voor die site verwijderen meestal alles fixt.

Geen idee of dit komt omdat mijn Firefox profiel al super oud en er misschien ooit een bit is omgevallen of dat dit een vaker voorkomend issue is, maar bij mij is dit een oplossing die bijna altijd werkt.
FPSUsername 30 november 2022 19:18
Nog steeds jammer dat het gebruik maakt van cleartype op Windows. Ik merk toch echt dat websites op chromium based browsers er beter uitzien. Geen idee of je cleartype nou echt beter kan maken dan dat het vaak al als standaard ingesteld is op Windows.
Alex3 @FPSUsername1 december 2022 13:20
Bij Chrome en Edge verandert de weergave niet als je cleartype in- of uitschakelt, die hebben kennelijk hun eigen, niet instelbare cleartypealgoritme. Een beetje vreemd voor een browser van Microsoft. Voor Firefox kan de instelling wel uitmaken:
https://nl.phhsnews.com/h...er-screen-readability3385
FPSUsername @Alex31 december 2022 17:58
Een beetje vreemd voor een browser van Microsoft.
Het onderliggende is Chromium, wat ontwikkeld is door o.a. Google.
Of het voorheen ook zo was bij de 1e generatie MS Edge, dat herinner ik me niet meer. Internet Explorer maakt wel gebruik van Clear Type.
zaadstra 1 december 2022 21:36
Deze versie heeft helaas nog steeds de bug dat de YouTube video's na een tijd in freeze gaan. Ik speel wel vaak picture in picture (postzegeltje maken in hoek van scherm), ik weet niet of dat er mee te maken heeft.
De audio loopt gewoon door, dus je hebt het ook niet direct in de gaten (met muziek video's).

Probeer je het oplossen met stop/start, dan gaat de hele video ook nooit meer aan de gang na de stop.

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