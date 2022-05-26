Versie 22.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The first maintenance release of the 22.04 series is out with two out-of-the-box effect templates: Secondary Color Correction and Shut-off as well as a new Box Blur filter. This version fixes incorrect levels displayed in the audio mixer, timeline preview rendering, thumbnail caching and text alignment in the Titler. There is also a reverse option in same track transitions.