Software-update: Calibre 6.3.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 6.3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze derde update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • E-book viewer: Allow searching for nearby words using a new "Nearby words" search mode.
  • calibredb: New fts_search and fts_index commands to perform full text searching from the command line.
  • Image viewing popup: Allow zooming using the standard shortcuts of Ctrl++/-. Closes tickets: 1985021
Bug fixes
  • Fix a regression in calibre 6.0 that broke remembering the previous sort order for a column.
  • Fix a regression in calibre 6.0 that broke processing of very high resolution images. Closes tickets: 1983484
  • Full text search: Fix error when using restrict searched books and more than 900 books are present in the searched list. Closes tickets: 1983230
  • E-book viewer: Fix parsing of CSS styles with @supports rules not working.
  • E-book viewer: Speed up initial render of books with lots of CSS in <style> tags by not prettying the CSS.
  • Google books metadata download: Fix paragraphs not being recognized. Closes tickets: 1983126
  • Content server: Fix light background for comments editor in dark mode.
  • Content server: Fix margin and body background color mismatch when reading books with a non-white/black color scheme. Closes tickets: 1985058
  • Content server: Fix long tapping in the notes edit area incorrectly changing the highlight extent. Closes tickets: 1983271
  • Google search engine: Fix for different URL encoding used by Google servers in Portugal.
  • Check library: Fix vacuum not running on FTS db.
New news sources
  • Various Russian and Ukranian news sources
Improved news sources
  • Wirtschaft Woche
  • Scientific American
  • Popular Science
  • Mediapart
  • MIT Technology Review
  • Indian Express
  • Eenadu

Versienummer 6.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (23)

Bor
12 augustus 2022 09:58
Gebruikt iemand van jullie die news sources? Ik heb het idee dat de meeste Calibre gebruikers het programma puur voor epub management gebruiken en moet zeggen dat deze feature mij tot nu toe onbekend was.
Reageer
PrimusIP
@Bor12 augustus 2022 10:33
Ik gebruik het als bibliotheek om overzicht te houden op mijn ebooks (ongeacht het formaat, al converteer ik ze doorgaans dan wel naar epub) en om ze draadloos naar mijn e-reader te kunnen overzetten.
Het programma gebruik ik zeer zelden, want op mijn e-reader is lang nog niet alles gelezen, maar het programma maakt wel vitaal onderdeel uit van hoe ik het ingericht heb.
Reageer
stijnrulez
@PrimusIP12 augustus 2022 10:35
Welke e-reader gebruik je dat je er draadloos boeken naar kunt overzetten?
Ik heb vaak ruzie met mijn kobo, linux en de verschillende micro-usb kabels waarvan ik vergeet dat ze überhaupt geen data kunnen overzetten :|
Reageer
PrimusIP
@stijnrulez12 augustus 2022 10:42
Ik gebruik ook Kobo. Wat ik doe is de Calibre content-server aanzetten. Vervolgens kun je via de internet browser op je kobo de lokale Calibre webpagina benaderen en daar de e-books vanuit Calibre downloaden die je wilt.
Reageer
Hari-Bo
@PrimusIP12 augustus 2022 13:28
Wat nog makkelijker is Calibre-web en daar kan je per user je eigen shelf aanmaken met bepaalde boeken. Op je Kobo wijzig je eenmalig de standaard bron en dan tijdens synchroniseren haalt deze automatisch alle boeken op binnen je eigen shelf.

Dit gebruik ik nu met 3x Kobo eReader waarbij iedereen zijn eigen content heeft en gepushed wordt ipv per boek wel/niet downloaden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hari-Bo op 12 augustus 2022 13:28]

Reageer
Wraldpyk
@stijnrulez12 augustus 2022 10:43
Ik heb zelf een kindle, en daar kan ik boeken naartoe emailen.
Reageer
MerijnB
@stijnrulez12 augustus 2022 11:23
Kijk hier, dropbox, google drive and such support voor je kobo!
Reageer
Ortep
@stijnrulez12 augustus 2022 13:37
Kindle kan dat, al vanaf het eerste model.
Het wordt ook nog voor je geconverteerd als dat nodig is

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ortep op 12 augustus 2022 13:38]

