Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today we are shipping small reliability improvements and a few security updates for bundled packages. Of special note is the upgrade of Phalcon 5, Python 3.9 and move of the StrongSwan vici library into a separate package.

This release will be the last of the 22.1 series. The release candidate for 22.7 will be available next week and the release date for the final version is July 28. Users wishing to try the release candidate can reach it from the development version or reinstall from the provided images. A hotfix will be issued on the 28th to enable the upgrade path, but depending on testing and mirror availability this might be up to 24 hours after the intial image release of 22.7.