AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.8.1 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Myst, Aliens: Fireteam Elite en Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition. De changelog laat verder weer een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Support For Myst Up to 6% increase in performance in Myst @ 4K Medium settings with Raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.2 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.8.1.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition Fixed Issues Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.

While playing F1 2021 in Split Screen mode, image corruption may be observed on one of the players’ screens.

Radeon software application may become unresponsive when some users attempt to launch the application.

While playing Control using DirectX 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Upgrading to the latest Radeon graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen Master to stop working. Known Issues Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.

Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD is investigating a black screen issue that may be experienced while playing Myst or Kingshunt on some Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics products. A temporary workaround is to disable Performance Metrics Overlay or Radeon Image Sharpening in Radeon Software.

Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.

Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.