Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Small reliability update which also includes a rework for firewall alias handling and preformance. Later today we will also publish a call for testing for the upcoming 22.7 operating system base using FreeBSD 13.1. It is going to be compatible with this 22.1.x series and existing feedback about it is promising so far.