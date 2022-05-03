Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 5.0 uitgebracht, die op Debian 11 is gebaseerd en waarin onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

We added Kleopatra to replace the OpenPGP Applet and the Password and Keys utility, also known as Seahorse. The OpenPGP Applet was not actively developped anymore and was complicated for us to keep in Tails. The Password and Keys utility was also poorly maintained and Tails users suffered from too many of its issues until now, like #17183. Kleopatra provides equivalent features in a single tool and is more actively developed.

The Additional Software feature of the Persistent Storage is enabled by default to make it faster and more robust to configure your first additional software package.

You can now use the Activities overview to access your windows and applications. To access the Activities overview, you can either: Click on the Activities button. Throw your mouse pointer to the top-left hot corner. Press the Super (Windows) key on your keyboard. You can see your windows and applications in the overview. You can also start typing to search your applications, files, and folders.



Most included software has been upgraded in Debian 11, for example:

Update Tor Browser to 11.0.11.

Update GNOME from 3.30 to 3.38, with lots of small improvements to the desktop, the core GNOME utilities, and the locking screen.

Update MAT from 0.8 to 0.12, which adds support to clean metadata from SVG, WAV, EPUB, PPM, and Microsoft Office files.

Update Audacity from 2.2.2 to 2.4.2.

Update Disk Utility from 3.30 to 3.38.

Update GIMP from 2.10.8 to 2.10.22.

Update Inkscape from 0.92 to 1.0.

Update LibreOffice from 6.1 to 7.0.

The new support for driverless printing and scanning in Linux makes it easier to make recent printers and scanners work in Tails.

Fix unlocking VeraCrypt volumes that have very long passphrases. (#17474)

For more details, read our changelog.

Additional Software sometimes doesn't work when restarting for the first time right after creating a Persistent Storage. (#18839)

To solve this, install the same additional software package again after restarting with the Persistent Storage for the first time. Thunderbird displays a popup to choose an application when opening links. (#18913)

Tails Installer sometimes fails to clone. (#18844)

See the list of long-standing issues.