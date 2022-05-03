Versie 5.42 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- E-book viewer: Ignore accents when doing a search.
- Book list searching: Ignore punctuation when searching. So that, for example, Gravitys will match Gravity's. Closes tickets: 1969926
- Show the text used for marking books in the tooltip. Closes tickets: 1970045
New news sources
- Edit book: Reduce memory consumption by the checkpoint system when doing operations that involve parsing all book files. Closes tickets: 1971150
- Amazon metadata download: Fix titles starting with [ being ignored. Closes tickets: 1971015
- Edit metadata dialog: Undo not working correctly in identifiers field. Closes tickets: 1970497
- Fix viewing LRF files not working. Closes tickets: 1970391
- PDF Output: Fix an error on some invalid CSS in the input document. Closes tickets: 1969981
- Linux binary: Workaround for Qt WebEngine not working on systems with glibc > 2.33.
Improved news sources
- Caravan Magazine (Hindi) by Areet Mahadevan
- LWN (Free) by yodha8
- IEEE Spectrum Magazine by yodha8
- Financial Times by Kovid Goyal
- Cosmos Magazine by yodha8
- New Yorker
- OMG! Ubuntu!
- ACM Queue
- CACM
- Science News
- Quanta Magazine
- Outlook Magazine
- Indian Express