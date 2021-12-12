Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 7.0-rc1

Wine logo (75 pix) Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de eerste release candidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.229 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Wine Announcement

The Wine development release 7.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 7.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make 7.0 as good as possible.

What's new in this release:
  • Reimplementation of the WinMM joystick driver.
  • All Unix libraries converted to the syscall-based interface.
Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc1 (total 32):
  • 39244: scrrun:filesystem BOM tests fail in the Korean and Chinese locales
  • 47865: comctl32:propsheet: Different button order for some RTL locales in Windows 1809?
  • 51049: Sea of Thieves crash when entering a lobby
  • 51220: version:info - In Wine the GetFileVersionInfoEx() checks fail in non-English locales
  • 51396: cl.exe 64bit fails with internal compiler error, needs support for separated code segments in vcruntime140_1
  • 51413: winegcc options with multiple '=' are not handled correctly
  • 51748: NIK Dfine2 crashes/hangs (worked before)
  • 51821: EVE Online Client Crashes Due to differences in how Wine and Windows handle LdrGetDllPath with dwFlags 0x8 and relative path
  • 51833: GetModuleFileNameW no longer works with large buffers
  • 51844: winedbg command line arguments are not quoted properly
  • 51886: YouTube Movie Maker crashes on unimplemented function gdiplus.dll.GdipSaveAddImage
  • 51913: dinput8:device fails on cw-gtx560 and cw-rx460
  • 51915: character just run to the left and everything
  • 51946: cMUD 3.34 installer crashes
  • 51987: Multiple GUI elements are not rendered when using a theme
  • 52003: Stack overflow inside xml2.xmlXPathInit function.
  • 52060: BCryptExportKey is not implemented for BCRYPT_RSAFULLPRIVATE_BLOB
  • 52076: Wrong icons placement when using a theme
  • 52080: Light Blue theme causes broken UI in multiple apps (OpenMPT, dgVoodoo Control Panel)
  • 52106: dxva2:dxva2 fails in test_progressive_device() on cw-rx460 (AMD)
  • 52109: DTS Encoder Suite crashes on start
  • 52116: World of Warships: garbled textures and GL_INVALID_OPERATION errors due to invalid PBO access
  • 52120: Everquest launcher crash with Wine 6.22
  • 52129: EnumCalendarInfo hangs indefinitely when iterating over optional calendars
  • 52132: DeviceCapabilities(DC_PAPERSIZE) returns wrong size
  • 52141: NetAPI detection in configure is broken
  • 52147: osu! fails to load some skin elements of certain skins
  • 52173: Kodi crashes on unimplemented function wsdapi.dll.WSDCreateDiscoveryProvider
  • 52176: Houkago Cinderella - Promotion Edition doesn't start up due to stack overflow.
  • 52184: Initial breakpoint absent when debugging under WinDbg/CDB (build 22000.1)
  • 52190: Glyph (access portal for Rift) crashes on start
  • 52191: Null pointer dereference in MPEG3_StreamConvert

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.0-rc1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-12-2021 • 15:30

12-12-2021 • 15:30

39 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Wine

Reacties (39)

+1Rageplay
12 december 2021 19:19
Ook wel grappig dat ze nu (bijna) bij versie 7.0 zitten in zo'n 30 jaar.
Lijkt ook een beetje in de versnelling te komen gezien tussen 5.0 en 7.0 nog geen 2 jaar zit..?
+1TheVivaldi
@Rageplay12 december 2021 19:51
Lijkt ook een beetje in de versnelling te komen gezien tussen 5.0 en 7.0 nog geen 2 jaar zit..?
Of ze gaan ten dele mee met de door Chrome ingezette trend om zoveel mogelijk hoge versienummers elkaar op te volgen. ;)
+1rbr320
@TheVivaldi13 december 2021 09:57
Ik weet niet of die trend specifiek door Chrome is ingezet, maar in ieder geval is het sinds een aantal jaar zo dat Wine elk jaar zijn major version eentje ophoogt. De minor version wordt opgehoogd bij het mergen van de ontwikkelingen uit de development branch, wat ongeveer elke 2 weken gebeurd.
https://wiki.winehq.org/Wine_User%27s_Guide#Wine_from_WineHQ
+1deukhoofd
@Rageplay13 december 2021 09:53
Since Wine 2.0 in 2017 zijn ze overgegaan op een nieuwe major version per jaar. Dat komt in 2022 dus uit op Wine 7.0.
0Jism
12 december 2021 19:55
Zou je bijna Linux willen installeren en afstappen van gebruik w10.
+1Globber
@Jism13 december 2021 08:54
Met de nadruk op bijna, afhankelijk van je gebruik ;)

