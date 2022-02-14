Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.67

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 800 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.67 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.67:
  • Support press F2 to browser and boot ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disk. notes
  • Move the reboot/halt menu from F2 to F5 Tools/Power
  • Change default menu display mode back to ListView mode. (Powerful habit :) )
  • Fix the bug when booting SystemRescue 8.X/9.X
  • Fix the bug in VentoyVlnk.sh when create vlnk file for files in a NTFS partition. (#1430)
  • Fix the bug that the 1st menu item is not always selected when switching between submenus.
  • Fix the bug that file injection does not take effect for windows.(introduced in 1.0.66).

Versienummer 1.0.67
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.67
Bestandsgrootte 15,03MB
Licentietype GPL

14-02-2022 17:51
submitter: Lizard

14-02-2022 • 17:51

7 Linkedin

Submitter: Lizard

Ventoy

Reacties (7)

+1zzzzap
14 februari 2022 19:50
Dat is snel achter elkaar, gisteren ook al een nieuwe release.

Die F2 functie is wel erg handig om een ISO van een ander medium te kunnen booten. Zo kan je booten met je USB-stick waar Ventoy op staat, en op bv een niet bootable grote externe-HDD al je ISO's plaatsen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zzzzap op 14 februari 2022 19:53]

+11DMKIIN

@zzzzap15 februari 2022 14:02
Dat is snel achter elkaar, gisteren ook al een nieuwe release.
En vandaag verscheen 1.0.68 alweer ;)

Changelog:

- Support F2 to browse Ventoy self. Notes
- Optimize menu generation speed when browsing files
- Skip System Volume Information directory when browsing files.
- Vlnk supports files in Ventoy disk reserved space.
- Make VTOY_TREE_VIEW_MENU_STYLE also control the browser menu style. (#1439)
+1t-force
14 februari 2022 20:56
Geweldige tool. Zeker als je veel verschillende ISO's moet booten voor installaties etc.
+1pang-frang-punk
14 februari 2022 21:30
Ventoy zit ook in Medicat USB
0zaadstra
@pang-frang-punk20 februari 2022 09:08
En als je nu Medicat in een Ventoy stick wil opnemen als ISO? Er is geen iso van maar alleen losse bestanden.
0pang-frang-punk
@zaadstra20 februari 2022 12:03
Dat scenario heb ik nog niet geprobeerd, want Medicat is echt een losse verzameling van allerlei images. Dubbele nesting werkt wellicht wel hoor, maar zou je zelf eens moeten proberen dan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

