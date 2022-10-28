Software-update: Google Earth 7.3.6

Google Earth logo (79 pix)Google heeft een update voor versie 7.3.6 van Google Earth uitgebracht. Dit programma stelt je onder meer in staat om vanuit de ruimte in te zoomen op een groot aantal bezienswaardigheden en deze in detail te bekijken, waaronder steden, maar ook objecten onder de zeespiegel en zelfs op Mars. Ook is het mogelijk om een route te plotten en deze te printen. Vanaf versie 7.0 is het mogelijk om steden in 3d te bekijken en is er een tourguide. De changelog voor deze release ziet er als volgt uit:

Announcing Google Earth Pro 7.3.6

We're thrilled to announce that Google Earth Pro 7.3.6, a new update to the desktop software edition of Google Earth, is now available to all users. Included in this release are a significant number of improvements and fixes, including:

  • Movie Maker tool:
    • Hardware-accelerated video encoding for faster processing and better image quality.
    • HEVC (H.265) codec support.
    • Full navigation controls, including Historical Imagery and Street View, available in live recording mode.
    • Better responsiveness during live recording.
    • Can defer video encoding until after live recording is finished.
    • In live recording mode, less obtrusive recording status dialog.
    • Live recordings accurately show the timing of user actions during the recording session.
    • Save video frames in QOI image format.
  • Break apart a Multi Geometry place mark into individual place marks.
  • Combine multiple selected place marks into a single Multi Geometry place mark.
  • Import GeoJSON files.
  • Improved printing tool quality.
  • Save Image tool:
    • Increased maximum image size.
    • PNG format support.
  • Adjusted Google Earth logo size in main view, saved images, and printouts.
  • Windows: Automatically support high-DPI displays.
  • macOS: Fix illegible dialog tabs on macOS 11+.
  • macOS: Cosmetic refinements to My Places and Layers panels.
  • Regionate tool supports KML Schema extended data.
  • Consistently save KML files with no changes from session to session.
  • Correctly import CSV files with values that contain quotation marks.
  • Edit KML LinearRing place mark line style.
  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

This newest update of Google Earth Pro is available to Windows, Mac OS, and Linux users, and can be installed from the Google Earth "Versions" page: choose "Google Earth Pro on Desktop" or scroll down to "Create maps with advanced tools", and click the "Download Earth Pro on desktop" button to get started.

Google Earth screenshot

Versienummer 7.3.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/earth/about/versions/
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

10-'22 Google Earth 7.3.6 13
07-'21 Google Earth 7.3.4 4
04-'20 Google Earth 7.3.3 7
02-'18 Google Earth Pro 7.3.1 9
10-'13 Google Earth 7.1.2 build 2041 0
09-'13 Google Earth 7.1.2 build 2019 9
06-'13 Google Earth 7.1.1 build 1871 12
03-'13 Google Earth 7.0.3 build 8542 2
11-'12 Google Earth 7.0.1 build 8224 bèta 11
09-'07 Google Earth 4.2.0198 13
Meer historie

Balance 28 oktober 2022 13:03
Dit is echt een hele serieuze update. Dit had ook 7.4 of 8.0 kunnen heten. Ik wist helemaal niet dat Google nog zo serieus Google Earth Pro ontwikkelde!
Import GeoJSON files.
Dit is echt heel chill vanuit andere GIS programma's
Save Image tool: Increased maximum image size.
Even getest, dit was altijd 4096*4096, nu is het 8192*8192! En er is ook een 17:9 8192*4320 8K UltraHD preset.
Windows: Automatically support high-DPI displays.
Werkt top op een 4K-scherm met 150% scaling. Sommige icoontjes alleen wel wat klein.
tw_gotcha @Balance28 oktober 2022 13:11
idd.
Het zou mooi zijn als je je uitsnede kon bewaren als georeferenced plaatje, geotiff of zo. Zelf als je oblique kijkt zou je toch tussen de hoekpunten de uitsnede kunnen bewaren (natuurlijk kun je in QGIS ook gewoon google maps en ESRI en dergelijke als layer hebben).
Het zou ook mooi zijn om wat meer meta informatie te krijgen, is de orospong Landsat, Spot Sentinel2 en wat voor beeldbewerking (sharpening of iets dergelijks)
Tummie555 28 oktober 2022 13:07
Misschien een domme vraag, maar heeft dit ook invloed op Google Earth VR?
Rouwette 28 oktober 2022 11:39
Ik heb er in het verleden wel eens mee gespeeld. Voegt voor mij weinig toe. Dat zal voor andere mensen anders zijn.
Zijn er ook verschillende opnames te zien zoals bij maps?
remco8264 @Rouwette28 oktober 2022 11:43
Ja, je kunt tussen verschillende datums wisselen.
TweakerCarlo @Rouwette28 oktober 2022 12:13
Ik vind het ook wel handig dat er een tool is waarmee je afstanden kan meten tussen gebouwen. Handig voor een ruwe schets voor stands op een festival terrein oid.
Slashdotter @TweakerCarlo28 oktober 2022 13:06
Kan toch ook met Google Maps?
TweakerCarlo @Slashdotter28 oktober 2022 13:44
Dat wist ik niet. Volgensmij gaat die line/afstands tool alleen met Google Earth. Ook in de browser, maar dan niet via maps.google.com maar https://www.google.nl/intl/nl/earth/
pennywiser @TweakerCarlo28 oktober 2022 14:03
https://support.google.co...=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop

Rechtsklik op de kaart. Op Maps dus.
pieterboes 28 oktober 2022 13:31
Jammer dat de update weer ongevraagd een icoon op het bureaublad plaatst....
MaxTheKing @pieterboes28 oktober 2022 15:17
Dan verwijder je die weer, nog geen seconde werk...
nutty @MaxTheKing28 oktober 2022 17:27
Net geprobeerd,was 2 seconden :)
beerse 29 oktober 2022 16:10
Voor de geschiedenis liefhebbers: Met Google Earth kan je de geschiedenis in op basis van sateliet foto's (en mogelijk luchtfoto's).

Als je dat voor Nederland op basis van kadaster kaarten wilt doen: https://www.topotijdreis.nl/

