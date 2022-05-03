Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 5.42

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.42 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • E-book viewer: Ignore accents when doing a search.
  • Book list searching: Ignore punctuation when searching. So that, for example, Gravitys will match Gravity's. Closes tickets: 1969926
  • Show the text used for marking books in the tooltip. Closes tickets: 1970045
Bug fixes
  • Edit book: Reduce memory consumption by the checkpoint system when doing operations that involve parsing all book files. Closes tickets: 1971150
  • Amazon metadata download: Fix titles starting with [ being ignored. Closes tickets: 1971015
  • Edit metadata dialog: Undo not working correctly in identifiers field. Closes tickets: 1970497
  • Fix viewing LRF files not working. Closes tickets: 1970391
  • PDF Output: Fix an error on some invalid CSS in the input document. Closes tickets: 1969981
  • Linux binary: Workaround for Qt WebEngine not working on systems with glibc > 2.33.
New news sources
  • Caravan Magazine (Hindi) by Areet Mahadevan
  • LWN (Free) by yodha8
  • IEEE Spectrum Magazine by yodha8
  • Financial Times by Kovid Goyal
  • Cosmos Magazine by yodha8
Improved news sources
  • New Yorker
  • OMG! Ubuntu!
  • ACM Queue
  • CACM
  • Science News
  • Quanta Magazine
  • Outlook Magazine
  • Indian Express
Calibre 5.34.0
Versienummer 5.42
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-05-2022 • 20:38

03-05-2022 • 20:38

0 Linkedin

Bron: Calibre

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