Reageer
lenwar
@Bor12 augustus 2022 10:36
Ik kende het wel, maar gebruik het niet. Het is in principe een RSS-lezer die de output omzet naar een epub. Het idee is wel grappig, maar het vereist natuurlijk wel dat de betreffende RSS-feed een beetje een zinvolle output geeft. Als je kijk naar de RSS-feed van Tweakers, die bevat alleen koppen, een samenvatting en linkjes naar de artikelen, dus daar heb je dan niet zo veel aan voor op je e-book :)
Reageer
beerse
@lenwar15 augustus 2022 21:45
Je kan de newsfeed ook hele webpagina's laten verwerken. Bij tweakers deed ik het met nieuwsberichten.
Reageer
beerse
@Bor15 augustus 2022 21:44
In het verleden heb ik ze wel gebruikt om tweakers nieuws naar een amazon kindle te mailen. Op zich werkte dat best wel maar de beschikbaarheid van de kindle en het opruimen van oude berichten op die kindle en dat er al jaren een tablet is (en nog een paar redenen)...
Reageer
swhnld
12 augustus 2022 08:20
Eerste alinea meld correct dat Calibre op Linux, Windows en Mac werkt.
Tweede alinea meld minimale versies en x64 architectuur op Windows en Mac.

Ergo, wordt je huidige systeem niet meer ondersteund, upgrade naar Linux, daar werkt het overal wel. Zowel op x86 als x64.

Heb je hulp nodig welke Linux te kiezen, ga naar:
Het grote welk OS (bijvoorbeeld linux distro) topic deel 8
Reageer
MacPoedel
@swhnld12 augustus 2022 10:08
Ben je zeker dat Calibre nog werkt op 32 bit Linux systemen? De beperking voor 64 bit systemen van Qt 6 geldt voor alle systemen:
https://doc.qt.io/qt-6/supported-platforms.html
Reageer
swhnld
@MacPoedel12 augustus 2022 12:03
Ja:
https://calibre-ebook.com/download_linux
Binary install
calibre has a binary install that includes private versions of all its dependencies. It runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Intel compatible machines.
Reageer
lenwar
@swhnld12 augustus 2022 09:37
Eerste alinea meld correct dat Calibre op Linux, Windows en Mac werkt.
Tweede alinea meld minimale versies en x64 architectuur op Windows en Mac.

Ergo, wordt je huidige systeem niet meer ondersteund, upgrade naar Linux, daar werkt het overal wel. Zowel op x86 als x64.

Heb je hulp nodig welke Linux te kiezen, ga naar:
Het grote welk OS (bijvoorbeeld linux distro) topic deel 8
Ik zou die tweede alinea nog een keer lezen als ik jou was :) . Er staat dat er een 64-bit processor vereist wordt en er is geen verwijzing naar het besturingssysteem voor die eis.
https://calibre-ebook.com/new-in/fifteen
Verder staat dat alleen Windows 10 en MacOS 11.x of nieuwer wordt ondersteund. (dus Windows 8.1 of ouder en MacOS 10.x of ouder worden niet meer ondersteund)
Dit heeft te maken met QT6, welke geen 32bits processors meer ondersteund en staat dus los van het besturingssysteem.
https://doc.qt.io/qt-6/linux.html

Ik verwacht overigens dat vrijwel iedere computer die nu een MacOS of Windows versie draait wel is uitgerust met een 64-bit processor, gezien zowel Microsoft als Apple rondom 2010 zijn begonnen met het mainstream maken van 64bit besturingssystemen (Windows 7 en Mac OS Snow Leapard uit m'n hoofd).
Er zullen hooguit wat oudere raspberry-pi's/NASsen (en dergelijken) op 32bit architecturen draaien waar Calibre op draait, maar die draaien waarschijnlijk geen MacOS (as dat al mogelijk is?) of Windows. Dus een sidegrade naar Linux is hier niet relevant voor. Teven zullen die computers dus ook QT-6 niet ondersteunen (want geen 64bit processor).
Reageer
swhnld
@lenwar12 augustus 2022 12:03
https://calibre-ebook.com/download_linux
Binary install
calibre has a binary install that includes private versions of all its dependencies. It runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Intel compatible machines.
Reageer
lenwar
@swhnld12 augustus 2022 12:40
Ik heb zojuist de installatie geprobeerd op een pi (32bit ARMv7 cpu).
piuser@calpernia:~ $ sudo -v && wget -nv -O- https://download.calibre-ebook.com/linux-installer.sh | sudo sh /dev/stdin

We trust you have received the usual lecture from the local System
Administrator. It usually boils down to these three things:

#1) Respect the privacy of others.
#2) Think before you type.
#3) With great power comes great responsibility.

