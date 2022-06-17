Versie 5.44 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Amazon metadata download: Add an option to prefer the Kindle edition when multiple book types are returned by the search (Preferences->Metadata download->Configure the Amazon plugin). Closes tickets: 1976105
- Kobo driver: Support for updated firmware
- Allow customizing how yes/no columns are displayed (Preferences->Add your own columns). Closes tickets: 1977681
- Manage tags dialog: If tags are present in the add tags input when OK is clicked, add them automatically, without needing to click the plus button first
New news sources
- Edit book: Live CSS: Fix @namespace rules causing jumping to rule definition to go to the wrong definition. Closes tickets: 1978500
- Workaround for Apple bug in macOS 13 that prevents device detection
- Dont use commas in filenames when sending to pbsync and kindle email addresses
- Edit book: When quitting while a save is in progress and the save completes while the confirmation popup is visible, dont abort the quit.
Improved news sources
- Nautilus by unkn0wn
- The Healthy from Reader's Digest by Stephen Genusa
- Business Standard Print Edition by unkn0wn
- The Economic Times India Print Edition by unkn0wn
- Harvard Business Review
- Philosophy Now
- Sydney Morning Herald
- Haaretz
- Indian Express
- Hindi Business Line
- The New York Times
- Nature
- Eenadu
- Scientific American
- Business Today
- Irish Times
- FAZ.net
- Le Monde
- Economist