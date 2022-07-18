Versies 23.2.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, kleine en eenvoudige teksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's en verticale selectieblokken, en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen, al is dat de laatste tijd wat minder. Sinds versie 22.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 23.2.0:
Changes in version 23.1.1:
- Added add line break option for replace
- Added exit when last tab is closed option for application (default false)
- Fixed AlphaControls
- Fixed directory
- Fixed encoding change
- Fixed image view
- Fixed mouse wheel scrolling
- Fixed option defaults
- Fixed output
- Fixed PDF view
- Fixed reopen max file count to allow zero
- Fixed replace
- Fixed scaling issues
- Fixed search
- Fixed SQL - Firebird highlighter
- Fixed startup
- Fixed wildcard search
- Update language files
Changes in version 23.1.0:
- Fixed favourites
- Fixed reopen
- Fixed title bar
Changes in version 23.0.1:
- Added highlighter for Clojure
- Added highlighter for Elixir
- Fixed application placement
- Fixed drop files
- Fixed favourites
- Fixed highlighters
- Fixed Markdown preview
- Fixed options
- Fixed output
- Fixed reopen
- Fixed undo
- Optimized file opening
- Updated language files
Changes in version 23.0.0:
- Fixed non-fixed width font painting in text editor control
- Fixed options
- Fixed startup
- Updated language files
Changes in version 22.2.0:
- Added auto size panels option for status bar (default true)
- Added international characters with ASCII/ANSI encoding options for editor
- Added log file highlighter
- Added reopen max file count option for application (default 10)
- Added simple page control option for skin styles
- Fixed AlphaControls
- Fixed bookmarks
- Fixed editor font size issues
- Fixed editor zoom
- Fixed full screen mode
- Fixed minimize to system tray
- Fixed -noskin issues
- Fixed options
- Fixed PDFium control
- Fixed reopen properties
- Fixed showing of international characters with ASCII/ANSI encoding
- Fixed skin selector
- Fixed status bar
- Fixed text editor control
- Fixed Windows XP support
- Fixed XML highlighter
- Removed main menu reopen count option
- Updated language files
- Updated PDFium binaries (DLL files)
- Updated PDFiumLib
- Added show encoding option for status bar (default false)
- Added use reverse UTF-8 encoding naming option for application (default false)
- Fixed color themes
- Fixed language file override
- Fixed large file loading
- Fixed use same settings for all color themes option for editor font
- Updated language files