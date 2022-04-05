Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 99.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 99 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 99 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store is te vinden, heeft Mozilla de zoekfunctionaliteit in pdf-documenten verbeterd en kan er nu ook naar letters met accenten worden gezocht, is er een snelkoppeling beschikbaar voor het voorlezen in de speciale lees-modus en is de sandbox-omgeving in Linux verbeterd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • You can now toggle Narrate in ReaderMode with the keyboard shortcut n.
  • You can find added support for search—with or without diacritics—in the PDF viewer.
  • The Linux sandbox has been strengthened: processes exposed to web content no longer have access to the X Window system (X11).
  • Firefox now supports credit card autofill and capture in Germany and France.
Fixed Enterprise Developer Unresolved
  • Gallery mode in the Zoom web client is now accessible in Firefox 99. Display of video is not always working with breakout rooms in gallery mode. When a user of the Zoom web client enters a breakout room, one's self view and of other participants may not appear. Leaving the breakout room and re-entering it should resolve the issue.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 99.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 99.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

05-04-2022 • 16:27
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

05-04-2022 • 16:27

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

