Software-update: FreeDOS 1.3

FreeDOS logo (79 pix)FreeDOS is, zoals de naam al laat vermoeden, een omgeving die compatibel is met MS-DOS en die onder de GPL wordt uitgebracht. Hoewel de gewone thuisgebruiker al jaren geleden is overgeschakeld naar een grafisch besturingssysteem bestaat er toch een redelijk grote markt voor dit besturingssysteem. Veel embedded systemen maken nog gebruik van MS-DOS, zoals kassa's en draagbare barcode-lezers, maar moeten daarvoor nog steeds licentiegelden afdragen. Daarnaast kan het ook worden gebruikt in bedrijfsomgevingen voor applicaties die alleen correct werken in een DOS-omgeving. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben FreeDOS 1.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

FreeDOS 1.3

The new FreeDOS 1.3 is now available for download! This contains a bunch of great new features and improvements since the 1.2 release, including: new FreeCOM 0.85a, new Kernel 2043 and an 8086 version with FAT32 support, floppy Edition now uses compression and requires about half as many diskettes, the return of networking, some new programs and games, many many many package updates, some updates and improvements to NLS, improved install process, especially with the MBR, some support to automatically set the COUNTRY.SYS information, improved CD initialization for the boot media and installed system, .. and much, much more! Download FreeDOS 1.3

Check the Readme for more details. You'll need 20MB to install a "Plain DOS system," or about 275MB for a "Full installation including applications and games." You can find other optional packages on the BonusCD. For a list of everything included in FreeDOS 1.3, including what's installed and what's available to install, read the release report file.

FreeDOS
Versienummer 1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen DOS
Website Fabrikant
Download https://www.freedos.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-02-2022 • 08:50
Submitter: himlims_

22-02-2022 • 08:50

26 Linkedin

Submitter: himlims_

Bron: Fabrikant

Update-historie

22-02 FreeDOS 1.3 26
09-'06 FreeDOS 1.0 43
05-'04 FreeDOS 2.0.35 32
06-'03 FreeDOS 2.0.30 31

FreeDOS

Reacties (26)

+1Jean luc Picard
22 februari 2022 08:58
Weet iemand of deze seriële communicatie ondersteund?
+1prutser001
@Jean luc Picard22 februari 2022 09:01
Heb het met dosbox wel werkend gekregen maar dan mag er op het host os niets gebruikmaken van die poort.
+1bzzzt
@prutser00122 februari 2022 09:27
Nogal logisch toch? Je kan maar met 1 applicatie van tegelijk van zo'n poort gebruik maken. Het is geen netwerk met adressering en poorten, bits erin aan een kant is bits eruit aan de andere kant.
+1prutser001
@bzzzt22 februari 2022 10:33
Dat was mij duidelijk ja, ging me er meer om dat het duidelijk was voor andere..
+1Jean luc Picard
@prutser00122 februari 2022 17:00
Dos box heb ik in het verleden wel eens testjes me gedaan, echter hier werkten de applicaties niet lekker in.
Ik dacht dat het destijds iets met de resolutie te maken had.
De applicaties elke ik wil draaien, zijn niet Grafisch , maar vooral ASCII achtige omgevingen.
+1Umbrah
@Jean luc Picard22 februari 2022 09:16
FreeDOS ondersteund seriële communicatie als een klassieke UART. Maar daar is veel mee gezegd, niet elke com poort is namelijk een klassieke UART. Sprekende vanuit ervaring in 3D-printer land: er is verdacht vaak iets extra's nodig als je USB-stijl-UART gebruikt voordat je uberhaubt ook maar tot het instellen van een baudrate toe komt.
0The Zep Man
@Umbrah22 februari 2022 09:29
Sprekende vanuit ervaring in 3D-printer land: er is verdacht vaak iets extra's nodig als je USB-stijl-UART gebruikt voordat je uberhaubt ook maar tot het instellen van een baudrate toe komt.
Nu zal je niet snel een 3D printer aansturen via DOS. In Linux worden praktisch alle USB-RS232 adapters native ondersteund.
+1Umbrah
@The Zep Man22 februari 2022 09:46
Oh, Linux-land is best bijzonder, eigenlijk elk bordje (meestal worden Raspberry's gebruikt) heeft z'n eigen dingen. Voor wie op een modern X86 bord wel eens een compile heeft uitgevoerd van een linux distro met octoprint is er vast wel eens achter gekomen dat de uart op een BTT SKR, of Duet3D iets anders is dan bijvoorbeeld een fysetc, etc... de meeste Pi-distro's komen out-of-the-box met de meest gare uart-usb drivers, maar dat is geen garantie voor x86/diy. Op Windows hangen we ook graag 3D printers aan onze PC's om met bijvoorbeeld pronterface, cura, of vscode de printer te bedienen á la terminal, of te flashen zelfs (als je legacy RAMPS printers hebt, bijvoorbeeld), en dat kan zo'n warboel zijn met drivers toevoegen, ondanks dat het voor pronterface eigenlijk altijd gewoon UART is en Windows-level "COM2, COM3, etc...). De nadruk ligt op "praktisch alle". Zonder te weten wat @Jean luc Picard, captain of the starship Enterprise, Locutus of Borg, echt wil gaan aansluiten, en op welk bord hij werkt, is er gewoonweg geen garantie om te zeggen: "het werkt". Ondanks dat dosbox perfect omgaat met UART.
0The Zep Man
@Umbrah22 februari 2022 10:17
de meeste Pi-distro's komen out-of-the-box met de meest gare uart-usb drivers, maar dat is geen garantie voor x86/diy.
Zoals genoemd, USB-RS232 (en USB-TTL serial) adapters worden in Linux gewoon ondersteund. De architectuur (x86-gebaseerd of ARM-gebaseerd) maakt daarbij niet uit.

