Software-update: OPNsense 22.1.10

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 22.1.10 released

Today we are shipping small reliability improvements and a few security updates for bundled packages. Of special note is the upgrade of Phalcon 5, Python 3.9 and move of the StrongSwan vici library into a separate package.

This release will be the last of the 22.1 series. The release candidate for 22.7 will be available next week and the release date for the final version is July 28. Users wishing to try the release candidate can reach it from the development version or reinstall from the provided images. A hotfix will be issued on the 28th to enable the upgrade path, but depending on testing and mirror availability this might be up to 24 hours after the intial image release of 22.7.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: properly shut down removed interfaces in console port assignment
  • system: if no temperature sysctls are exposed do nothing
  • system: fix firmware command shortcut in opnsense-shell utility
  • system: log hard limit results in 9999 entries for grid output
  • system: move add_user script out of shell scripts
  • interfaces: move lo0 interface registration to loopback
  • interfaces: simplify bridge destroy on deletion
  • firmware: update repository silently on remote list if needed
  • firmware: add python version to crash report header
  • ipsec: move vici library from core to ports
  • opendns: update OpenDNS IPv6 servers (contributed by Johan Rylander)
  • backend: except configparser read (contributed by agh1467)
  • mvc: AutoNumberField: set minimum value to 1
  • mvc: IntegerFieldType: fix for negative numbers (contributed by xbb)
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.8
  • plugins: os-firewall 1.2 fixes internal backup restore
  • plugins: os-postfix 1.23
  • plugins: os-stunnel 1.0.5 adds intermediates to server chain (contributed by Johnny S. Lee)
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.5
  • ports: curl 7.84.0
  • ports: nss: 3.80
  • ports: openssl 1.1.1q
  • ports: phalcon 5.0.0RC2
  • ports: py-vici 5.9.3
  • ports: python 3.9.13
  • ports: sudo 1.9.11p3
  • ports: syslog-ng 3.37.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.1.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

