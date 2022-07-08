Versie 8.4.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.4.3 new features, enhancement and bug-fixes: Add an option which allows to show only 1 entry per found line in search result. (Fix #2481, #1499, #5547, #2987, #4525, #3224)

Make EOL (CRLF) display customizable (via Editing section of Preferences dialog). (Fix #11413)

Add 2 more shortcuts “plus” (new file) and “arrow” (drop down list of opened files) buttons on menu bar. (Fix #11229)

Update Lexilla to 5.1.7 & Scintilla to 5.2.3 and use new API for large files. (Implement #11734)

Fix Find in files performance regression since updating Scintilla 5. (Fix #11814)

Add dark mode support for plugins - support dark mode for plugins with docking GUI. (Fix #11710, implement #11767)

Fix a crash issue due to opening an empty .NFO file. (Fix #11820)

Fix language fonts regression in Style Configurator (make font definition possible again). (Fix #11786)

Add NPPM_CREATELEXER message for plugins to instantiate lexers. (Fix #11789)

Enhance dark mode (edge colors). (Fix #11207, #11376)

Fix “CMD Here” command open Explorer issue. (Fix #11818)

Fix crash issue of “Style Configurator…” command if “stylers.xml” is absent. (Fix #11812)

Fix Selected text changes color issue when editor window loses focus. (Fix #11743)

Skip save all warning dialog if only current editing file is dirty. (Fix #10995)

Fix a small regression in DebugInfo dialog. (Fix #11752)