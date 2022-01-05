Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Draytek Vigor 2962 3.9.7.2

Draytek logo (27 pix)Draytek heeft voor haar Vigor 2962-routers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze breedbandrouters beschikken over twee 2,5Gbit/s-ethernetpoorten en vier gigabit-ethernetpoorten, waarvan er eentje een combo-utp/sfp-gigabitpoort is. Daarnaast kan de router twee honderd vpn-tunnels opzetten en zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig om bijvoorbeeld een printer op aan te sluiten. Verder is er de keuze om de Vigor 2962 met PoE/PoE+ (802.3af/802.3at) van 65Watt uit te rusten in de vorm van het 2962P-model. Het versienummer is aangeland bij 3.9.7.2 en dit zijn de veranderingen:

Read First
Due to the WebGUI security issue (fixed in 3.9.6.3), we recommend changing the passwords for admin login and password/PSKs for VPN profiles after upgrading the latest firmware from 3.9.6.2 or earlier.

Improvement
  • Improved: Improvement on OpenVPN LAN-to-LAN throughput.
  • Improved: Increase the number of concurrent PPPoE dial-in from 20 to 200.
  • Improved: Improvement of downloading speed for packet capturing on LAN and for debugging logs on diagnostics.
  • Corrected: An issue of certificate renew.
  • Corrected: An issue of answering DNS Query with CNAME.
  • Corrected: An issue of Conditional DNS Forwarding over VPN not work.
  • Corrected: An issue of NAT loopback failed when IP routed subnet was enabled.
  • Corrected: An issue of establishing BGP routing with Cisco when using 4-Byte As Number.
  • Corrected: An issue of self-signed certificate regeneration automatically of Vigor router before expiration.
  • Corrected: An issue that an AP disappeared from Central Management AP after setting tag-based VLAN.
Known Issue
If the firmware is upgraded via TFTP, then the loader version shown on the Dashboard is incorrect (but the actual loader itself is correct).
Versienummer 3.9.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Draytek
Download https://fw.draytek.com.tw/Vigor2962/Firmware/v3.9.7.2/Vigor2962_v3.9.7.2.zip
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 05-01-2022 22:262

05-01-2022 • 22:26

2 Linkedin

Bron: Draytek

Update-historie

05-01 Draytek Vigor 2962 3.9.7.2 2

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1GunterO
6 januari 2022 11:57
Ik denk dat er een mixup is tussen de Vigor 2926 en 2962 in dit artikel.
FW 3.9.7.2 bestaat helemaal niet voor de 2926 (laatste is 3.9.6.1), wél voor de 2962.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GunterO op 6 januari 2022 11:57]

0AmirIHz
@GunterO6 januari 2022 12:36
Volgens mij heb je gelijk. De 2926 is zelfs EoL en de DL-link bij het artikel verwijst ook naar de 2962: https://fw.draytek.com.tw....2/Vigor2962_v3.9.7.2.zip

Overigens gaat de Website-link niet echt naar de website van DrayTek, maar naar de release notes van deze FW-update, waarin inderdaad 2962 staat: “Release Note for Vigor2962”

Slordig hoor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmirIHz op 6 januari 2022 12:42]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

