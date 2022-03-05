Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 97 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 97 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft de browser onder meer in Windows 11 nieuwe scrollbars gekregen. Verder gaan de colorway thema's die in versie 94 zijn geïntroduceerd weer verdwijnen en kan het wisselen tussen tabbladen op macOS sneller gaan doordat er verbeteringen zijn aangebracht bij het inladen van lettertypes. In versie 97.0.2 zijn twee als kritiek aangemerkte beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Security Vulnerabilities fixed CVE-2022-26485: Use-after-free in XSLT parameter processing

Reporter: Wang Gang, Liu Jialei, Du Sihang, Huang Yi & Yang Kang of 360 ATA

Impact: critical

Description: Removing an XSLT parameter during processing could have lead to an exploitable use-after-free. We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

References: Bug 1758062

Reporter: Wang Gang, Liu Jialei, Du Sihang, Huang Yi & Yang Kang of 360 ATA

Impact: critical

Description: An unexpected message in the WebGPU IPC framework could lead to a use-after-free and exploitable sandbox escape. We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

References: Bug 1758070

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)