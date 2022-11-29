Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 107 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 107 heeft Mozilla onder meer power profiling nu ook beschikbaar gemaakt op Linux en de Intel-versie van macOS. Verder zijn er diverse beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en verbeteringen aangebracht in de developer tools. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van een handvol bugfixes.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue with accessing some sites reliably in Private Browsing mode or Strict ETP due to anti-adblockers (bug 1717806).
- Fixed an issue where Color Management was not available for some users (bug 1799391).
- Fixed an issue with text overlapping in the Settings Menu for some locales (bug 1800379).
- Fixed an incompatibility with the new Windows 11 22H2 Suggested Actions feature resulting in hangs when copying phone number links (bug 1798098).
- Fixed an issue where the DevTools UI is not accessible when an alert dialog is displayed (bug 1801840).
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 107.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)