FreeDOS is, zoals de naam al laat vermoeden, een omgeving die compatibel is met MS-DOS en die onder de GPL wordt uitgebracht. Hoewel de gewone thuisgebruiker al jaren geleden is overgeschakeld naar een grafisch besturingssysteem bestaat er toch een redelijk grote markt voor dit besturingssysteem. Veel embedded systemen maken nog gebruik van MS-DOS, zoals kassa's en draagbare barcode-lezers, maar moeten daarvoor nog steeds licentiegelden afdragen. Daarnaast kan het ook worden gebruikt in bedrijfsomgevingen voor applicaties die alleen correct werken in een DOS-omgeving. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben FreeDOS 1.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

The new FreeDOS 1.3 is now available for download! This contains a bunch of great new features and improvements since the 1.2 release, including: new FreeCOM 0.85a, new Kernel 2043 and an 8086 version with FAT32 support, floppy Edition now uses compression and requires about half as many diskettes, the return of networking, some new programs and games, many many many package updates, some updates and improvements to NLS, improved install process, especially with the MBR, some support to automatically set the COUNTRY.SYS information, improved CD initialization for the boot media and installed system, .. and much, much more! Download FreeDOS 1.3

Check the Readme for more details. You'll need 20MB to install a "Plain DOS system," or about 275MB for a "Full installation including applications and games." You can find other optional packages on the BonusCD. For a list of everything included in FreeDOS 1.3, including what's installed and what's available to install, read the release report file.