[sudo] password for piuser:
Using python executable: /usr/bin/python3
2022-08-12 12:27:44 URL:https://download.calibre-ebook.com/linux-installer.sh [33493/33493] -> "-" [1]
You are running on a 32-bit system. The calibre binaries are only available for 64-bit systems. You will have to compile from source.
Bij het installatie-script faalt hij gelijk:
piuser@calpernia:~ $ cd calibre* && sudo python3 setup.py install
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "setup.py", line 24, in <module>
import setup.commands as commands
File "/home/piuser/calibre-6.3.0/setup/__init__.py", line 63, in <module>
@lru_cache
File "/usr/lib/python3.7/functools.py", line 477, in lru_cache
raise TypeError('Expected maxsize to be an integer or None')
TypeError: Expected maxsize to be an integer or None
Ik zal vast wel een boel dependencies missen, maar ik wil m'n werkende installatie niet teveel vervuilen. Maar het lijkt er wat mij betreft op dat de documentatie op de site geüpdated moet worden. (maar als je het voor elkaar krijgt neem ik graag m'n woorden terug :) )
Reageer
MacPoedel
@lenwar12 augustus 2022 14:06
Idem hier. Ik heb even voor de lol een 32 bit VM aangemaakt (Debian), zelfde fout.

Als men het dan nog echt op een 32 bit systeem werkend wil hebben, is de bron compileren nog een optie maar dat was niet de insteek die swhnld had met dat linkje naar "hoe kies je een Linux distro".

Een overstap naar Linux kan een goede keuze zijn, maar is niet de oplossing voor dit specifieke probleem, Een 64 bit OS installeren is dat wel. En tenzij de hardware stokoud is, zal dat ook geen probleem zijn.
Reageer
lenwar
@MacPoedel12 augustus 2022 14:32
En dat is dan natuurlijk nog maar afwachten of het daadwerkelijk gaat werken op die 32-bit hardware. De GUI is nog steeds een QT-interface en als deze versie van Calibre echt per se QT6 verwacht, die alleen geschikt is voor 64bit, dan houdt het natuurlijk alsnog op.

Misschien dat je wel de 'server-kant' van de tool aan de praat kan krijgen op deze manier. Ik weet niet of die ook QT nodig heeft?

Mocht je tijd/zin/gelegenheid hebben om het een keer te testen/proberen, ben ik nu wel nieuwsgierig, al zeggen de makers van Calibre zelf al dat het best een gedoe is om het te compileren.
Reageer
Het.Draakje
@swhnld12 augustus 2022 09:41
Als iemand een verouderde OS gebruikt dan zal daarvoor een reden zijn. Upgrade maar naar Linux is dan zeker niet altijd een goed advies. (Dan denk ik meer aan 'blijlf maar bij je oude calibre' of desnoods een koop maar een nieuwere computer).

En dan ga ik nog even voorbij aan het feit dat voor iemand die (bijv.) gewend is aan Windows XP, linux niet als een upgrade ervaren wordt. Ik hoef er in ieder geval niet mee aan te komen bij mijn moeder van achter in de negentig. Haar aan WIndows 10 krijgen was al een uitdaging op zich.
Reageer
lenwar
@Het.Draakje12 augustus 2022 09:52
Kudos voor je moeder dat ze nog actief met een computer werkt! _/-\o_

Verder helemaal met je eens. Van Windows naar Linux of andersom is nooit een 'upgrade' in mijn optiek. Ik noem het eerder een sidegrade. Ieder besturingssysteem heeft z'n sterkere en zwakkere kanten. Ik zeg altijd maar. Als je blij bent met wat je hebt, moet je het houden. Ben je niet blij of gewoon nieuwsgierig, ga dan is rondkijken wat er nog meer is.

Los daarvan, gaat het in dit geval ook niks oplossen, aangezien QT (en dus Calibre) geen 32-bits processors meer ondersteund, dus ook onder Linux niet.
Reageer
swhnld
@lenwar12 augustus 2022 12:05
Dus of Calibre is niet in QT6 voor Linux, of ze liegen op hun website

https://calibre-ebook.com/download_linux
Binary install
calibre has a binary install that includes private versions of all its dependencies. It runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Intel compatible machines.
Reageer
JorisV
@swhnld12 augustus 2022 20:25
Via Docker werkt calibre prima op een oude raspberry pi 32 bit.
Reageer

