Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 5.6.8 uitgebracht zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Firefly III 5.7.1

This release no longer supports LDAP.

This is the last release that supports PHP 8.0

Want to try the new v3 layout? At your own risk, browse to /v3/ .

Please refer to the documentation and support channels if you run into problems:

Issue 5757 Upgrade to Laravel 9.

Issue 5911 Removed support for LDAP.

Firefly III 5.7.0

Error email message now includes HTTP headers.

Issue 5373 You can give budgets notes, although they're not visible yet.

Issue 5648 The Docker image supports custom locales, see .env.example for instructions.

for instructions. rel="external" href="https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/blob/main/config/search.php">search.php (a bit technical).

Issue 5269 It's possible to add piggy banks that have no explicit target amount goal.

Issue 4893 Bills can be given an end date and an extension date and will warn you about those dates.

Firefly III 5.6.16

Meta field external_uri will be renamed properly.

will be renamed properly. Migrations are more robust.

Issue 5493 CSP is too strict in some cases

Issue 5694 Adding attachment on some expenses causes them to disappear from transactions list

Issue 5724 Filter no_external_url fixed.

fixed. Issue 5806 Pagination on "all transactions without budget" was broken

Issue 5810 Search query with no_notes:true breaks after editing transaction

Expanded the number of config fields you can pick up.

Rules also validate the number of active triggers or actions.

Firefly III 5.6.14

Can now add daily bills

Code related to the dynamic help text on GitHub

Issue 5664 Bad report dates

Issue 5666 Unexpected parse issue.

Issue 5695 Search would miss the 26th account in a wildcard search.

Install template was not working, thanks Softaculous!

Empty string in reports URL could lead to parse issues.

Issue 5661 Various fields could not be set to NULL

Issue 5670 Better date validation for rules

Various YAML updates to better reflect the API.

Firefly III 5.6.13

Fixed a few broken template references. Sorry about that.

Firefly III 5.6.12

Firefly III 5.6.11

The login page is broken in this version, sorry about. Please skip this release and go straight to 5.6.13

Added various debug log entries to diagnose issues

Add various validation rules to the report page

Created a new search option and rule trigger for the external_url -field

-field Extra support for the DB_SOCKET configuration value in various places

Issue 5422 Updating a liability account fails when passing in opening balance and opening balance date via API

Issue 5540 Move rules using the API

Issue 5575 Reconciling with a non-real date makes the reconciliation screen fail to load

Issue 5610 Updating transaction with invalid splits fixed

Add missing field, external_url

Various fixes in transaction PUT endpoint.

Firefly III 5.6.10

Add currency MXN

Issue 5503 option to set PostgreSQL schema.

All IBANs will get their spaces stripped, but displayed with spaces.

Remove confirmation popup from rule selection.

Remove some debug logging

Empty opening balance won't show as "0.00"

Display of build and date had a newline.

Nullpointer in account validator

Issue 5510 Fix bad translation

Firefly III 5.6.9

Debug form has the build number and date, if available.

The "v2" layout comes with a warning.