Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.55.10 / 1.0.10

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Added
  • Added option to show only boxes in tray with runnign processes #1186
    -- additional option show only pinned bixes, in box options a bix can be set to be always shown in theay list (Pinned)
  • Added options menu command to reset the GUI #1589
  • Added 'Run Un-Sandboxed' context menu option
  • Added new trigger "OnBoxDelete" that allows to specify a command that is run UNBOXED just before the box content gets deleted
    -- note: this can be used as a replacemetn to the DeleteCommand #591
  • Sellected box operations (deletion) no longer show the progress dialog 1061
    -- instead a box with a running operation show a blinking hour glass icon, the context menu can be used to cancel the operation
Changed
  • HideHostProcess=program.exe can now be used to hide sandboxie services #1336
  • Updater blocking is now done using a template called BlockSoftwareUpdaters
  • Enchanced "StartProgram=..." making "StartCommand=..." obsolete
    -- for same functionality as "StartCommand=..." use "StartProgram=%SbieHome%\Start.exe ..."
  • Merged "Auto Start" General tab with the "Auto Exec" Advanced tab into a universal"Triggers" Advanced tab
Fixed
  • Fixed a couple issues with the new breakout process feature and improved security (thanks Diversenok)
  • Fixed issues with re opening already open windows #1584
  • Fixed issue with desktop access #1588
  • Fixed issue handling commandline invokation #1133
  • Fixed ui issue with main window state when switching always on top attribute #1169
  • Fixed issue with box context menu in tray list 1106
  • Fixed issue with "AutoExec=..."
  • Fixed issues canceling box deletion operations didn't working 1061
  • Fixed issue with DPI scalling and color picker dialog #803
Removed
  • Removed UseRpcMgmtSetComTimeout=AppXDeploymentClient.dll,y used for free download manager as it broke other things
    -- when using free download manager ad the line manually to your sandboxie.ini

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.55.10 / 1.0.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/1.0.10
Bestandsgrootte 16,82MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-02-2022 18:12
8 • submitter: Gieltje

07-02-2022 • 18:12

8 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

11-05 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.21 / 1.0.21 0
22-04 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.19 / 1.0.19 0
24-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.14 / 1.0.14 2
05-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.12 / 1.0.12 0
14-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.11 / 1.0.11 12
07-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.10 / 1.0.10 8
31-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.9 / 1.0.9 0
18-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.8 / 1.0.8 1
31-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.6 / 1.0.6 2
26-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.5 / 1.0.5 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sandboxie

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+17+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1OxWax
7 februari 2022 18:16
Windows 10 PRO heeft zelf een SB. Zijn er specifieke verschillen tov Sboxie?
https://www.howtogeek.com...dbox-to-safely-test-apps/

[Reactie gewijzigd door OxWax op 7 februari 2022 19:35]

+1L0g0ff
@OxWax7 februari 2022 19:09
Windows 10 sandbox is een virtuele machine. Als je die afsluit wordt heel de vm vernietigd.

Sandboxie is een geïsoleerde laag in op je host systeem (binnen je Windows dus).

Omdat het een volledig geïsoleerde omgeving is kun je dus meerdere instanties van dezelfde applicaties installeren op je "host systeem".

Daarnaast; als bijvoorbeeld iets installeert in je sandboxie dan kun je precies zien welke bestanden worden gewijzigd/toegevoegd en welke reg sleutels worden gewijzigd/toegevoegd.

Ideaal voor bijvoorbeeld reverse engineering van een applicatie of installatie.

Ander voordeel is dat je theoretisch bijvoorbeeld malware kunt installeren en precies ziet wat er gebeurt zonder dat je host systeem beschadigd.

(don't try this at home, hier zijn betere systemen voor :+ )
0OxWax
@L0g0ff7 februari 2022 19:13
Windows 10 sandbox is een virtuele machine. Als je die afsluit wordt heel de vm vernietigd.

Sandboxie is een geïsoleerde laag in op je host systeem (binnen je Windows dus).

Omdat het een volledig geïsoleerde omgeving is kun je dus meerdere instanties van dezelfde applicaties installeren op je "host systeem".

Daarnaast; als bijvoorbeeld iets installeert in je sandboxie dan kun je precies zien welke bestanden worden gewijzigd/toegevoegd en welke reg sleutels worden gewijzigd/toegevoegd.

