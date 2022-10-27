Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 526.47 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3, WRC Generations en F1 22. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects and utilizes NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution for up to 2.5x faster performance. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game, and the addition of DLSS 3 to F1 22.Fixed Issues
Open Issues
- [Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]
- Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]
- [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]
- 165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]
- When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor [200633408]
- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]
- RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]
- Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30-series configurations [3830387]
Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings
- VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158]
Temporary workaround: Delete the file VTube Studio Data\Plugins\x86 64\GPUManagementPlugin.dll
- [Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]
- [Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3835099]
- When both NVIDIA Low Latency Mode is set to Ultra in the NVIDIA Control Panel and NVIDIA Reflex is set to “Boost + Enabled” in a game, the graphics card will not return to idle clock speeds after exiting the game until the PC is rebooted. [3846389]