Zeker met gamen heb ik ondervonden dat het echt totaal niet is wat het moet zijn om mainstream te worden. Nvidia drivers is een drama en veel games vereisen redelijk complexe manieren om het werkend te krijgen (plus een portie geluk, want soms werkt het gewoon niet en mag je random dingen proberen totdat het wel werkt).
Voor het publiek van Tweakers een prima optie, ik vond het ook soms wel leuk om er mee bezig te zijn. Maar voor mainstream werkt dit gewoon niet, zelfs als iemand die enigszins snapt hoe het werkt werd ik op een gegeven moment zo gefrustreerd dat ik lekker terug ging naar Windows (en dat was eigenlijk echt een verademing, misschien wel meer gesloten maar wel duidelijk meer gericht op de eindgebruiker)
+1deukhoofd
@Globber13 december 2021 09:54
Nvidia drivers was altijd een probleem, maar is in afgelopen jaren een stuk stabieler geworden. AMD drivers doen het natuurlijk nog altijd beter, maar Nvidia is niet meer zo'n drama als het een paar jaar geleden was.
+1himlims_
@deukhoofd13 december 2021 10:34
whuyt ?! draai linux nu ~30jr. Als er een fabrikant was met kak drivers en support was/is het AMD/ATI wel. Diverse ati/amd kaarten gehad/geprobeerd, geen van alle draaide en installeerde zo smooth als die van Nvidia.
+1TheVivaldi
@himlims_13 december 2021 11:46
Nu schijnt AMD erg goed te zijn, maar inderdaad was dat jaren geleden wel anders. Ik herinner me de ellende van toen nog goed. Maar nu heeft mijn nieuwe pc AMD aan boord, en als ik die van de week binnenkrijg, dan ga ik eens kijken (kan ook niet anders, want ik ben nu eenmaal full-time Linux-gebruiker :P) of het inderdaad klopt dat AMD nu beter is. :)
+1himlims_
@TheVivaldi13 december 2021 12:01
schijnt tegenwoordig beter te gaan - maar vanwege de koppijn en ellende uit het verleden, brandt ik er mijn vingers niet meer aan. Niet dat uberhobut een gpu kan kopen met huidige prijzen :+
+1hackerhater
@himlims_13 december 2021 13:52
Tegenwoordig draaien AMD kaarten beter dan Nvidia kaarten. Het was vroeger andersom inderdaad.
AMD deelt ook de specs met de kernel-ontwikkelaars zodat alles netjes integreerd

@TheVivaldi
Mijn oudere pc heeft een Nvidia kaart en daar crashte de driver gewoon om de zoveel tijd.
Dat heb ik met mijn huidige pc met een AMD 5700XT nooit gehad, ondanks die kaart flink op zijn donder krijgt.

Enige probleem wat ik ermee heb gehad was dat ik hem op introductie kocht en de kernel in mijn distro nog niet nieuw genoeg was voor support :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door hackerhater op 13 december 2021 13:55]

+1Wouterie
@himlims_13 december 2021 12:47
ATI ja, AMD nee. Ik ben weken zo niet maanden bezig geweest om een ATI chip goed aan de praat te krijgen onder Ubuntu, maar dat was kansloos. Enkele malen zelfs de volledige installatie om zeep geholpen... Nee, dat was een feestje. Maar mijn latere systeem met een AMD kaart ging eigenlijk vlekkeloos.
Maar eens! Ik heb boven een gaming PC staan en als ik eraan denk dat ik daar ooit Linux op zou willen draaien dan krijg ik al buikpijn. Steam gaat best goed, GOG wordt al lastiger, Origin (of hoe heet dat tegenwoordig) is helemaal kansloos. Het beste resultaat kreeg ik door de client en de spellen tezamen in Wine te draaien. Dat deed het lang niet zo goed als native op Windows 10. Maar goed, ik hoor goede dingen over Lutris dus er is nog hoop.
+1Katsunami
@Wouterie13 december 2021 13:22
Maar goed, ik hoor goede dingen over Lutris dus er is nog hoop.
Ik heb met Lutris 100% succes geboekt bij het installeren van 10 spellen en 4 Windows-programma's waarvoor geen (goed genoeg) Linux-alternatief bestaat. Het enige dat ik een beetje jammer vind is dat Lutris alles een spel noemt, ook als het een normaal programma is. Daarom moet ik achteraf altijd de snelkoppeling aanpassen.

