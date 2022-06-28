Mozilla heeft versie 102 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 102 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor ondertiteling van diverse streamingdiensten bij gebruik van picture-in-picture. Verder vervangt versie 102 versie 91 als de nieuwe Extended Support Release. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Tired of too many windows crowding your screen? You can now disable automatic opening of the download panel every time a new download starts. Read more.
- Firefox now mitigates query parameter tracking when navigating sites in ETP strict mode.
- Subtitles and captions for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) are now available at HBO Max, Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV. This allows you to view video in a small window pinned to a corner of the screen while navigating between apps or browsing content on the main screen.
Changed
- When using a screen reader on Windows, pressing enter to activate an element no longer fails or clicks the wrong element and/or another application window. For those blind or with very limited vision, this technology reads out loud what is on the screen, and users can adapt them to their needs (now, on our platform, without errors).
- Various security fixes.
Enterprise
- Improved security by moving audio decoding into a separate process with stricter sandboxing, thus improving process isolation.
Developer
- Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 102 Release Notes.
- Firefox 102 is the new Extended Support Release (ESR). Firefox 91 ESR goes out of support on September 20, 2022. (See the 102 ESR release notes for more information)
Web Platform
- Developer Information
- You can now filter style sheets in the Style Editor tab of our developer tools
- TransformStream and ReadableStream.pipeThrough have landed, allowing you to pipe from a ReadableStream to a WritableStream, executing a transformation on each chunk.
- ReadableStream, TransformStream, and WritableStream are all transferable now.
- Firefox now supports Content-Security-Policy (CSP) integration with WebAssembly. A document with a CSP that restricts scripts will no longer execute WebAssembly unless the policy uses 'unsafe-eval' or the new 'wasm-unsafe-eval' keyword.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 102.0 voor macOS (Fries)