Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.2.3

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.2.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.2 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. Sinds versie 17.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2.3

Issues Addressed
  • Adds the Windows SDK (10.0.22621) for Windows 11, version 22H2, as an optional component in the Visual Studio installer.
  • Resolved an issue where clicking "Create a Pull Request" wouldn't open the browser to the hosting provider's create pull request page.
  • Adds a notification when Git detects an unsafe repository that and allows marking the repository as safe.
From Developer Community

Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2.2

Issues Addressed
  • Fixed a crash in the Package and Publish wizard when working with WinUI projects that target the 1.1.0 version of the Windows App SDK.
From Developer Community

Versienummer 17.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-06-2022 05:37
01-06-2022 • 05:37

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Visual Studio

