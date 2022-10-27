Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.47 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 526.47 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3, WRC Generations en F1 22. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects and utilizes NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution for up to 2.5x faster performance. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game, and the addition of DLSS 3 to F1 22.

Fixed Issues
  • [Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]
  • Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]
  • [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]
  • 165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]
  • When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor [200633408]
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]
  • RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]
  • Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30-series configurations [3830387]
    Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings
  • VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158]
    Temporary workaround: Delete the file VTube Studio Data\Plugins\x86 64\GPUManagementPlugin.dll
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]
  • [Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3835099]
  • When both NVIDIA Low Latency Mode is set to Ultra in the NVIDIA Control Panel and NVIDIA Reflex is set to “Boost + Enabled” in a game, the graphics card will not return to idle clock speeds after exiting the game until the PC is rebooted. [3846389]

Bever! 27 oktober 2022 20:38
Opvallend geen day 0 drivers voor de nieuwe cod
Wes1987 @Bever!27 oktober 2022 21:37
Dat dacht ik dus ook.
Ik heb de early access campaign. Als ik dood ga en ik spawn weer, dan loopt de game de eerste paar seconden telkens onder de 10 fps en na een paar seconden gewoon weer rond de 70-80...
Heel frustrerend en voor mij de reden dat ik gestopt ben met Veteran, omdat ik dan vaker dood ga en vaker die framedrops heb.
Hoopte dat het aan het updaten van de drivers lag, vanavond getest met de nieuwe Nvidia drivers en de day one patch voor MW2... nog geen verbetering.
(RTX 2080 | RYZEN 7 3700X | 1440P)
Bramz @Wes198727 oktober 2022 21:57
Had precies hetzelfde maar dan op 1080p met RTX 2080 FE / 5600X vond het heel vreemd, kwam bij mij het meest voor bij het level waarbij er in de truck gereden wordt.
Nieuwe drivers maakt inderdaad niet uit, issue is er nog steeds, daarna trekt ie hem er weer uit en loopt het als een zonnetje...
Wes1987 @Bramz28 oktober 2022 10:29
Ik zie dat Beenox (studio verantwoordelijk voor de pc versie) er een tweet uit gegooid heeft waarin ze afraden om te updaten naar de meest recente Nvidia driver, i.v.m. problemen
https://twitter.com/Beeno...&t=7hpaoy9fh3FwwxbPl3uZcA
Bramz @Wes198728 oktober 2022 15:18
Die nieuwe update van Nvidia is dus niet goed voor MW2 en geeft issues... heel veel issues...

Check deze how-to even om er vanaf te zijn, heb net het gedaan en geen framedrops meer :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfQiud2VTMA

Geen idee wat het zou kunnen zijn, maar denk dat we binnenkort weer een nieuwe update kunnen verwachten, ik blijf iig bij 522.25 voorlopig en ga niks updaten tot er een fix voor is.
Wes1987 @Bramz3 november 2022 08:57
Er is inmiddels een Hotfix beschikbaar voor de driver problemen bij Modern Warfare 2. Hij is alleen te downloaden via de website. Hotfixes worden blijkbaar niet aangeboden via Geforce Experience.

https://nvidia.custhelp.c...?=&linkId=100000160256647
Bramz @Wes19873 november 2022 11:15
Thanks, ga hem even checken en installeren om te zien of dit werkt :)

Ben zelfs teruggegaan naar driver 516.59 aangezien de 522.25 me ook errors gaf.
Nu even alles updaten en die hotfix erin om te zien of die combinatie werkt, zoniet, lekker terug naar 516.59

EDIT: nog steeds crashes bij de nieuwe hotfix, dus ik ga weer naar 516.59 terug

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bramz op 24 juli 2024 03:12]

paco2013 @Wes198730 oktober 2022 19:58
dat klopt, game liep bij mij perfect(CAMPAIGN) maar zodra ik de nieuwste driver installeerde crash op crash terwijl multieplayer wel draaide
3DMartijn @Wes198728 oktober 2022 06:58
Dit probleem had ik dus ook. Elke keer frame drops bij respawn.
Had wel een update verwacht bij deze drivers
(5800X | 3080)
DaniGeus @Wes198728 oktober 2022 07:19
Ik dacht dat alleen ik dat had. Speel ook op veteran (3080 Ti, 5900X, 1440p) maar dat is dus niet zo. Ik had op zijn minst wel een fix verwacht.
rodie83 @DaniGeus28 oktober 2022 08:05
Ik vond hardened al een onnodige kwelling. Succes! ;)
DaniGeus @rodie8328 oktober 2022 08:09
Thanks! Heb net Alone gehad pittig level :9
Therealest @Bever!28 oktober 2022 11:22
Omdat mensen toch eens moeten stoppen dat spel elk jaar maar weer te kopen.
Royeboi 27 oktober 2022 20:51
Ah, we kunnen weer veilig Cyberpunk spelen :)
genesisfm 27 oktober 2022 23:34
Ik had een synch issue met Overwatch 2 welke nu opgelost is, morgen de nieuwe cod proberen 😎
Wes1987 3 november 2022 08:57
Er is inmiddels een Hotfix voor de driver problemen bij Modern Warfare 2. Hij is alleen te downloaden via de website. Hotfixes worden blijkbaar niet aangeboden via Geforce Experience.

https://nvidia.custhelp.c...?=&linkId=100000160256647
Vr4nckuh @Wes19874 november 2022 00:11
Of via Guru
https://www.guru3d.com/fi...tfix-driver-download.html
groene henk 30 oktober 2022 12:46
Niemand die een benchmark heeft gedraaid met 526.47 vs 522.25?
Op Reddit staat dat 526.47 de power reduceert naar 80% om het burning power cable probleem te omzeilen. Dus minder performance.
paco2013 @groene henk30 oktober 2022 20:00
Ik heb wel verschillende benchmarks gedaan met oude en nieuwe driver, weinig tot geen verschil in prestatie 5600x rtx 3080
ItalianStyle @groene henk3 november 2022 17:58
Ik haal vrijwel dezelfde scores in gamebenchmarks zoals SOTTR, Metro Exodus en RDR2. Met een RTX 4090 op 4k

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

