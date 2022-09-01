Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.71.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

Welcome to the August 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. August is when many of the engineers on VS Code take their vacations, but there are still many updates in this version that we hope you'll like:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.