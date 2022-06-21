Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.56.3 / 1.1.3

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.55.21 / 1.0.21 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.1.3 / 5.56.3 ChangeLog

Added
  • added group first sorting #1922
Changed
  • updated Classic UI Swedish translation (thanks pb1)
  • restored Plus UI Turkish translation #1419 (thanks fmbxnary)
Fixed
  • fixed issue with recovery window on delete #1948
  • fixed double-click issue on path column #1951
  • "AllowBoxedJobs=n" is back to the default behaviour as issues were reported #1954
  • fixed issue with internet block #1955
  • fixed grouping issue in the Plus UI #1950
  • fixed issue with CredentialUIBroker.exe on win 11 with win32k hooks #1839
  • fixed issue with delete V2 #1939

Release v1.1.2 / 5.56.2 ChangeLog

Added
  • added missing file recovery log to SandMan #425
  • the immediate recovery window will now auto-close when all files have been recovered #1498
  • the immediate recovery window of SandMan is always on top by default like in SbieCtrl; this can be disabled with "Options/RecoveryOnTop=n" #1465
  • added option to toggle immediate recovery from the presets submenu #1653
  • added option to disable file recovery and message pop-up globally
  • added per box refresh option #1945
Changed
  • the desktop security workaround used for Chrome, Firefox and Acrobat can now be enabled for all processes using "UseSbieDeskHack=y"
  • improved double-click behaviour #1935
  • box size info is refreshed on file recovery
Fixed
  • fixed issue with unnecessary Sandboxie config reloads introduced in 1.1.1 #1938
  • fixed issue with recovery window focus #1374
  • fixed issues with desktop objects introduced in 1.1.1 #1934
  • fixed issues with Edge startup boost using a GPO preset #1913

Release v1.1.1 / 5.56.1 ChangeLog

Added
  • compatibility templates can now be viewed from the settings window #1891
  • the refresh command is now bound to F5 #1885
  • added more first start wizard options
  • added option to permanently disable immediate recovery for any given box when it opens #1478
  • double click on the path column now opens the box root in explorer #1924
Changed
  • changed Move Box behaviour #1879
  • improved implementation of the PreferExternalManifest option
  • Win32k hooks are now by default only used for Edge and Chromium apps as they cause issues with other software #1902 #1912 #1897
  • "AllowBoxedJobs=y" is now the default behaviour
Fixed
  • fixed Edge issue with Windows 11 after KB5014019
  • fixed issues with the new delete V2 mechanism when using "SeparateUserFolders=y" #1885
  • fixed credential issue #1770
  • fixed force process priorities #1883
  • fixed issues with the new delete V2 mechanism
  • fixed issue with the Windows 11 menu on older Windows builds 1877
  • refresh now works without WatchBoxSize option #1885
  • fixed crash issue with WatchBoxSize=true #1885
  • fixed issue with recovery folder paths #1840
  • fixed issues with Sbie desktop and wndStation affecting Acrobat Reader #1863
  • fixed issues with box grouping #1921 #1920
  • fixed issues when changing language #1914
  • fixed issue with BreakoutFolder #1908
  • fixed issue with SbieDll.dll for x86 exception handling
  • fixed issues with application-specific hives (RegLoadAppKey) affecting Visual Studio #1576 #1452

Release v1.1.0 / 5.56.0 ChangeLog

Added
  • added support for NtRenameKey (this requires UseRegDeleteV2=y) #205
  • added box size info #1780
Changed
  • reworked the mechanism sandboxie uses to mark host files as deleted
    • the new behavioure creates a data file in the box root FilePaths.dat instead of creating dummy files
    • it can be enabled with UseFileDeleteV2=y sane for the registry UseRegDeleteV2=y using RegPaths.dat
  • reworked the TlsNameBuffer mechanism to be more versatile and less error prone
  • significantly reduced the CPU usage of sandman.exe
Fixed
  • fixed folder rename issues (this requires UseFileDeleteV2=y) #71
  • fixed issue with process access #1603
  • fixed translation issue #1864
  • fixed ui issue with box selection window #1867
  • fixed ui issue when switching language #1871

Release v1.0.22 / 5.55.22 ChangeLog

Added
  • added auto update download and silent install option to sandman.exe #917
  • trace monitor mode can now also save to file #1851
  • trace log now shows ipc object type information
  • added support for windows 11 context menus
Fixed
  • fixed sandman crash issue #1846
  • fixed issue with windows server 2022 build 20348
  • fixed translation switching issues #1852

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.56.3 / 1.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.1.3
Licentietype GPL

Sandboxie

