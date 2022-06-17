Software-update: Calibre 5.44

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.44 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Amazon metadata download: Add an option to prefer the Kindle edition when multiple book types are returned by the search (Preferences->Metadata download->Configure the Amazon plugin). Closes tickets: 1976105
  • Kobo driver: Support for updated firmware
  • Allow customizing how yes/no columns are displayed (Preferences->Add your own columns). Closes tickets: 1977681
  • Manage tags dialog: If tags are present in the add tags input when OK is clicked, add them automatically, without needing to click the plus button first
Bug fixes
  • Edit book: Live CSS: Fix @namespace rules causing jumping to rule definition to go to the wrong definition. Closes tickets: 1978500
  • Workaround for Apple bug in macOS 13 that prevents device detection
  • Dont use commas in filenames when sending to pbsync and kindle email addresses
  • Edit book: When quitting while a save is in progress and the save completes while the confirmation popup is visible, dont abort the quit.
New news sources
  • Nautilus by unkn0wn
  • The Healthy from Reader's Digest by Stephen Genusa
  • Business Standard Print Edition by unkn0wn
  • The Economic Times India Print Edition by unkn0wn
Improved news sources
  • Harvard Business Review
  • Philosophy Now
  • Sydney Morning Herald
  • Haaretz
  • Indian Express
  • Hindi Business Line
  • The New York Times
  • Nature
  • Eenadu
  • Scientific American
  • Business Today
  • Irish Times
  • FAZ.net
  • Le Monde
  • Economist

Versienummer 5.44
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

