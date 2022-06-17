Versie 22.04.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The polishing and stability effort of this release cycle continues with the release Kdenlive 22.04.2 which comes with bug fixes to the AppImage and Mac packages, render widget, same track transitions, subtitles and project loading issues.