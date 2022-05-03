Versie 5.42 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features E-book viewer: Ignore accents when doing a search.

Book list searching: Ignore punctuation when searching. So that, for example, Gravitys will match Gravity's. Closes tickets: 1969926

Show the text used for marking books in the tooltip. Closes tickets: 1970045 Bug fixes Edit book: Reduce memory consumption by the checkpoint system when doing operations that involve parsing all book files. Closes tickets: 1971150

Amazon metadata download: Fix titles starting with [ being ignored. Closes tickets: 1971015

Edit metadata dialog: Undo not working correctly in identifiers field. Closes tickets: 1970497

Fix viewing LRF files not working. Closes tickets: 1970391

PDF Output: Fix an error on some invalid CSS in the input document. Closes tickets: 1969981

Linux binary: Workaround for Qt WebEngine not working on systems with glibc > 2.33. New news sources Caravan Magazine (Hindi) by Areet Mahadevan

LWN (Free) by yodha8

IEEE Spectrum Magazine by yodha8

Financial Times by Kovid Goyal

Cosmos Magazine by yodha8 Improved news sources New Yorker

OMG! Ubuntu!

ACM Queue

CACM

Science News

Quanta Magazine

Outlook Magazine

Indian Express