Ideaal voor bijvoorbeeld reverse engineering van een applicatie of installatie.

Ander voordeel is dat je theoretisch bijvoorbeeld malware kunt installeren en precies ziet wat er gebeurt zonder dat je host systeem beschadigd.
Ceeuwl, dat wist ik niet. EEns dringend testen
(don't try this at home, hier zijn betere systemen voor :+ )
Tell me more O-) Welk systeem?
+1JKL-NL
@OxWax7 februari 2022 19:34
Zoals ook al wordt aangegeven in het artikel: de sandbox van Windows is niet inbegrepen met de Home-editie, dus als je die draait, dan is Sandboxie een goede oplossing.
+1guillaume
7 februari 2022 20:22
Blijft prachtig dat de ontwikkeling nog nooit zo hard is gegaan dan nu er één persoon is die de source heeft opgepikt.

Ik gebruik Sandboxie sporadisch, dus kan ik het feit waarderen dat Sandboxie nu ook "portable" werkt (i.e. installeer drivers+service, draai wat in de sandbox, sluit alles af en drivers+service worden weer gedeïnstalleerd).
+1zalazar
@guillaume7 februari 2022 23:05
Het had niet veel gescheeld of het was niet van de grond gekomen.
De ontwikkelaar, DavidXanatos, gebruikte in eerste instantie een leaked code signing certificate voor het signen van de Sandboxie driver.
De meeste virusscanners blokkeerde dit en David vond eigenlijk dat je zelf moest kunnen bepalen wat er geblokkeerd wordt en dat de AV vendors hierop aangeproken moesten worden. Na wat discussie ging hij er gelukkig in mee om te kijken of het mogelijk was om een Extended Validation (EV) Code Signing certificate aan te schaffen.
Dit kan alleen bij door Microsoft gecertificeerde bedrijven. Hier waren wel wat donaties voor nodig want goedkoop is dit niet (1 jaar $410, 2 jaar $760 , 3 jaar $950).

Dus als we het in stand willen houden, denk er eens over na om ook een donatie te doen.
https://xanasoft.com/

Toen het geld er na verloop van tijd was ontstond het probleem dat overal waar hij navraag deed werd aangegeven dat alleen bedrijven zo'n certificaat mogen aanschaffen.
Er is helaas niets geregeld voor open-source projecten en particulieren.
Uiteindelijk kon hij met hulp van een vriend die een bedrijf heeft een certificaat bij GlobalSign aanschaffen
Daarnaast was het ook nodig om MSFT Partner te worden en die voeren dan ook nog een verificatie uit net zoals GlobalSign.

Het gaat hier dan ook niet om even een projectje en alleen dankzij DavidXanatos bestaat Sandboxie nog.
Bij sommige Windows updates is er ook weer een update van Sandboxie nodig dus de software moet altijd onderhouden worden.
De software is zelfs al geschikt voor Windows 11.
Voorheen, met de betaalde versie van Sandboxie had men veel langer nodig voordat Sandboxie met een nieuw besturingssysteem werkte.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zalazar op 7 februari 2022 23:14]

+1guillaume
@zalazar8 februari 2022 01:42
Ja ik had de problemen rondom signen wel gezien ja (al heb ik er zelf nooit problemen mee gehad), thx voor de uitleg over hoe dat nu uiteindelijk is gelopen. Dat hele systeem is sowieso te idioot voor woorden.

DavidXanatos heeft sowieso ook wel leuke andere dingen op GitHub staan, waarvan WuMgr waarschijnlijk de bekendste is. Dat was ook de reden dat ik er wel vertrouwen in had toen hij de development van Sandboxie oppakte. Maar dat hij er zo actief mee aan de haal zou gaan, dat had ik zéker niet verwacht.
+1zalazar
7 februari 2022 19:17
Windows Sandbox is een aparte container en na afsluiten is alles weer weg.
Er zijn nagenoeg ook geen configuratie mogelijkheden.
Het hele concept is anders waardoor het totaal niet te vergelijken is met Sandboxie.
Voor browsen heeft Windows ook nog Defender Application Guard maar dat heeft een hoog CPU gebruik en kan niet zo goed om gaan met audio/video.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True