Software-update: MAME 0.240

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.240 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.240:

As lunar new year draws near and we approach a quarter of a century since Nicola Salmoria released MAME to the public, it’s time for MAME 0.240 – the first release of the 2022 calendar year. Wait, what was that? A quarter of a century? Yes, on 5 February, it will be twenty-five years since MAME 0.1 was released, supporting just five Z80-based games. MAME is coming up to its silver jubilee! And what a long way we’ve come…

This month, we’ve added support for dozens more versions of the Igrosoft five-reel slot machines. But buried in there are the remaining versions of Nintendo Game & Watch series games (rare versions of Helmet, Judge and Mario’s Cement Factory), two more Elektronika games based on Nintendo programs, a German version of Exidy’s Mouse Trap, and the incredibly rare Mahjong Block Jongbou 2 from SNK.

In the software lists, there are a whole pile of recently dumped prototypes of console games, and some homebrew titles for the Bandai RX-78. That’s on top of the steady stream of Apple II floppies, Commodore 64 cassettes, FM Towns CDs, and newly supported NES and Famicom cartridges. Building on the work last month, the CD-i has received a few more fixes that improve performance and add support for more discs.

That’s all we’ve got time for here, but you can read about all the additions, bug fixes, and enhancements in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.240
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 30-01-2022 10:43
13 • submitter: Batjo

30-01-2022 • 10:43

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: MAME

Reacties (13)

+1r_bleumer
30 januari 2022 11:02
Wie kan me tippen over de meest geweldige MAME front end, die makkelijk te installeren is op Windows 10.
+1ndonkersloot
@r_bleumer30 januari 2022 11:11
Launchbox in bigbox.
Kost wel even wat, maar dan ben je voor altijd klaar. Launchbox premium kopen, en emumovies premium. Je romset importeren en gaan.

http://launchbox-app.com/
+1El_Bartholomew
@ndonkersloot30 januari 2022 18:16
Ik had ooit ergens gelezen dat bij iedere nieuwe versie van Mame de romset aangepast moest worden omdat die anders niet meer werkten.(weet niet waarom).
Klopt dit? En geldt dit ook voor lauchbox?
+1Micio Nero
@El_Bartholomew30 januari 2022 18:51
Nee, dat klopt niet helemaal. Een klein deel van de roms wordt bij elke nieuwe versie aangepast, maar de meeste blijven het gewoon doen, zeker bij versies die kort na elkaar uitkomen. Ik kan me vergissen, maar als roms 100% werkend zijn wordt er normaal gesproken niets meer aan veranderd en blijven ze het gewoon doen. Ik gebruik zelf de nieuwste versie van MAME, terwijl mijn roms nog uit versie 0.168 komen, en de spellen die ik regelmatig speel doen het allemaal nog.
+1ndonkersloot
@El_Bartholomew30 januari 2022 19:12
Launchbox is enkel een frontend, wat je omschrijft is inderdaad voor MAME zo.
Bij een nieuwe MAME versie zijn er vaak bepaalde onderdelen van specifieke roms die bijgewerkt worden, die moet je dan wel hebben om voor die versie te kunnen gebruiken.
+1Hakker
@ndonkersloot30 januari 2022 13:39
Launchbox kopen doe je normaal op Black Friday scheelt je een aardige cent. Voor de rest ja Launchbox is zo veel fijner om mee te werken dan Hyperspin.
+1Rataplan_
@r_bleumer30 januari 2022 11:28
Heel persoonlijk. Veel mensen zweren bij Hyperspin, maar dat is mij veel te veel kermis. Ik gebruik op mn cab AttractMode. Daar zijn legio themes voor, overigens kan je daar ook Hyperspin themes in gebruiken meen ik. Maar ik heb zelf dus liever een simpele interface die niet teveel aandacht trekt.
Launchbox is inderdaad ook een goeie, EmulationStation ook wel. Allen kosten ze even wat tijd om te configureren.
+1Automark
@Rataplan_30 januari 2022 11:31
Hypersin vind ik echt verschrikkelijk. Persoonlijk heb ik ook niet meer dan 20 games op een mamecab. En dan vind ik een textueel overzicht van de games het prettigst. Mijn eerste name was ook een met 5000 games oid, dan ben je een uur aan het zoeken naar die juiste game
+1Rataplan_
@Automark30 januari 2022 11:38
Ik heb wel de hele set op mn cab staan. In Attractmode kan je favorites taggen (daar heb ik gewoon een knop voor toegewezen) en je lijstje met favorieten haal je zo naar voren, met links / rechts kan je tussen verschillende emulatoren / playlists schakelen als je die hebt. Maar ik heb ook een random-knop toegewezen, en een lijst met 'non-mechanical' en met '4 or 8 way joystick' waardoor de fruitautomaten en dat soort zut eruit blijven. Dan hou je nog een enorme lijst over, maar dan is die random-knop wel weer erg leuk. Vind je wat leuks? Tag je hem als favourite en kan je m later nog eens spelen.
+1Tranquility
@r_bleumer30 januari 2022 12:40
Toch vreemd dat na die 25 jaar Mame nog steeds een front end nodig heeft. Het werkt wel zonder frond end, maar houtje-touwtje. Ik heb zelf een aantal games die ik speelde in de Arcadehallen in de eighties en nineties.
+1SpaceDok
30 januari 2022 11:06
Wat een ongelofelijke hoeveelheid games worden er ondersteund. Van een groot aantal heb ik zelf ooit het origineel gespeeld en speel die nu zo af en toe met MAME met een nostalgisch gevoel. 😀
Leuk dat er een jubileum aan zit te komen. Ik ben benieuwd of Tweakers een “terugblik” aan het voorbereiden is. 😉
+1Rhautvast
30 januari 2022 14:42
Launchbox loopt mijlen voor op alles wat er verder te krijgen is op front end gebied. Launchbox is overigens gratis, alleen voor extra functionaliteit en Bigbox betaal je.
Configuraties voor verschillende systemen zitten erin gebakken, zeker in combinatie met RetroArch (Emulator die vele systemen support) is het opzetten van MAME en de gangbare systemen echt zo gepiept!
0r_bleumer
30 januari 2022 20:49
Dan ga ik Launchbox eens proberen. Iedereen bedankt voor de input.

