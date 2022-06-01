Microsoft heeft versie 17.2.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.2 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. Sinds versie 17.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2.3Issues Addressed
From Developer Community
- Adds the Windows SDK (10.0.22621) for Windows 11, version 22H2, as an optional component in the Visual Studio installer.
- Resolved an issue where clicking "Create a Pull Request" wouldn't open the browser to the hosting provider's create pull request page.
- Adds a notification when Git detects an unsafe repository that and allows marking the repository as safe.
- Task Failed - Activating language client HtmlLanguageClient. VS 17.2.0.
- Find In Files stopped working - The JSON-RPC connection with the remote party was lost before the request could complete
- VS Tools for Unity: All Opened Files Get Closed When Saving
- Visual Studio 2022 freezes when attempting source download to step into external library
- VS 2022 ships outdated Azurite version
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2.2Issues Addressed
From Developer Community
- Fixed a crash in the Package and Publish wizard when working with WinUI projects that target the 1.1.0 version of the Windows App SDK.