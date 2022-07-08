Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.69.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
June 2022 (version 1.69)
Welcome to the June 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- 3-way merge editor - Resolve merge conflicts within VS Code.
- Command Center - New UI to search files, run commands, and navigate cursor history.
- Do Not Disturb mode - Silence non-critical notification popups.
- Toggle Light/Dark themes - Quickly switch between preferred light and dark themes.
- Terminal shell integration - Display command status, run recent commands, and more.
- Task output decorations - Highlights task success or failure exit codes.
- Git Commit action button - Configure your default Git Commit action.
- Debug Step Into Target support - Allows you to step directly into functions when paused.
- JavaScript sourcemap toggling - Switch to debugging compiled rather than source code.
- Color theme tester - Use vscode.dev to preview color themes.
- VS Code Server preview - Run the same server used for Remote Development.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.