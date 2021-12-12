Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de eerste release candidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.229 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 7.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 7.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make 7.0 as good as possible.What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc1 (total 32):
- Reimplementation of the WinMM joystick driver.
- All Unix libraries converted to the syscall-based interface.
- 39244: scrrun:filesystem BOM tests fail in the Korean and Chinese locales
- 47865: comctl32:propsheet: Different button order for some RTL locales in Windows 1809?
- 51049: Sea of Thieves crash when entering a lobby
- 51220: version:info - In Wine the GetFileVersionInfoEx() checks fail in non-English locales
- 51396: cl.exe 64bit fails with internal compiler error, needs support for separated code segments in vcruntime140_1
- 51413: winegcc options with multiple '=' are not handled correctly
- 51748: NIK Dfine2 crashes/hangs (worked before)
- 51821: EVE Online Client Crashes Due to differences in how Wine and Windows handle LdrGetDllPath with dwFlags 0x8 and relative path
- 51833: GetModuleFileNameW no longer works with large buffers
- 51844: winedbg command line arguments are not quoted properly
- 51886: YouTube Movie Maker crashes on unimplemented function gdiplus.dll.GdipSaveAddImage
- 51913: dinput8:device fails on cw-gtx560 and cw-rx460
- 51915: character just run to the left and everything
- 51946: cMUD 3.34 installer crashes
- 51987: Multiple GUI elements are not rendered when using a theme
- 52003: Stack overflow inside xml2.xmlXPathInit function.
- 52060: BCryptExportKey is not implemented for BCRYPT_RSAFULLPRIVATE_BLOB
- 52076: Wrong icons placement when using a theme
- 52080: Light Blue theme causes broken UI in multiple apps (OpenMPT, dgVoodoo Control Panel)
- 52106: dxva2:dxva2 fails in test_progressive_device() on cw-rx460 (AMD)
- 52109: DTS Encoder Suite crashes on start
- 52116: World of Warships: garbled textures and GL_INVALID_OPERATION errors due to invalid PBO access
- 52120: Everquest launcher crash with Wine 6.22
- 52129: EnumCalendarInfo hangs indefinitely when iterating over optional calendars
- 52132: DeviceCapabilities(DC_PAPERSIZE) returns wrong size
- 52141: NetAPI detection in configure is broken
- 52147: osu! fails to load some skin elements of certain skins
- 52173: Kodi crashes on unimplemented function wsdapi.dll.WSDCreateDiscoveryProvider
- 52176: Houkago Cinderella - Promotion Edition doesn't start up due to stack overflow.
- 52184: Initial breakpoint absent when debugging under WinDbg/CDB (build 22000.1)
- 52190: Glyph (access portal for Rift) crashes on start
- 52191: Null pointer dereference in MPEG3_StreamConvert