Software-update: Firefly III 5.7.1

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 5.6.8 uitgebracht zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Firefly III 5.7.1

  • This release no longer supports LDAP.
  • This is the last release that supports PHP 8.0
  • Want to try the new v3 layout? At your own risk, browse to /v3/.

Please refer to the documentation and support channels if you run into problems:

Added
  • Error email message now includes HTTP headers.
  • Issue 5373 You can give budgets notes, although they're not visible yet.
  • Issue 5648 The Docker image supports custom locales, see .env.example for instructions.
  • Issue 3984 issue 5636 issue 4903 issue 5326 Lots of new search and rule operators. For the full list, see search.php (a bit technical).
  • Issue 5269 It's possible to add piggy banks that have no explicit target amount goal.
  • Issue 4893 Bills can be given an end date and an extension date and will warn you about those dates.
Changed Deprecated Fixed
  • Issue 5810 Could not search for no_notes:true in some cases.
  • Issue 5869 Converting transactions would sometimes fail.
  • Issue 5870 Fixed broken link to instructions.
  • Issue 5903 API budget limits was broken due to upgraded package.
  • Issue 5852 It was not possible to recreate a currency.
  • Issue 5882 no_external_url:true was broken.
  • Issue 5770 Liabilities spent amount would be doubled.
  • Issue 4013 Date in email message was not localized.
  • Issue 5949 Deleting a transaction would sometimes send you back to a 404
  • Fixes an issue with showing piggy banks
  • Issue 5961 Fixes an issue registering new users

Firefly III 5.7.0

Added
  • Error email message now includes HTTP headers.
  • Issue 5373 You can give budgets notes, although they're not visible yet.
  • Issue 5648 The Docker image supports custom locales, see .env.example for instructions.
  • rel="external" href="https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/blob/main/config/search.php">search.php (a bit technical).
  • Issue 5269 It's possible to add piggy banks that have no explicit target amount goal.
  • Issue 4893 Bills can be given an end date and an extension date and will warn you about those dates.
Changed Deprecated Fixed
  • Issue 5810 Could not search for no_notes:true in some cases.
  • Issue 5869 Converting transactions would sometimes fail.
  • Issue 5870 Fixed broken link to instructions.
  • Issue 5903 API budget limits was broken due to upgraded package.
  • Issue 5852 It was not possible to recreate a currency.
  • Issue 5882 no_external_url:true was broken.
  • Issue 5770 Liabilities spent amount would be doubled.
  • Issue 4013 Date in email message was not localized.
  • Issue 5949 Deleting a transaction would sometimes send you back to a 404.

Firefly III 5.6.16

Changed
  • Meta field external_uri will be renamed properly.
  • Migrations are more robust.
Fixed
  • Issue 5493 CSP is too strict in some cases
  • Issue 5694 Adding attachment on some expenses causes them to disappear from transactions list
  • Issue 5724 Filter no_external_url fixed.
  • Issue 5806 Pagination on "all transactions without budget" was broken
  • Issue 5810 Search query with no_notes:true breaks after editing transaction
API
  • Expanded the number of config fields you can pick up.
  • Rules also validate the number of active triggers or actions.

Firefly III 5.6.14

Added
  • Can now add daily bills
Removed
  • Code related to the dynamic help text on GitHub
Fixed
  • Issue 5664 Bad report dates
  • Issue 5666 Unexpected parse issue.
  • Issue 5695 Search would miss the 26th account in a wildcard search.
  • Install template was not working, thanks Softaculous!
  • Empty string in reports URL could lead to parse issues.
API
  • Issue 5661 Various fields could not be set to NULL
  • Issue 5670 Better date validation for rules
  • Various YAML updates to better reflect the API.

Firefly III 5.6.13

Fixed
  • Fixed a few broken template references. Sorry about that.

Firefly III 5.6.12

Fixed
  • Fixed a few broken template references. Sorry about that.

Firefly III 5.6.11

The login page is broken in this version, sorry about. Please skip this release and go straight to 5.6.13

Added
  • Added various debug log entries to diagnose issues
  • Add various validation rules to the report page
  • Created a new search option and rule trigger for the external_url-field
  • Extra support for the DB_SOCKET configuration value in various places
Fixed
  • Issue 5422 Updating a liability account fails when passing in opening balance and opening balance date via API
  • Issue 5540 Move rules using the API
  • Issue 5575 Reconciling with a non-real date makes the reconciliation screen fail to load
  • Issue 5610 Updating transaction with invalid splits fixed
API
  • Issue 5540 Move rules using the API
  • Issue 5610 Updating transaction with invalid splits fixed
  • Add missing field, external_url
  • Various fixes in transaction PUT endpoint.

Firefly III 5.6.10

Added
  • Add currency MXN
  • Issue 5503 option to set PostgreSQL schema.
Changed
  • All IBANs will get their spaces stripped, but displayed with spaces.
Removed
  • Remove confirmation popup from rule selection.
  • Remove some debug logging
Fixed
  • Empty opening balance won't show as "0.00"
  • Display of build and date had a newline.
  • Nullpointer in account validator
  • Issue 5510 Fix bad translation

Firefly III 5.6.9

Added
  • Debug form has the build number and date, if available.
Deprecated
  • The "v2" layout comes with a warning.
Fixed
  • Public/private key pair restore had some edge cases.
  • Issue 5464 Backwards incompatible change in minor upgrade of Twigbridge broke breadcrumbs.
  • Overlapping date() function would crash Firefly III
  • Issue 5458 Firefly III would create an opposing account of the wrong type.
  • Issue 5467 Disabling currencies did not report properly.

Versienummer 5.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/5.7.1
Bestandsgrootte 17,51MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-04-2022 17:46
0 • submitter: Firefly III

05-04-2022 • 17:46

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Firefly III

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

17:46 Firefly III 5.7.1 0
22-12 Firefly III 5.6.8 16
12-12 Firefly III 5.6.6 1
13-11 Firefly III 5.6.4 0
09-10 Firefly III 5.6.2 25
26-09 Firefly III 5.6.1 0
17-09 Firefly III 5.6.0 9
03-'21 Firefly III 5.5.1 0
05-'20 Firefly III 5.2.6 0
04-'20 Firefly III 5.2.3 0
Meer historie

