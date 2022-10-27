Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 526.47 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3, WRC Generations en F1 22. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects and utilizes NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution for up to 2.5x faster performance. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game, and the addition of DLSS 3 to F1 22.

[Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]

Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]

[RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]

165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]

When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor [200633408]

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]