Versie 22.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The first maintenance release of the 22.08 series is out fixing issues with project archiving, same track transitions among others.