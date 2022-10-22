Software-update: Total Commander 10.52 RC5

Total Commander logo (75 pix) De vijfde en waarschijnlijk laatste release candidate van Total Commander versie 10.52 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. Versie 10.52 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release die voornamelijk kleine problemen verhelpt, maar ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden toevoegt.

New functions in Total Commander 10.52
  • Command line parameters: option /O now supports a parameter, e.g. /O0 to never open a new instance in any case
  • New hotkey F9 in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom
  • Internal associations: New command **path\filename.bar opens the given button bar file as a menu
  • Button command LOADLIST0 loads list of files without any error messages when files cannot be found
  • Command line parameters now support value LOADLIST:path\listfile.txt instead of a directory name to load list file into file panel
  • Quick search with search dialog and Ctrl+S Quick filter: New hotkey Ctrl+Z to clear search text
  • The following internal commands now support parameters: cm_Exit, cm_UnloadPlugins, cm_*ActivateTab*, cm_50percent
Changelog for version 10.52 RC5:
Added:
  • Open common shell folders via button or command line with command cd shell:Name, e.g. cd shell:Fonts
Fixed:
  • Single click the expand button in front of "Network" in the separate tree -> menu could no longer be accessed via Alt+Letter
  • Manually store also these virtual folders in wincmd.ini as GUID value: OneDrive, Administrative Tools, Documents, User Pinned, Fonts, User (and subfolders), Common (and subfolders). Some only work on Windows 10/11
  • cm_SyncChangeDir, opening ".." in root would end the function without warning. Instead, go up to "My PC" if both sides are in the root, otherwise make a warning beep first
  • Thumbnails view: The current item could change when the number of columns changed, but not the number of rows, e.g. 15 entries, 5->6 columns, both with 3 rows
  • Button bar: Some combinations of commands didn't work, like cm_SrcActivateTab1,cm_ReReadSource 1

Total Commander

Versienummer 10.52 RC5
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1052_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,88MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (27)

P_Tingen
22 oktober 2022 12:57
Hier ook een fan; met enige regelmaat zie ik anderen ronduit hannesen met functies die ik blindelings in TC kan vinden.

Gisteren zocht een collega op zijn harde schijf naar alle .txt bestanden waar een bepaald woord in stond. Met de verkenner lukte hem dat niet, dus toen met Notepad++ aan het zoeken. Ik stond even mee te kijken, lopen toen om naar mijn eigen bureau en startte een zoekactie op zijn pc (schijven staan wederzijds open voor elkaar) en was met TC alsnog veel eerder klaar dan hij.

TC rules

LaitSolaire @P_Tingen22 oktober 2022 13:29
Grote fan van TC hier. Voor zoekacties, gebruik ik echter toch liever everything.
pmeter @LaitSolaire22 oktober 2022 13:36
Je weet dat TC integratie voor everything heeft?
LaitSolaire @pmeter22 oktober 2022 16:44
Eh, ja, eh natuurlijk... O-)

Dank voor de tip!! O+
batjes @P_Tingen22 oktober 2022 21:15
De Windows Search indexeert als het goed is ook txt bestanden en kan gewoon zoeken in de content.
Ext:.txt "wat je zoekt"
Jim80 @P_Tingen23 oktober 2022 13:23
Gelijkaardige ervaringen.... mensen trekken grote ogen en verbaasde blikken met welk gemak je complexe en/of bulk operaties verricht met je files in 100 keer minder tijd, om vervolgens verder met verkenner te blijven werken :) Toch altijd een beetje leedvermaak onder de TC-users :Y)
SirBlade @P_Tingen24 oktober 2022 14:39
Daar gebruik je toch gewoon een simpele powershell oneliner voor?

Get-ChildItem -Path C:\ -Recurse -Filter *.txt | Select-String -Pattern foobar -List | Select-Object Filename
P_Tingen
@SirBlade24 oktober 2022 21:06
Hoezo is dat makkelijker dan ctrl-f, selecteer folder, alt-t, "zoekstring" enter?

