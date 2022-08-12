Versie 6.3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze derde update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- E-book viewer: Allow searching for nearby words using a new "Nearby words" search mode.
- calibredb: New fts_search and fts_index commands to perform full text searching from the command line.
- Image viewing popup: Allow zooming using the standard shortcuts of
Ctrl+
+/
-. Closes tickets: 1985021
New news sources
- Fix a regression in calibre 6.0 that broke remembering the previous sort order for a column.
- Fix a regression in calibre 6.0 that broke processing of very high resolution images. Closes tickets: 1983484
- Full text search: Fix error when using restrict searched books and more than 900 books are present in the searched list. Closes tickets: 1983230
- E-book viewer: Fix parsing of CSS styles with @supports rules not working.
- E-book viewer: Speed up initial render of books with lots of CSS in <style> tags by not prettying the CSS.
- Google books metadata download: Fix paragraphs not being recognized. Closes tickets: 1983126
- Content server: Fix light background for comments editor in dark mode.
- Content server: Fix margin and body background color mismatch when reading books with a non-white/black color scheme. Closes tickets: 1985058
- Content server: Fix long tapping in the notes edit area incorrectly changing the highlight extent. Closes tickets: 1983271
- Google search engine: Fix for different URL encoding used by Google servers in Portugal.
- Check library: Fix vacuum not running on FTS db.
Improved news sources
- Various Russian and Ukranian news sources
- Wirtschaft Woche
- Scientific American
- Popular Science
- Mediapart
- MIT Technology Review
- Indian Express
- Eenadu