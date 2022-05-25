Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 22.1.8

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 22.1.8 released

Small reliability update which also includes a rework for firewall alias handling and preformance. Later today we will also publish a call for testing for the upcoming 22.7 operating system base using FreeBSD 13.1. It is going to be compatible with this 22.1.x series and existing feedback about it is promising so far.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: only restore missing or zero size ACL files
  • system: support plugin device reconfiguration in pluginctl utility
  • system: prevent gateway monitoring from entering a "filter reload" loop
  • system: use password_verify() in authenticators (contributed by oittaa)
  • system: hide password from command line during config encryption
  • interfaces: add technical interface ID display to assignments page
  • firewall: various usability and visibility improvements for aliases
  • firewall: performance improvement for large numbers of port type aliases
  • firewall: simplify sort and add natural sorting in alias diagnostics
  • captive portal: add extendedPreAuthData for MAC address retrieval during authentication
  • dhcp: refactor IPv4 lease removal and purge static leases before starting service
  • dhcp: allow custom configuration from directories
  • firmware: bypass cache with timestamp in "upgradestatus" call (contributed by gibwar)
  • firmware: lowercase search in plugins/packages
  • intrusion detection: fix log file ACL mismatch
  • ipsec: squelch spurious errors on stderr for backend status action
  • unbound: add custom "destination address" as advanced option for blocklists
  • mvc: distinct between HTTP errors 401 and 403 during authentication
  • mvc: call microtime(true) only once during config save (contributed by csbyte)
  • plugins: os-acme-client 3.11
  • plugins: os-nginx 1.27
  • plugins: os-postfix 1.22
  • src: tcp: rewind erroneous RTO only while performing RTO retransmissions
  • src: bnxt: Allow bnxt interfaces to use VLANs
  • src: rc: use _pidcmd to determine pid for protect
  • ports: curl 7.83.1
  • ports: sqlite 3.38.2
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.6

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

25-05-2022 18:48
submitter: IJsbeer

25-05-2022 • 18:48

4 Linkedin

Submitter: IJsbeer

Bron: OPNsense

+2Knoose
25 mei 2022 19:32
Vandaag problemen gehad met High Availability na een update, de master weigerde nog IP's uit te delen. De slave op een oudere versie ging goed. Na downgrade werkte de master ook weer naar behoren.

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Knoose op 25 mei 2022 19:32]

+1TweakerCarlo
25 mei 2022 19:28
In hoeverre is de werking van OPNsense anders dan pfSense buiten wat hier (about the fork) besproken word?

Voorheen had ik op pfSense een php scriptje draaien die het me mogelijk maakte om de bandwitdh grafieken elders te weergeven. In een lab situatie nu deze mqtt in gebruik.

Kan je dat soort tools voor pfSense ook op OPNsense draaien?
+1YoMarK
@TweakerCarlo25 mei 2022 19:54
Het zijn vergelijkbare producten, maar toch heel verschillend wat betreft GUI en zaken als packages.
Wat betreft bandwidth grafieken, daarvoor heb je SNMP.
Custom scripts draaien kan ook op beide, al dan niet suoported. Het is onderwater FreeBSD met een webserver en PHP.
0jurroen
@TweakerCarlo25 mei 2022 20:02
Het verschil was groter. OPNsense draaide voorheen op HardenedBSD - wat ik persoonlijk een erg goede keuze vond. Sinds de 22.1 releases maken ze (weer) gebruik van FreeBSD 13.

OPNsense heeft in mijn ervaring wat vaker updates die zeer stabiel zijn. Bij pfSense laat dat wel eens te wensen over, plus er is het hele ethiek stuk. pfSense en/of Netgate hebben zich zeer hufterig gedragen toen de fork naar OPNsense begon. En later zijn er ook meer zaken voorgevallen die op z'n minst twijfelachtig zijn - zoals de door Netgate gesponsorde Wireguard implementatie en het hele verloop ervan.
