Versie 01.00 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2345: QOI format read support
- 2341: LibjpegTurbo 2.1.3
- 2322: HEIF 1.12.0
- 2321: OpenJPEG 2.4.0
- 2178: Archive (ZIP, RAR, CAB, 7-Zip, ...) support - more info.
- 2335: XMP fields in 'Labels' - more info.
- 2334: Sharpen setting in view mode - more info.
- 2325: Settings to customize little toolbar - more info.
- 2324: 'View as' mode as cmd - more info.
- 2318: Import: Companions correctly should be correctly imported - more info.
- 2333: "replace only if original value is empty" for Edit XMP - more info.
- 2332: Batch convert: film simulation - more info.
- 2331: Change timestamp: Independant date/time control - more info.
- 1920: Menu item to toggle high zoom quality - more info.
- 2267: Tag face: Add region - more info.
- 2266: Shift+Wheel to scroll - more info.
- 2348: Write settings dialog when saving - more info.
- 2286: Batch rename: History for 'from'/'with' replace field - more info.
- 2327: 'Show hidden files' as cmd_ - more info.
- 2294: Batch convert: Beep - more info.
- 2308: Fullscreen hide mouse setting - more info.
- 2303: Compare: Show CRC setting - more info.
- 2353: Duplicate categories - viewtopic.php?t=43208
- 2354: Quick Search is case sensitive on categories - more info.
- 2352: DDS crash
- 2351: Face tag & EXIF orientation - viewtopic.php?f=62&t=43209
- 2350: Unicode & AVIF - viewtopic.php?f=62&t=43220
- 2349: Folder's thumbnail, RAW orientation - viewtopic.php?f=62&t=43160
- 2347: Resize dialog: DPI change - more info.
- 2346: Crop size in cm - more info.
- 2344: Preview panel tabified & update - more info.
- 2343: PNG tRNS & 24bits
- 2342: HiDPI scaling & 100% - more info.
- 2340: MacOS: Unresponsive when browsing network share - more info.
- 2339: Batch rename: rating & color label - more info.
- 2338: MacOS: Tabbar grows instead of showing buttons - more info.
- 2337: 'Open container folder' when show in subfolder - more info.
- 2336: WebP for thumbnail cache & RGBA thumbnail - more info.
- 2330: 'Automatically apply parent keywords' - more info.
- 2329: Rename category & Shortcut - more info.
- 2328: Relative zoom value - more info.
- 2326: Next/previous file does not work for svg files - more info.
- 2323: WebP 1.2.2
- 2320: Thumbnail processing stopped when last file is selected - more info.
- 2319: Slow info loading from catalog (edit mode or detail view mode)
- 2317: RAW & thumbnail orientation - more info.
- 2316: Zoom selection problem on RAW - more info.
- 2315: Batch convert: ICC convert crash - more info.
- 2314: Delay when expanding folder tree - more info.
- 2313: New file is not crrectly selected - more info.
- 2312: Background color setting in Paint dialog - more info.
- 2311: HEIC save corrupted file - more info.
- 2310: HEIC saving problem - more info.
- 2309: Image moves when selecting to/from right and/or bottom window edges - more info.
- 2307: Fullscreen from browser {File Index} include folders - more info.
- 2306: "reset auto image size with next/previous file" - more info.
- 2029: Canvas resize - restore default - more info.
- 2305: Bookmarks must follow order of bookmark.ini - more info.
- 2304: Info shows 8bits for RGB 16bits file (targa)
- 2302: EXIF ImgDirection as float - more info.
- 2301: JPEGXL greyscale output - more info.
- 2300: Problem to load TIFF 16bits float - more info.
- 2299: ICC can't be disable for WebP
- 2298: Compare: Crash with recursive files - more info.
- 2297: Delete last item show item not filtered - more info.
- 2296: DNG greyscale crash
- 2295: Issue when moving category - more info.
- 2293: Linux: Companion & batch rename - more info.
- 2292: Category Sets not correctly updated - more info.
- 2291: Quick filter & new files - more info.
- 2290: CLTR+Wheel open context menu - more info.
- 2289: JPEG as companion file - more info.
- 2288: Compare & results from filter panel - more info.
- 2287: Shift+Del doesn't delete companion files - more info.
- 2285: Bad thumbnail of changed file - more info.
- 2284: Multiselection wrong preview - more info.
- 2283: Resize not correct when using percent - more info.
- 2282: File type colors problem - more info.
- 2281: Edit IPTC: merge datas - more info.
- 2280: APNG - more info.
- 2279: 'Thumbnails view only' - more info.
- 2278: Batch rename: Duplicate suffix - more info.
- 2277: XMP fields not updated after 'Edit XMP' - more info.
- 2276: {DPI} bad value after 'Edit XMP' - more info.
- 2275: XCF compositing - more info.
- 2273: Sidecar not loaded for tooltips - more info.
- 2272: RAW saving
- 2271: Edit IPTC: 'Clear fields' doesn't clear country code
- 2270: Tooltips {Annotation} not updated after editing - more info.
- 2269: Portrait RAW files are shown in landscape orientation when categorized - more info.
- 2268: DPX grey - more info.
- 2265: Edit IPTC/XMP: / instead of \ - more info.
- 2264: Tag face UI
- 2263: Wrong index/count in titlebar - more info.
- 2262: DNG resolution - more info.
- 2203: Mac: 'open in finder' dont select/focus file - more info.