Als je iets anders wilt gebruiken dan USB (zoals GPIO), dan kom je inderdaad uit bij bordspecifieke configuraties die je moet doorvoeren om een aantal pinnen UART te laten babbelen. Bij een correcte configuratie wordt altijd een /dev/tty-achtig apparaat ontsloten, wat gewoon voor serieel verkeer gebruikt kan worden (vergelijk COM poorten in Windows).

Windows met USB-RS232/UART-adapters kan geweldig makkelijk of een hel zijn, net welke type chip en driver gebruikt worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 februari 2022 10:18]

0Jean luc Picard
@Umbrah22 februari 2022 16:52
Ik wil dit draaien op een laptop met native com poort. Ik heb nog een twee tal oude applicaties, welke niet meer willen draaien op win 7. Een XP is NOT an option.

Als ik een com poort 1,2 etc) kan adresseren/gebruiken, zoals ik nu begrijp uit de posts. Dan kan ik een serieuze poging wagen. Als het überhaupt niet ondersteunt word, dan begin ik niet eens aan een test.

Het gaat op zeer oude programmeer software van legacy systemen uit de jaren 80.
+1grasmanek94
@Jean luc Picard22 februari 2022 09:19
Misschien dat dit je op weg helpt:

https://www.mail-archive....ceforge.net/msg21976.html
Note that USB/serial has no standard USB class (except maybe for
ACM/CDC, which is not very popular among USB/serial dongles).
The serdrv.sys as part of dosusb only supports USB/serial UARTs by
Prolific.
Dus dosusb + Prolific adapter waarschijnlijk wel.
+1joker1977
@Jean luc Picard22 februari 2022 09:28
Ik kan bevestigen dat ik met FreeDOS in staat ben om met 8-bit ISA kaarten te communiceren via hun hexadecimale adres. Dat maakt het mogelijk om oude industriële kaarten met I/O te gebruiken in hele oude systemen.

Seriële communicatie is eigenlijk hetzelfde, d.w.z. de meeste oude seriële communicatie uit het DOS-tijdperk doet óf een BIOS-call voor COM1, COM2 oid. of begint 'gewoon' te pruttelen naar 0x3F8h oid.
+1beerse

@Jean luc Picard22 februari 2022 18:18
Het bedienen van seriele communicatie (RS232 en zo) is een basis onderdeel van CP/M en msDos. Het lijkt mij wel dat die wordt ondersteunt. Maar het is de vraag wat je er mee wilt doen?