Vanwege de externe launchers heb ik nooit spellen gekocht by Steam, UBISoft, Origin... etc. Als ik niet een off-line installer kan downloaden zoals bij GOG.com, dan wil ik het niet.
+1Wouterie
@Katsunami13 december 2021 14:31
Ik zit al sinds het begin der tijden bij Steam (iets met Counter-Strike) en heb meer dan 200 titels staan. Daarnaast nog een bergje bij GOG, Origin en een paar bij Epic en Uplay. Pffff... meer dan 450 titels zie ik nu. Ik heb er zo'n 50 geïnstalleerd die ik regelmatig speel. Het meeste van vroeger, toen ik nog minder kinderen en meer tijd had ;)
Ja, ik vrees de dag dat er zo'n partij stopt en doodleuk vertelt dat je de spellen op je buik kunt spelen. Maar tegelijk kan ik echt niet al mijn CD/DVDs meer kwijt!
0psychicist
@Katsunami13 december 2021 17:19
Ik heb een week lang alle software van de Tweakers Downloads geïnstalleerd onder Wine via Lutris en de enige twee programma's die niet (goed) werkten, waren ShotCut en Pinta of Paint.NET.

Lutris moet een categorie Applicaties erbij krijgen. Misschien kan ik daar binnenkort eens naar kijken. Tot voor kort had ik al 10 jaar niets meer gedaan met Wine, dus ik was blij verrast dat er zoveel spellen en applicaties gewoon werkten.
+1Globber
@deukhoofd13 december 2021 09:55
O dat geloof ik helemaal hoor, maar er is nog wel een goed stuk werk aan de winkel (of beter gezegd, Nvidia moet een commercieel incentive krijgen zoals de Steam Deck) voordat het echt voor iedereen zou zijn.
+1rbr320
@Globber13 december 2021 10:09
Zeker met gamen heb ik ondervonden dat het echt totaal niet is wat het moet zijn om mainstream te worden. Nvidia drivers is een drama en veel games vereisen redelijk complexe manieren om het werkend te krijgen (plus een portie geluk, want soms werkt het gewoon niet en mag je random dingen proberen totdat het wel werkt).
Ik speel waarschijnlijk totaal andere games dan jij want mijn ervaring is compleet omgekeerd. Ik heb dankzij Pop!_OS nooit issues met de NVidia drivers (hoewel mijn volgende game-pc toch echt een AMD systeem gaat zijn, gewoon vanwege het verschil in de manier waarop deze bedrijven met de Linux community om gaan) en de games die ik wil spelen werken stuk voor stuk out-of-the-box, native of via Steam Play door middel van Proton. Dat gezegd hebbende, ik speel vrijwel geen nieuwe triple-A titels (de meest nieuwe game die ik speel is Satisfactory) en doe vrijwel alles via Steam. Ik heb een paar Blizzard spellen die zonder problemen werken door middel van Lutris. Ik heb echter van anderen om me heen begrepen dat games als Cyberpunk 2077 en Horizon: Zero Dawn prima werken met Steam Play.
+1Globber
@rbr32013 december 2021 10:14
Ik speel vooral Blizzard games en LoL, allebei eigenlijk echt een drama. LoL werkte soms, maar is dramatisch qua performance, Blizzard games via Lutris gingen allemaal heel moeizaam. Uberhaupt het draaiend krijgen duurde al even, daarbij bleef het scherm zwart zodra het scherm gefocust werd. Een aantal uren gegoogled en dingen geprobeerd, maar daarna was ik er eigenlijk wel klaar mee en ben ik weer terug gegaan.