SirBlade @P_Tingen24 oktober 2022 21:55
Dit werkt op alle windows versies die nog supported zijn. 3rd party tooltjes ontbreken vaak op andermans machine.
Caedendi @SirBlade26 oktober 2022 16:53
Simpel zegt 'ie.
Ik heb enkele jaren C# ervaring maar PowerShell is nog complete magie voor mij. Gebruik voor zo'n eenmalig iets liever een tool met een mooie UI.
adamnl 22 oktober 2022 13:23
Heeft nog geen gelijke op de Mac
Joseph @adamnl22 oktober 2022 23:54
Is ForkLift, PathFinder (heeft ingebouwde ondersteuning voor MTP file transfer) of Commander One Pro niet iets?
Gerard001a 22 oktober 2022 12:20
Hier nog een heel tevreden gebruiker en dat al jaren, heb een licentie en er nooit spijt van gehad dat ik die heb gekocht.
Altijd bij een nieuwe install van Windows is het het eerste programma wat
ik installeer :) en mijn overige software te installeren
swemmela @Gerard001a24 oktober 2022 23:50
Same here. Ook Licentie gekocht en eerste programma wat ik installeer op verse install.
Kan me niet eens herinneren wanneer ik beginnen ben het te gebruiken. 🤪
Gerard001a @swemmela25 oktober 2022 11:25
We zijn tevreden gebruikers, blijkt :)
Bomberman71 22 oktober 2022 10:22
Nog steeds DE tool voor op Windows ...
xiphoid @Bomberman7122 oktober 2022 12:17
En een van de handjevol tools die ik echt nog steeds wekelijks mis op macOS moet ik zeggen.
Bomberman71 @xiphoid22 oktober 2022 13:43
Hetzelfde hier ... Werk zowel op Windows als op Mac maar op Mac nog niks gezien dat ook maar iets in de buurt komt.

Hetzelfde geld voor Acdsee. Op Mac geen fatsoenlijke en snelle picture viewer te vinden.
En nee, al die standaard progs voldoen voor mij niet. Vooral de picture viewer is bagger mijn inziens.
xiphoid @Bomberman7122 oktober 2022 20:34
Vroeger maakte ik ook met plezier gebruik van mIRC en FlashFXP, en de eerste paar jaren was er echt niet iets wat idd in de buurt kwam.
Bomberman71 @xiphoid22 oktober 2022 20:37
Zo zijn er meer progs zoals Winamp die er ook altijd standaard opkwam.
Maar tegenwoordig heeft dat nog weinig nut dus beperk ik me tot de bovenstaande aangevuld met waar ik tegenaan loop omdat die bepaalde prog ontbreekt voor bepaalde toepassingen.
Met name het streamen heeft veel installs in weze overbodig gemaakt.
Rhodan @Bomberman7122 oktober 2022 14:56
Yep, al jaren (nog van af Windows Commander) het eerste programma die installeer na een format. Ook nog een van de weinig die tot op heden een lifetime buy heeft.
Mr.Monk @Rhodan22 oktober 2022 15:47
Onder MS-DOS heette dat toen Norton Commander. Werkt al 30 jaar hetzelfde. Fantastische applicatie.
bogy @Mr.Monk22 oktober 2022 18:10
Windows Commander en norton commander zijn niet hetzelfe ...

Windows Commander was altijd een kloon van het OG NC.EXE tooltje dat van symantec is.
NC heeft in de beginjaren van windows ook geprobeerd om het onder windows te doen, maar dat is een stille dood gestorven.

Mijn eerste keer Windows Commander downloaden was in ... lees het goed; 1995 of 1996, minder dan een MB groot (het paste toen op een floppy van 1.44MiB), weet wel de versienummer niet meer, maar het was iig de windows 3.1 versie. Later op Win95 ben ik het dan blijven gebruiken, en ergens rond 2004, toen ik m'n IT-zaak startte heb ik dan een licentie gekocht voor 25€.

Onder linux heb je doublecmd wat zelfs ondersteuning heeft voor de plugins van TC.
Midnight Commander (mc) werkt onder linux én onder windows, het is opensource en is letterlijk wat NC.EXE was (zelfde look en werking) met wat extraatjes zoals bv. (s)ftp- en SSH-filetransfer ondersteuning.
Ik heb beide op m'n pc staan, en op mijn usb stick die aan m'n sleutels hangt staat een portable TC op zodat ik ook op verplaatsing steeds m'n meestgebruikte tool kan starten als ik hulp moet bieden.
Bomberman71 @Rhodan22 oktober 2022 16:04
Same here, voel me zeker op Windows gehandicapt zonder die tool.
Eerste tool die ik install samen met Acdsee en de ouderwetse stijl Mediaplayer.
Frie2 22 oktober 2022 11:51
Perpetuum updates.
Niet echt nodig wmb.
Kan me niet herinneren dat ik jaren geleden iets te kort kwam qua mogelijkheden.
Maar TC is voor mij wel een onmisbaar stuk gereedschap
Moet er niet aan denken alleen de Windows Verkenner te hebben.
Mensen die op verschillende plekken moeten werken gebruiken vaak alleen de Verkenner omdat die standaard aanwezig is, maar dan zou ik een portable TC versie proberen te gebruiken.
Als ik ze zie hannesen met meerdere Verkenners open 8)7

FreshMaker @Frie222 oktober 2022 12:14
Kan me niet herinneren dat ik jaren geleden iets te kort kwam qua mogelijkheden.
Ik kom er regelmatig achter dat een bepaalde functie bestaat in TC, die er dus al jaren in zou zitten.
Ondanks dat ik één van de gebruikers ben van al vóór de nieuwe naam ;)
ReTr0d 26 oktober 2022 13:27
Programma dat ik altijd bijna als eerste op een PC/laptop plaats.

