Versie 5.44 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Amazon metadata download: Add an option to prefer the Kindle edition when multiple book types are returned by the search (Preferences->Metadata download->Configure the Amazon plugin). Closes tickets: 1976105

Kobo driver: Support for updated firmware

Allow customizing how yes/no columns are displayed (Preferences->Add your own columns). Closes tickets: 1977681

Manage tags dialog: If tags are present in the add tags input when OK is clicked, add them automatically, without needing to click the plus button first Bug fixes Edit book: Live CSS: Fix @namespace rules causing jumping to rule definition to go to the wrong definition. Closes tickets: 1978500

Workaround for Apple bug in macOS 13 that prevents device detection

Dont use commas in filenames when sending to pbsync and kindle email addresses

Edit book: When quitting while a save is in progress and the save completes while the confirmation popup is visible, dont abort the quit. New news sources Nautilus by unkn0wn

The Healthy from Reader's Digest by Stephen Genusa

Business Standard Print Edition by unkn0wn

The Economic Times India Print Edition by unkn0wn Improved news sources Harvard Business Review

Philosophy Now

Sydney Morning Herald

Haaretz

Indian Express

Hindi Business Line

The New York Times

Nature

Eenadu

Scientific American

Business Today

Irish Times

FAZ.net

Le Monde

Economist