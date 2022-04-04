Versie 22.0.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.0.2: Data editor: Option “show whitespaces” was added Columns reordering in data filter dialog was fixed Line numbers were added to plaintext view

SQL editor: Script error visualization is not configurable Block statements (BEGIN, IF, CASE) auto-close was improved Auto-completion was fixed for INSERT queries “Cancel active query” command was added Filtering of aliased columns was fixed Problem with DML queries re-execution on connection lost was fixed Python source code format was added to Copy As command “Hippie” auto-completion was disabled by default (due to performance problems) SQL commands parser/navigation was fixed (thanks to @arvillion) Parameter bindings dialog was disabled for long strings (like $$) CASE/WHEN formatting was fixed

Driver editor: Driver description editor was fixed Maven artifacts version resolution was improved

Data transfer: recreate table mapping support was fixed (saved configuration and tasks)

SSH tunnels: connection timeout/keep-alive parameters change was fixed

MacOS: problem with application launch was fixed (problem with plist file modification)

Dark theme: buttons UI now matches OS theme

Apache Druid, Apache Kylin: Table data read was fixed Data type properties were fixed Indexes read was fixed

Azure Databricks driver was added

Clickhouse: array data type editor was implemented

DB2: query terminator redefine support was added

H2: System views DDL generation was fixed Geometry data type rendering in new H2 driver was fixed (thanks to @ebocher)

MySQL: functions execute was fixed

PostgreSQL: Nested arrays editor was implemented Functions source code generation was fixed (function signature)

Portuguese localization was fixed (thanks to @TiagoValdrich)



