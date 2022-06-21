Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.55.21 / 1.0.21 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.1.3 / 5.56.3 ChangeLog Added added group first sorting #1922 Changed updated Classic UI Swedish translation (thanks pb1)

restored Plus UI Turkish translation #1419 (thanks fmbxnary) Fixed fixed issue with recovery window on delete #1948

fixed double-click issue on path column #1951

"AllowBoxedJobs=n" is back to the default behaviour as issues were reported #1954

fixed issue with internet block #1955

fixed grouping issue in the Plus UI #1950

fixed issue with CredentialUIBroker.exe on win 11 with win32k hooks #1839

fixed issue with delete V2 #1939 Release v1.1.2 / 5.56.2 ChangeLog Added added missing file recovery log to SandMan #425

the immediate recovery window will now auto-close when all files have been recovered #1498

the immediate recovery window of SandMan is always on top by default like in SbieCtrl; this can be disabled with "Options/RecoveryOnTop=n" #1465

added option to toggle immediate recovery from the presets submenu #1653

added option to disable file recovery and message pop-up globally

added per box refresh option #1945 Changed the desktop security workaround used for Chrome, Firefox and Acrobat can now be enabled for all processes using "UseSbieDeskHack=y"

improved double-click behaviour #1935

box size info is refreshed on file recovery Fixed fixed issue with unnecessary Sandboxie config reloads introduced in 1.1.1 #1938

fixed issue with recovery window focus #1374

fixed issues with desktop objects introduced in 1.1.1 #1934

fixed issues with Edge startup boost using a GPO preset #1913 Release v1.1.1 / 5.56.1 ChangeLog Added compatibility templates can now be viewed from the settings window #1891

the refresh command is now bound to F5 #1885

added more first start wizard options

added option to permanently disable immediate recovery for any given box when it opens #1478

double click on the path column now opens the box root in explorer #1924 Changed changed Move Box behaviour #1879

improved implementation of the PreferExternalManifest option

Win32k hooks are now by default only used for Edge and Chromium apps as they cause issues with other software #1902 #1912 #1897

"AllowBoxedJobs=y" is now the default behaviour Fixed fixed Edge issue with Windows 11 after KB5014019

fixed issues with the new delete V2 mechanism when using "SeparateUserFolders=y" #1885

fixed credential issue #1770

fixed force process priorities #1883

fixed issues with the new delete V2 mechanism

fixed issue with the Windows 11 menu on older Windows builds 1877

refresh now works without WatchBoxSize option #1885

fixed crash issue with WatchBoxSize=true #1885

fixed issue with recovery folder paths #1840

fixed issues with Sbie desktop and wndStation affecting Acrobat Reader #1863

fixed issues with box grouping #1921 #1920

fixed issues when changing language #1914

fixed issue with BreakoutFolder #1908

fixed issue with SbieDll.dll for x86 exception handling

fixed issues with application-specific hives (RegLoadAppKey) affecting Visual Studio #1576 #1452 Release v1.1.0 / 5.56.0 ChangeLog Added added support for NtRenameKey (this requires UseRegDeleteV2=y) #205

added box size info #1780 Changed reworked the mechanism sandboxie uses to mark host files as deleted the new behavioure creates a data file in the box root FilePaths.dat instead of creating dummy files it can be enabled with UseFileDeleteV2=y sane for the registry UseRegDeleteV2=y using RegPaths.dat

reworked the TlsNameBuffer mechanism to be more versatile and less error prone

significantly reduced the CPU usage of sandman.exe Fixed fixed folder rename issues (this requires UseFileDeleteV2=y) #71

fixed issue with process access #1603

fixed translation issue #1864

fixed ui issue with box selection window #1867

fixed ui issue when switching language #1871 Release v1.0.22 / 5.55.22 ChangeLog Added added auto update download and silent install option to sandman.exe #917

trace monitor mode can now also save to file #1851

trace log now shows ipc object type information

added support for windows 11 context menus Fixed fixed sandman crash issue #1846

fixed issue with windows server 2022 build 20348

fixed translation switching issues #1852