Versie 22.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 22.04.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 22.04 series is out with two out-of-the-box effect templates: Secondary Color Correction and Shut-off as well as a new Box Blur filter. This version fixes incorrect levels displayed in the audio mixer, timeline preview rendering, thumbnail caching and text alignment in the Titler. There is also a reverse option in same track transitions.Full log
- Add ‘reverse’ parameter to transition ‘mix’. Commit.
- Fix custom effect type sometimes incorrect. Commit.
- Fix drag incorrectly terminating in icon view. Commit.
- Fix freeze cause by incorrect duplicate entry in thumbnail cache. Commit.
- Fix crash trying to drag in empty space in Bin icon view. Commit.
- Update kdenliveeffectscategory.rc new mlt’s box_blur added to the ‘Blur and Sharpen’ category. Commit.
- Update CMakeLists.txt adding the new mlt’s Box_Blur. Commit.
- Add new mlt’s Box_Blur ui. It was not working with the automatic one. Commit.
- Update secondary_color_correction.xml fixing Transparency default value error. Commit.
- Fix titler text alignment. Commit.
- Fix potential deadlock, maybe related to #1380. Commit.
- Small refactoring of cache get thumbnail. Commit.
- Fix timeline preview failing when creating a new project. Commit.
- Timeline preview profiles – remove unused audio parameters, fix interlaced nvenc. Commit.
- Another set of minor improvements for monitor audio level. Commit.
- Minor fix in audio levels look. Commit.
- Ensure all color clips use the RGBA format. Commit.
- Show dB in mixer tooltip. Commit.
- Fix audio levels showing incorrect values, and not impacted by master effects. Commit.