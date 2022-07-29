Versie 6.2.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze tweede update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Full text search: Ignore soft hyphens when extracting searchable text from books. Note that you will have to re-index your library to take advantage of this.
- Content server: Have the Read button open PDF files in the browsers builtin PDF viewer rather than the calibre viewer since the calibre viewer is not well suited to PDF.
- Kobo driver: Add support for new firmware.
- Create icon theme dialog: Add a checkbox to install the newly created theme into calibre.
- Allow re-indexing a book for FTS by right clicking the Book details panel.
New news sources
- Content server: Workaround for chrome bug causing multiple sign in prompts when connecting to the server after restarting Chrome. Closes tickets: 1982060.
- Fix a regression in 6.0 that broke rendering of first page of EPUB as cover when the EPUB has no actual cover.
- Content server: Fix a regression in 6.0 that caused incorrect rendering of comments metadata in the book details panel in dark mode. Closes tickets: 1981886.
- FB2 Input: Fix a regression in 6.0 that broke conversion of FB2 on macOS. Closes tickets: 1982743.
- Metadata download from Google: Switch to making the queries via a Google web search as this finds some books that searching via the API does not. Closes tickets: 1982502.
- Book details panel: Fix clicking on items from an enumerated column containing ampersands not searching correctly. Closes tickets: 1982651.
- Image editor: Do not allow initial mouse drag to create selection rect outside the image bounds.
- E-book viewer: Fix clicking on ToC entries moving keyboard focus to the ToC search box when the ToC window is floating.
- Fix a regression in 6.0 that caused the default cover to be rendered small in some contexts.
- Various bug fixes related to the new dark/light icon theme switching. Make the icons more consistent even when using the system theme. Use calibre specific file type icons when using the non native file dialogs. Allow creating dark/light override icons manually in the configuration folder. Closes tickets: 1981882.
- Disable the color theme setting when using system style. Closes tickets: 1981909.
- When using a fixed color palette and the system colors are of different type enforce the color palette.
- Ignore Qt generated application palette changes when using a fixed palette. Closes tickets: 1982050.
- In the icon theme chooser dialog show themes show light and dark themes only in the light and dark tabs.
- Welcome wizard: Fix device names not being translated correctly leading to the same name being repeated for some devices. Closes tickets: 1982035.
- Read aloud: Fix spurious error message on Linux about voices not being installed
- Linux binaries: Bundle brotli and graphite2 as well as Qt links against them
- FTS dialog: When keyboard navigation changes the current item ensure it stays visible.
- Binary builds: Fix Qt TLS backends not included. Closes tickets: 1981887.
- Fix Qt WebEngine creating cache folders outside of the calibre cache directory.
Improved news sources
- The Athletic by unkn0wn
- Various Russian and Ukranian news sources by bugmen00t
- Frontline
- HBR
- The Australian
- India Today
- Indian Express
- Live Mint
- The Atlantic