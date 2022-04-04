Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: DBeaver 22.0.2

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 22.0.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.2:
  • Data editor:
    • Option “show whitespaces” was added
    • Columns reordering in data filter dialog was fixed
    • Line numbers were added to plaintext view
  • SQL editor:
    • Script error visualization is not configurable
    • Block statements (BEGIN, IF, CASE) auto-close was improved
    • Auto-completion was fixed for INSERT queries
    • “Cancel active query” command was added
    • Filtering of aliased columns was fixed
    • Problem with DML queries re-execution on connection lost was fixed
    • Python source code format was added to Copy As command
    • “Hippie” auto-completion was disabled by default (due to performance problems)
    • SQL commands parser/navigation was fixed (thanks to @arvillion)
    • Parameter bindings dialog was disabled for long strings (like $$)
    • CASE/WHEN formatting was fixed
  • Driver editor:
    • Driver description editor was fixed
    • Maven artifacts version resolution was improved
  • Data transfer: recreate table mapping support was fixed (saved configuration and tasks)
  • SSH tunnels: connection timeout/keep-alive parameters change was fixed
  • MacOS: problem with application launch was fixed (problem with plist file modification)
  • Dark theme: buttons UI now matches OS theme
  • Apache Druid, Apache Kylin:
    • Table data read was fixed
    • Data type properties were fixed
    • Indexes read was fixed
  • Azure Databricks driver was added
  • Clickhouse: array data type editor was implemented
  • DB2: query terminator redefine support was added
  • H2:
    • System views DDL generation was fixed
    • Geometry data type rendering in new H2 driver was fixed (thanks to @ebocher)
  • MySQL: functions execute was fixed
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Nested arrays editor was implemented
    • Functions source code generation was fixed (function signature)
  • Portuguese localization was fixed (thanks to @TiagoValdrich)

DBeaver

Versienummer 22.0.2
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-04-2022 07:180

04-04-2022 • 07:18

0 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

07:18 DBeaver 22.0.2 0
21-03 DBeaver 22.0.1 0
07-03 DBeaver 22.0.0 0
21-02 DBeaver 21.3.5 6
07-02 DBeaver 21.3.4 2
24-01 DBeaver 21.3.3 3
27-12 DBeaver 21.3.2 0
13-12 DBeaver 21.3.1 0
29-11 DBeaver 21.3.0 0
15-11 DBeaver 21.2.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True