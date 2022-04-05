Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 5.6.8 uitgebracht zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Firefly III 5.7.1
- This release no longer supports LDAP.
- This is the last release that supports PHP 8.0
- Want to try the new v3 layout? At your own risk, browse to
/v3/.
Please refer to the documentation and support channels if you run into problems:
Changed
- Error email message now includes HTTP headers.
- Issue 5373 You can give budgets notes, although they're not visible yet.
- Issue 5648 The Docker image supports custom locales, see
.env.examplefor instructions.
- Issue 3984 issue 5636 issue 4903 issue 5326 Lots of new search and rule operators. For the full list, see search.php (a bit technical).
- Issue 5269 It's possible to add piggy banks that have no explicit target amount goal.
- Issue 4893 Bills can be given an end date and an extension date and will warn you about those dates.
Deprecated
- Issue 5757 Upgrade to Laravel 9.
Fixed
- Issue 5911 Removed support for LDAP.
- Issue 5810 Could not search for
no_notes:truein some cases.
- Issue 5869 Converting transactions would sometimes fail.
- Issue 5870 Fixed broken link to instructions.
- Issue 5903 API budget limits was broken due to upgraded package.
- Issue 5852 It was not possible to recreate a currency.
- Issue 5882
no_external_url:truewas broken.
- Issue 5770 Liabilities spent amount would be doubled.
- Issue 4013 Date in email message was not localized.
- Issue 5949 Deleting a transaction would sometimes send you back to a 404
- Fixes an issue with showing piggy banks
- Issue 5961 Fixes an issue registering new users
Firefly III 5.7.0Added
Firefly III 5.6.16Changed
Fixed
- Meta field
external_uriwill be renamed properly.
- Migrations are more robust.
API
- Issue 5493 CSP is too strict in some cases
- Issue 5694 Adding attachment on some expenses causes them to disappear from transactions list
- Issue 5724 Filter
no_external_urlfixed.
- Issue 5806 Pagination on "all transactions without budget" was broken
- Issue 5810 Search query with
no_notes:truebreaks after editing transaction
- Expanded the number of config fields you can pick up.
- Rules also validate the number of active triggers or actions.
Firefly III 5.6.14Added
Removed
- Can now add daily bills
Fixed
- Code related to the dynamic help text on GitHub
API
- Issue 5664 Bad report dates
- Issue 5666 Unexpected parse issue.
- Issue 5695 Search would miss the 26th account in a wildcard search.
- Install template was not working, thanks Softaculous!
- Empty string in reports URL could lead to parse issues.
- Issue 5661 Various fields could not be set to NULL
- Issue 5670 Better date validation for rules
- Various YAML updates to better reflect the API.
Firefly III 5.6.13Fixed
- Fixed a few broken template references. Sorry about that.
Firefly III 5.6.12Fixed
- Fixed a few broken template references. Sorry about that.
Firefly III 5.6.11
The login page is broken in this version, sorry about. Please skip this release and go straight to 5.6.13Added
Fixed
- Added various debug log entries to diagnose issues
- Add various validation rules to the report page
- Created a new search option and rule trigger for the
external_url-field
- Extra support for the
DB_SOCKETconfiguration value in various places
API
- Issue 5422 Updating a liability account fails when passing in opening balance and opening balance date via API
- Issue 5540 Move rules using the API
- Issue 5575 Reconciling with a non-real date makes the reconciliation screen fail to load
- Issue 5610 Updating transaction with invalid splits fixed
- Issue 5540 Move rules using the API
- Issue 5610 Updating transaction with invalid splits fixed
- Add missing field, external_url
- Various fixes in transaction PUT endpoint.
Firefly III 5.6.10Added
Changed
- Add currency MXN
- Issue 5503 option to set PostgreSQL schema.
Removed
- All IBANs will get their spaces stripped, but displayed with spaces.
Fixed
- Remove confirmation popup from rule selection.
- Remove some debug logging
- Empty opening balance won't show as "0.00"
- Display of build and date had a newline.
- Nullpointer in account validator
- Issue 5510 Fix bad translation
Firefly III 5.6.9Added
Deprecated
- Debug form has the build number and date, if available.
Fixed
- The "v2" layout comes with a warning.
- Public/private key pair restore had some edge cases.
- Issue 5464 Backwards incompatible change in minor upgrade of Twigbridge broke breadcrumbs.
- Overlapping
date()function would crash Firefly III
- Issue 5458 Firefly III would create an opposing account of the wrong type.
- Issue 5467 Disabling currencies did not report properly.