Als je de seriële poort wilt gebruiken in plaats van de console met toetsenbord, dan heb je een uitdaging, volgens mij kon de originele msDos dat ook niet. Wel kan de pc met msDos als terminal dienen voor zo'n opzet. Dan biedt het volgens mij een vt100 terminal. Leuk voor een linux machine die wel een seriële lijn als console kan gebruiken. In de minix tijd en het begin van linux heb ik daar wel eens mee zitten klooien.

Of USB of andere nieuwere seriële communicatie wordt ondersteunt moet je voor jou geval gewoon op de website opzoeken of nog mooier gewoon proberen.
+1justinkb
@Dubbeldrank22 februari 2022 09:08
wat een gelul, hier is de broncode van de freedos kernel, https://github.com/FDOS/kernel

heeft totaal niks met linux te maken
+1HaveBlue
@Dubbeldrank22 februari 2022 09:17
Welnee, FreeDOS is DOS. Een hoop vroege tools hebben weliswaar hun roots in Linux en er draaien GNU/Unix-achtige utilities op maar FreeDOS is DOS en geen mini Linux-distro. Seriele communicatie wordt op een fysiek systeem ondersteund op dezelfde manier waarop MS-DOS dat doet/deed.
+1Cybje
22 februari 2022 09:44
Nooit geweten dat er nog steeds licentiegelden voor MS-DOS moeten worden betaald, want die is nogal 'end of life' voor zover ik weet. Nou betaal je natuurlijk voor de software in dit geval, niet voor de ondersteuning of updates, dus op zich is het wel te verklaren. Maar wel interessant weetje :)

Ben benieuwd naar de prijzen, kan het eigenlijk niet vinden. Als het vrij duur is, zou je verwachten dat je als fabrikant van een embedded systeem als een kassa toch beter een alternatief kunt gaan zoeken. Zelfs een klein bedrag als $1/maand tikt al flink aan als je 100.000 kassa's hebt geleverd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybje op 22 februari 2022 09:44]

+1The Zep Man
@Cybje22 februari 2022 10:43
Ben benieuwd naar de prijzen, kan het eigenlijk niet vinden. Als het vrij duur is, zou je verwachten dat je als fabrikant van een embedded systeem als een kassa toch beter een alternatief kunt gaan zoeken. Zelfs een klein bedrag als $1/maand tikt al flink aan als je 100.000 kassa's hebt geleverd.
Waarschijnlijk is het gewoon een enkel, vast bedrag per apparaat dat geleverd wordt met MS-DOS. Dat wordt door de fabrikant verwerkt in de prijs van het betreffende systeem. De afnemer zal daar dus nooit wat van zien.

Met FreeDOS is het dus beter concurreren door/meer winst voor de aanbieder, want dat licentiegeld hoeft niet betaald te worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 februari 2022 10:44]

+1sepulep
22 februari 2022 10:57
wat is het verschil met de 2.0.. versies?
+1_JGC_
@sepulep22 februari 2022 11:37
2.0.43 is de versie van de FreeDOS kernel. FreeDOS is alleen veel meer dan alleen een kernel, er zit nog een hele bak aan applicaties omheen, de combinatie kernel+applicatie is uitgebracht als een complete distributie met versienummer 1.3.
+1Djerique
22 februari 2022 12:06
Wat zijn op grote lijnen de verschillen tussen DOSbox en FreeDOS?
+1Zer0
@Djerique22 februari 2022 12:22
FreeDOS is een compleet operating system wat je direct op de hardware draait. DOSbox is een emulator die op een ander OS draait.
0Djerique
@Zer022 februari 2022 12:57
Dankjewel voor de duidelijke uitleg.
+1Qalo
22 februari 2022 12:56
Ik heb hier versie 1.2 nog op USB-stick. Ik heb met FreeDOS al een aantal keren een BIOS geflasht op oudere computers. Ging perfect ermee. Perfecte oplossing als je geen Windows voorhanden hebt. Leuk tooltje. :)
+1ggj87
22 februari 2022 21:59
Grappig, wist niet dat dit er ook was. Net geinstalleerd op VirtualBox en het draait goed. Ik heb het vooral voor Doom gedaan eerlijk gezegd :P
0Jean luc Picard
22 februari 2022 10:16
Alleen dank voor jullie reacties, ik kende het niet en ga eens testen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

