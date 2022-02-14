Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 800 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.67 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Ventoy 1.0.67:
- Support press
F2to browser and boot ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disk. notes
- Move the reboot/halt menu from
F2to
F5Tools/Power
- Change default menu display mode back to ListView mode. (Powerful habit :) )
- Fix the bug when booting SystemRescue 8.X/9.X
- Fix the bug in VentoyVlnk.sh when create vlnk file for files in a NTFS partition. (#1430)
- Fix the bug that the 1st menu item is not always selected when switching between submenus.
- Fix the bug that file injection does not take effect for windows.(introduced in 1.0.66).