Software-update: Calibre 5.36

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.36 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Edit metadata dialog: Allow controlling which custom columns are present in this dialog via Preferences->Look & feel->Edit metadata.
  • Edit metadata dialog: Allow manually sizing the various sections of the dialog in "All on 1 tab" mode.
  • Edit book: Spell checking: Update the bundled English and Spanish dictionaries.
  • BibTeX catalogs: Support tags like custom columns. Closes tickets: 1958773
Bug fixes
  • Amazon metadata download: Fix paragraphs in the comments being merged. Closes tickets: 1959659
  • Amazon.de metadata download: Fix published date and series information not being fetched for some books. Closes tickets: 1958979
  • Email delivery: Fix sending email via Hotmail not working since this week because Microsoft changed the SMTP server name.
  • Do not remove articles for titles in the Polish language. Closes tickets: 1959220
  • E-book viewer: When using Read aloud do not automatically lookup the highlighted word until read aloud is paused or stopped. Closes tickets: 1959207
  • E-book viewer: Fix Ctrl+P shortcut for printing not working.
  • Show an error when viewing a specific format and the file is missing. Closes tickets: 1958882
  • Edit book: Fix renaming of classes that start/end with non word characters not working
  • Edit book: Preview panel: Fix hyphenation at end of line being rendered as boxes on macOS. Closes tickets: 1958730
  • Fix incorrect selection size displayed in Trim image dialog when image is scaled down to fit. Closes tickets: 1959893
  • Edit book: Fix pasting files from another editor instance failing if a file with the same name already exists. Closes tickets: 1959782
  • When reviewing metadata if the newly downloaded metadata has no language but there is an existing language, ensure it is preserved. Closes tickets: 1959981
New news sources
  • title by author
Improved news sources
  • India Today
  • Financial Express
  • Indian Express
  • Live Mint
  • Al Jazeera in English
  • The Financial Express
  • The Straits Times
Calibre 5.34.0
Versienummer 5.36
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 127,21MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-02-2022 07:181

04-02-2022 • 07:18

Bron: Calibre

Update-historie

03-05 Calibre 5.42 15
22-04 Calibre 5.41 6
01-04 Calibre 5.40 7
18-03 Calibre 5.39 1
04-03 Calibre 5.38 0
18-02 Calibre 5.37 5
04-02 Calibre 5.36 1
21-01 Calibre 5.35 2
17-12 Calibre 5.34 0
03-12 Calibre 5.33.2 0
Meer historie

Calibre

0Jogai
4 februari 2022 08:10
Mooi boek in het screenshot :D

