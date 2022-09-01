Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.71.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.71.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

August 2022 (version 1.71)

Welcome to the August 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. August is when many of the engineers on VS Code take their vacations, but there are still many updates in this version that we hope you'll like:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.71.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-09-2022 21:53
21 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

01-09-2022 • 21:53

21

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

12-08 Visual Studio Code 1.133.0 6
05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
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Reacties (21)

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moonlander 1 september 2022 22:45
Heeft niks met deze update te maken, maar deze kwam ik laatst tegen: Visual Studio Code's New Editor Sticky Scroll Feature
https://dev.to/dotnetsafe...st-in-the-code-again-1dob

Erg blij mee!

[Reactie gewijzigd door moonlander op 24 juli 2024 21:43]

Dikke Kip @moonlander2 september 2022 07:34
Heeft niks met deze update te maken
Toch wel, sinds deze versie is de functie niet meer experimenteel, dus kan hij aangezet worden middels editor.stickyScroll.enabled
pe0mot @moonlander2 september 2022 07:44
Dank voor de tip.
Zo te zien inderdaad voor nested code, niet voor b.v. yaml.
worrelborst @moonlander2 september 2022 08:09
Dit is inderdaad een mooie functie!

Wat ik op dit moment erg mis, is dat verschillende talen in een yaml pipeline niet worden herkend waardoor alles als yaml wordt geparsed, terwijl je naar bash/python/pwsh aan het kijken bent.

Ook EOF geeft problemen vanwege indenting door die pipeline code (en je EOF daardoor niet aan het begin van de line staat).

Het is niet dat een andere editor het beter doet, maar het zou wat mij betreft echt een enorme verbetering zijn
lilmonkey @moonlander2 september 2022 10:18
Geinig, maar ik mis wel een beetje de meerwaarde t.o.v. het kruimelpad wat deze informatie al verschaft op een minder 'afleidende' manier.
Elorad @moonlander1 september 2022 23:06
Heeft niks met deze update te maken
Misschien niet, maar ik ben blij met je comment👍Ga het zeker proberen
Rumblebumble 2 september 2022 07:19
Dit is mijn favoriete editor, lichtgewicht met veel mogelijkheden en aanpasbaar naar je eigen smaak. Als front end developer is dit een droom
Webgnome @Rumblebumble2 september 2022 08:03
ligtgewicht? Een Electron app lichtgewicht noemen? Als er iets is dat stroperig werkt als je een aantal plugins installeert dan is het VSCode zeker wel. Heb toch al een aantal keer gehad dat wanneer ik er een beetje veel PHP bestanden mee heb geopend ik om de haverklap meldingen krijg dat het geheugen gebruik teveel is. En dat voor een editor die ligtgewicht zou moeten zijn?

Dat je deze kan aanpassen naar eigen smaak is dan wel weer het geval maar dat kunnen zo ongeveer alle goede IDE's tegenwoordig toch?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Webgnome op 24 juli 2024 21:43]

boto @Webgnome2 september 2022 09:14
dat lijkt me meer een php extension issue, niet vs code

en nee niet alle IDEs laten je de ide naar smaak aanpassen.
Webgnome @boto2 september 2022 09:17
Is niet alleen php extensie overigens. Heb het met meerdere extensies gehad. Maar goed dat gezegd hebbende. Een electron app lightgewicht noemen blijf ik raar vinden.
boto @Webgnome2 september 2022 09:26
maar wat vind je er niet lichtgewicht aan dan? 800 mb gebruikt het hier lokaal en nul memory issues ooit.
Ventieldopje @boto2 september 2022 09:49
Vergelijk dat eens met het geheugengebruik van Sublime Text bijvoorbeeld ;) Dat is wel degelijk lichtgewicht te noemen itt VSCode.
boto @Ventieldopje2 september 2022 17:00
maar is ook niet hetzelfde qua functionaliteit, wat maakt mij 800 mb geheugen verbruik uit?

Sure, geen lichtgewicht dan voor jou, mij maakt die 800 mb echt niks uit..
vincentvis @boto2 september 2022 12:00
als ik vscode opstart, zonder enige plugin te hebben geïnstalleerd (aangezien ik het nooit gebruik..) staan er 8 processen open (7 "Code Helpers") die samen ~550MB aan memory gebruiken.

Subilme Text staat ook open en die heeft 1 proces en gebruikt 144MB memory. (met zo'n 12 bestanden open, en een hele reeks aan extra packages geïnstalleerd en een ander theme dan default)

Niet dat 500MB memory een probleem is, maar het lijkt er toch op dat in ieder geval op mijn computer Sublime Text het net iets efficiënter doet :)
boto @vincentvis2 september 2022 17:01
sure, makes sense.

Jammer dat sublime text alleen totaal niet is wat ik wil :)
lilmonkey @Webgnome2 september 2022 10:20
VSCode is extreem goed geoptimaliseerd en ik herken wat je zegt dan ook totaal niet. Natuurlijk kunnen er extensies zijn die niet goed geoptimaliseerd zijn, maar dat is natuurlijk niet de schuld van VScode of Electron.
army @Webgnome3 september 2022 17:53
Als er geen fatsoenlijke language server is zoals bij PHP dan wordt PHP elke keer opnieuw opgestart. PHP heeft alleen niet echt prioriteit tenzij je patches gaat insturen om de language server die er is van Microsoft op orde te krijgen en dan nog blijft de vraag of het ooit geïntegreerd gaat worden. Je merkt dat er meer prioriteit aan andere talen wordt gegeven. Python krijgt de ene na de andere update zoals nu met een Flake8 language server en voor Markdown zit er nu ook wat in de pipeline.

Het probleem met VSCode zijn de tig extensies met zowel issues qua performance als met betrouwbaarheid. Dat laatste zijn ze gelukkig aan het aanpakken na wat klachten en voorbeelden van misbruik. Het is wel aan te raden om eens schoon te beginnen zonder enige extensie enabled, want zeker bij PHP zijn er extensies die elkaar tegenwerken als je niet oppast.
freektech 1 september 2022 23:25
Nog een belangrijke change: Windows 7 support is nu voorgoed opgeheven. Er komen geen nieuwe updates meer. Waaronder deze update.

https://code.visualstudio...ndows-7-support-has-ended

[Reactie gewijzigd door freektech op 24 juli 2024 21:43]

army @freektech1 september 2022 23:43
Als je Windows niet update, waarom zou men dan VSCode upgraden? Chrome op Windows 7 is vanaf januari 2023 ook rock-solid.
Bulkzooi @army2 september 2022 00:59
Rock solid op Win 32 bit en .net 4.8.
divvid 1 september 2022 23:08
Morgen maar weer ff updaten.

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