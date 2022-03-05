Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 97 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 97 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft de browser onder meer in Windows 11 nieuwe scrollbars gekregen. Verder gaan de colorway thema's die in versie 94 zijn geïntroduceerd weer verdwijnen en kan het wisselen tussen tabbladen op macOS sneller gaan doordat er verbeteringen zijn aangebracht bij het inladen van lettertypes. In versie 97.0.2 zijn twee als kritiek aangemerkte beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Security Vulnerabilities fixed
  • CVE-2022-26485: Use-after-free in XSLT parameter processing
    Reporter: Wang Gang, Liu Jialei, Du Sihang, Huang Yi & Yang Kang of 360 ATA
    Impact: critical
    Description: Removing an XSLT parameter during processing could have lead to an exploitable use-after-free. We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.
    References: Bug 1758062
  • CVE-2022-26486: Use-after-free in WebGPU IPC Framework
    Reporter: Wang Gang, Liu Jialei, Du Sihang, Huang Yi & Yang Kang of 360 ATA
    Impact: critical
    Description: An unexpected message in the WebGPU IPC framework could lead to a use-after-free and exploitable sandbox escape. We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.
    References: Bug 1758070

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 97.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-03-2022 08:364

05-03-2022 • 08:36

4 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (4)

+1Carlos0_0
5 maart 2022 11:40
Color thema inderdaad bij mij verdwenen/
+1mschol
5 maart 2022 12:45
als je voor 8 februari 2022 een oude versie had kan je die kennelijk wel blijven gebruiken:
Will I still keep my old Colorway theme after I upgrade to Firefox 97?
Yes. When you upgrade to Firefox version 97, you maintain access to the Firefox 94 Colorway that you had enabled on February 8, 2022 and you get access to all six new Colorways. Your 94 Colorway theme and the new 97 collection will all be available within the Add-ons manager.
+1CykoByte
5 maart 2022 17:34
Oei, in feite twee zero-days dus. Mooi dat ze opgelost zijn.
0Alex3
8 maart 2022 16:29
Tabbladen naar een ander aparaat sturen werkt momenteel niet. Niet duidelijk of het aan Firefox ligt of aan een of andere server waar het langs moet.

