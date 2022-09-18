Versie 22.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 22.08.1 Released
The first maintenance release of the 22.08 series is out fixing issues with project archiving, same track transitions among others.
- Fix crash when clip is modified by external app. Commit.
- Fix paste clip broken until close/repoen app if trying to paste an invalid clip (missing of playlist with different fps). Commit.
- Fix double clicking mixed clip start corrupting mix. Commit.
- Fix incorrect mutex unlock in thumbs cache. Commit.
- Ensure tasks are properly terminated on close, fix incorrect mutex in thumbnailcache causing corruption. Commit.
- Ensure queued tasks are not started on project or test close. Commit.
- Don’t remove consecutive spaces in SRT subtitles. Commit. Fixes bug #457878
- Fix archiving when a clip is added twice in a project. Commit.
- [Mix Stack] Fix wrongly reversed position slider. Commit.