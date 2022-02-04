Versie 5.36 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Edit metadata dialog: Allow controlling which custom columns are present in this dialog via Preferences->Look & feel->Edit metadata.

Edit metadata dialog: Allow manually sizing the various sections of the dialog in "All on 1 tab" mode.

Edit book: Spell checking: Update the bundled English and Spanish dictionaries.

BibTeX catalogs: Support tags like custom columns. Closes tickets: 1958773 Bug fixes Amazon metadata download: Fix paragraphs in the comments being merged. Closes tickets: 1959659

Amazon.de metadata download: Fix published date and series information not being fetched for some books. Closes tickets: 1958979

Email delivery: Fix sending email via Hotmail not working since this week because Microsoft changed the SMTP server name.

Do not remove articles for titles in the Polish language. Closes tickets: 1959220

E-book viewer: When using Read aloud do not automatically lookup the highlighted word until read aloud is paused or stopped. Closes tickets: 1959207

E-book viewer: Fix Ctrl + P shortcut for printing not working.

+ shortcut for printing not working. Show an error when viewing a specific format and the file is missing. Closes tickets: 1958882

Edit book: Fix renaming of classes that start/end with non word characters not working

Edit book: Preview panel: Fix hyphenation at end of line being rendered as boxes on macOS. Closes tickets: 1958730

Fix incorrect selection size displayed in Trim image dialog when image is scaled down to fit. Closes tickets: 1959893

Edit book: Fix pasting files from another editor instance failing if a file with the same name already exists. Closes tickets: 1959782

When reviewing metadata if the newly downloaded metadata has no language but there is an existing language, ensure it is preserved. Closes tickets: 1959981 New news sources title by author Improved news sources India Today

Financial Express

Indian Express

Live Mint

Al Jazeera in English

The Financial Express

The Straits Times