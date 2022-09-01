Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.71.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
August 2022 (version 1.71)
Welcome to the August 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. August is when many of the engineers on VS Code take their vacations, but there are still many updates in this version that we hope you'll like:
- Merge editor improvements - Easier transition between text and merge editors.
- Expanded codecs support - To help display embedded audio and video in notebooks and webviews.
- File rename selection - Pressing F2 selects filename, whole name, or file extension.
- New Code Action UI - Quickly find the Code Action you're looking for.
- Terminal updates - Shell integration for fish and Git Bash, new smooth scrolling.
- Jupyter notebook image pasting - Paste and preview image files in notebook Markdown cells.
- TypeScript livestreams - Watch TS "Crash Course" or "Tips and Tricks" on YouTube.
- Live Preview extension - Live Preview now supports multi-root web projects.
- Markdown Language Server blog post - Learn how Markdown support moved to a Language Server.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.