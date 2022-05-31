Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 101.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 101 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 101 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid teruggebracht om een keuze te maken wat er met een bestand moet worden gedaan wanneer er op een downloadlink wordt geklikt. Deze optie staat overigens standaard uit. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Reading is now easier with the prefers-contrast media query, which allows sites to detect if the user has requested that web content is presented with a higher (or lower) contrast.
  • It’s your choice! All non-configured MIME types can now be assigned a custom action upon download completion.
  • Firefox now allows users to use as many microphones as you want, at the same time, during video conferencing. The most exciting benefit is that you can easily switch your microphones at any time (if your conferencing service provider enables this flexibility).
Fixed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Inspector panel: When adding/removing a class name to/from an existing HTML element (using .cls button in Rules View), an autocomplete drop down automatically offers all existing class names on the page. In Firefox 101 the selected class name in the autocomplete drop-down list is auto-applied immediately as the user changes the selection of the autocomplete list (using up/down arrow keys). This is especially useful for quick testing of various styles.
  • Inspector panel: This new option can be used to disable “drag to update” features in the Rule View (values of some CSS properties e.g., sizes can be modified by dragging the mouse horizontally).
  • WebDriver BiDi: This protocol is enabled on the release channel to support external tools such as Selenium, which plan to start using WebDriver BiDi for Firefox. WebDriver-BiDi aims to provide a cross-browser protocol for browser automation that meets the requirements of modern web application testing tools. This allows both the client and the server to send & receive requests and responses.
Web Platform
  • Firefox new has added support for large, small, dynamic viewport units and logical ones (*vi and *vb). This gives users the flexibility to choose whether page elements are sized to the “smallest” viewport size (dynamic toolbar visible), “largest” viewport size (dynamic toolbar hidden), or “dynamic” viewport size (based on current status of dynamic toolbar).
  • Firefox 101 features added web conferencing support for enumerating (reducing errors caused by transposing or mistyping numbers) and selecting multiple audio input devices (giving you the ability to record or process multiple separate audio sources together, synchronously, at once) through navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 101.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 101.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 31-05-2022 20:35
submitter: 1DMKIIN

31-05-2022 • 20:35

11 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

20:35 Mozilla Firefox 101.0 11
20-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2 29
17-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 8
03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+16+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Bulkzooi
31 mei 2022 20:45
Heeft Firefox wel toekomst? Het lijkt erop alsof ze een eeuwige verloren strijd voeren tegen het commerciële geweld.
Reageer
+1CykoByte
@Bulkzooi31 mei 2022 21:02
Ik ben bang van niet.

Begrijp me niet verkeerd, ik ben groot Firefox-fan en gebruik het op werk, thuis en op de telefoon. Ad-blockers kunnen runnen op mobiel is heerlijk. En Firefox doet op technisch niveau eigenlijk niet onder voor Chrome dankzij vele inspanningen zoals WebRender. Mozilla heeft het daarbij altijd veel meer van de openheid en privacy gehad dan Google.

Maar als ik zie hoe Firefox steeds weer tegengewerkt wordt door Google en nu ook Microsoft (Google-services en veel Ms Office 365 sites zijn gewoon veel trager dan op Chromium-based) dan snap ik dat zelfs "hard-core" Firefox-gebruikers overgaan op Chrome, Edge, of een ander smaakje van Chromium.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CykoByte op 31 mei 2022 21:06]

Reageer
+1GoBieN-Be
@CykoByte31 mei 2022 21:07
Ik denk dat de core gebruikers wel Firefox zullen blijven gebruiken als hun main browser. Ik alvast wel.
Reageer
+1To_Tall
@Bulkzooi31 mei 2022 20:54
Firefox is niet veel kleiner kwa markt dan bv edge.

Safari is voor Mac gebruikers de keuze naast Chrome. En Windows gebruikers zijn voornamelijk Chrome gebruikers.
Reageer
+1Herax10NL
@Bulkzooi31 mei 2022 20:57
Ik ben toevallig recentelijk overgestapt op Firefox (komend van Chrome en Safari) en ik ben positief verrast. Vlotte browser, veilig, veel extensies en het ziet er goed uit.
Reageer
+1Tom
@Bulkzooi31 mei 2022 20:58
Ik draag ze een warm hart toe want het web is gebaat bij meerdere browser-engines. Maar wat ik dan weer waardeloos vind is dat ze er al twee jaar over doen om een simpel icoontje aan te passen aan de nieuwe macOS-stijl (zoals voorgeschreven door Apple in de Human Interface Guidelines):
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1648386
(en ik weet dat je het zelf kunt vervangen)
Reageer
0Bulkzooi
@Tom31 mei 2022 21:15
@Tom Ikzelf ben groot voorstander van één enkele browser engine, en gelijk ook een kid-vriendelijke. Maar niks weerhoud een bedrijf er van om er zelf eentje te ontwikkelen. Beetje hetzelfde verhaal als de compilers, waarvan 95% marktaandeel van de software ook maar geleverd worden door enkele brands.

Maar het is een veelzeggende bug; ik classificeer die HID/USB bug maar als Javascript artefact. Als Javascript nou ook door Mozilla gemanaged zou worden zou de situatie al beter zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 31 mei 2022 21:20]

Reageer
0IamBANE
@Bulkzooi31 mei 2022 21:02
Daarover kwam ik recent een filmpje tegen: Firefox is on the verge of extinction. What can they do about it? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xvtz3pN_Sw

Tja, accuraat of niet?
Reageer
0zordaz
31 mei 2022 21:10
In deze versie kun je gelukkig weer zelf kiezen of en waar je bestanden download.
Reageer
0BartDG
31 mei 2022 21:11
Is dit de versie waarbij de keuze om te openen of bewaren van een bestand bij een download terug is?
Reageer
0Mattljs
31 mei 2022 21:19
firefox is gewoon veel beter eender welke chromium browser omdat deze minder RAM eten (dus beter voor de performance) gamers zoals ik vinden dit natuurlijk leuk en omdat google niet alles beheerst wat jij opzoekt.
Reageer


