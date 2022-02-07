Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Added Added option to show only boxes in tray with runnign processes #1186

-- additional option show only pinned bixes, in box options a bix can be set to be always shown in theay list (Pinned) Added options menu command to reset the GUI #1589

Added 'Run Un-Sandboxed' context menu option

Added new trigger "OnBoxDelete" that allows to specify a command that is run UNBOXED just before the box content gets deleted

-- note: this can be used as a replacemetn to the DeleteCommand #591 Sellected box operations (deletion) no longer show the progress dialog 1061

-- instead a box with a running operation show a blinking hour glass icon, the context menu can be used to cancel the operation Changed HideHostProcess=program.exe can now be used to hide sandboxie services #1336

Updater blocking is now done using a template called BlockSoftwareUpdaters

Enchanced "StartProgram=..." making "StartCommand=..." obsolete

-- for same functionality as "StartCommand=..." use "StartProgram=%SbieHome%\Start.exe ..."

-- for same functionality as "StartCommand=..." use "StartProgram=%SbieHome%\Start.exe ..." Merged "Auto Start" General tab with the "Auto Exec" Advanced tab into a universal"Triggers" Advanced tab Fixed Fixed a couple issues with the new breakout process feature and improved security (thanks Diversenok)

Fixed issues with re opening already open windows #1584

Fixed issue with desktop access #1588

Fixed issue handling commandline invokation #1133

Fixed ui issue with main window state when switching always on top attribute #1169

Fixed issue with box context menu in tray list 1106

Fixed issue with "AutoExec=..."

Fixed issues canceling box deletion operations didn't working 1061

Fixed issue with DPI scalling and color picker dialog #803 Removed Removed UseRpcMgmtSetComTimeout=AppXDeploymentClient.dll,y used for free download manager as it broke other things

-- when using free download manager ad the line manually to your sandboxie.ini