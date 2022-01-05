Draytek heeft voor haar Vigor 2962-routers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze breedbandrouters beschikken over twee 2,5Gbit/s-ethernetpoorten en vier gigabit-ethernetpoorten, waarvan er eentje een combo-utp/sfp-gigabitpoort is. Daarnaast kan de router twee honderd vpn-tunnels opzetten en zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig om bijvoorbeeld een printer op aan te sluiten. Verder is er de keuze om de Vigor 2962 met PoE/PoE+ (802.3af/802.3at) van 65Watt uit te rusten in de vorm van het 2962P-model. Het versienummer is aangeland bij 3.9.7.2 en dit zijn de veranderingen:

Read First

Due to the WebGUI security issue (fixed in 3.9.6.3), we recommend changing the passwords for admin login and password/PSKs for VPN profiles after upgrading the latest firmware from 3.9.6.2 or earlier.



Improvement Improved: Improvement on OpenVPN LAN-to-LAN throughput.

Improved: Increase the number of concurrent PPPoE dial-in from 20 to 200.

Improved: Improvement of downloading speed for packet capturing on LAN and for debugging logs on diagnostics.

Corrected: An issue of certificate renew.

Corrected: An issue of answering DNS Query with CNAME.

Corrected: An issue of Conditional DNS Forwarding over VPN not work.

Corrected: An issue of NAT loopback failed when IP routed subnet was enabled.

Corrected: An issue of establishing BGP routing with Cisco when using 4-Byte As Number.

Corrected: An issue of self-signed certificate regeneration automatically of Vigor router before expiration.

Corrected: An issue that an AP disappeared from Central Management AP after setting tag-based VLAN. Known Issue

If the firmware is upgraded via TFTP, then the loader version shown on the Dashboard is incorrect (but the actual loader itself is correct).