Nvidia drivers waren wel op Ubuntu, maar soms deden ze het gewoon niet of werkte mijn externe display opeens niet. Op de integrated graphics werkte alles perfect, dus het lag wel echt aan de Nvidia drivers.
+1psychicist
@Globber13 december 2021 10:30
Het is jammer dat het voor jou niet werkt, maar er zijn heel veel mensen voor wie het wel werkt. Voor drivers zou je bij Nvidia moeten zijn, omdat dat bedrijf daarvoor verantwoordelijk is. Misschien moet ik er ook aan denken om terug te gaan van Linux ... naar Linux.
+1hackerhater
@Globber13 december 2021 13:58
Blizzard games zijn inderdaad een ramp om op Wine werkend te houden.
Ik heb na jaren gedoe het maar opgegeven en ben gestopt met het spelen van Diablo en WoW.

Echter deze problemen zouden er compleet niet zijn als Blizzard native games voor Linux zou maken!

[Reactie gewijzigd door hackerhater op 13 december 2021 13:59]

+1Jogai
@Globber13 december 2021 09:11
Juist met gamen verwacht ik dat het in de nabije toekomst geen probleem meer gaat zijn als je ziet hoe de steam deck gepushed wordt. Zelf gebruik ik steam icm steamtinkerlaunch en daarmee gaat gamen pijnloos. Nvidia is bekend dat niet lekker werkt icm linux, maar daar weet ik de details niet van want ik heb geen nvidia.
+1Globber
@Jogai13 december 2021 09:57
Ik denk tot op zekere hoogte inderdaad wel, maar echt perfect zal het niet zijn. Er zijn natuurlijk ook best veel games die niet op Steam staan, waarvan geen garantie is dat het gaat werken. Daarnaast ben ik bang dat het absolute volume Steam Decks echt tegen zal gaan vallen, Valve heeft te maken met dezelfde tekorten waar iedereen mee te maken heeft natuurlijk. Dat zal nog wel in de weg staan dat het echt een grote verandering met zich mee brengt, waarschijnlijk is het voor veel ontwikkelaars buiten Steam gewoon niet commercieel relevant om voor een relatief klein aantal apparaten hun hele game te porten.
+1Jogai
@Globber13 december 2021 12:00
Je ziet al een 'network effect' ontstaan door wat valve doet. Verschillende anti-cheat engines zijn ook al overgekomen. Dit betekend dat er wel een fundamentele verschuiving in gang is gezet. Maar ja, uiteindelijk hangt het wel af van het succes van de steam deck. In elk geval pushed valve wel zolang het nog geen gefaald systeem is.
+1boukej
@Jism12 december 2021 20:48
Ik ben een aantal jaren terug overgestapt naar Linux. Ik draai Debian op mijn werklaptop. Applicaties zoals Notepad++ en Irfanview werken prima met Wine. Maar voor Outlook en Word start ik toch mijn Windows 10 VM nog wel eens op. Nu is dat niet altijd nodig - maar het zou helemaal mooi zijn wanneer ik Microsoft Office volledig onder Linux kan draaien. Ik weet niet of dat laatste ooit echt zal gebeuren. Alhoewel de installer steeds vaker gewoon werkt - draaien de Microsoft Office applicaties helemaal niet of niet goed. De ene keer doet Word 't wel maar werkt Outlook niet (etc). Het is wel interessant om de gaten te houden - tot die tijd blijft mijn Windows 10 VM gewoon (ik heb Windows 11 ook al aan de gang als VM overigens).
+1Cerebrus
@boukej12 december 2021 22:47
Zijn office alternatieven zoals LibreOffice geen optie? als ik het me goed herinner supporten die ook officiëel Linux.
+1himlims_
@Cerebrus13 december 2021 10:33
wps-office (niet opensource, wel een hele goeie 1:1 kopie van microsoft office)
+1R.Mats
@boukej13 december 2021 07:46
Wat zou het een mooie wereld zijn als alles native/baremetal zou werken op de grote linux distro's.

Heb een aantal keer geprobeerd over te stappen op mijn persoonlijke rig maar loop altijd tegen issues aan. Tuurlijk zijn deze issues vaak gewoon op te lossen, maar wie zit er op te wachten om thuis te komen van werk en dan ook nog eens even je eigen rig mag troubleshooten?
+1hackerhater
@R.Mats13 december 2021 10:14
Dat hangt heel erg van je hardware af. Mijn persoonlijke rigs zijn samengesteld met oog op Linux en werkt dan ook zonder problemen.
+1psychicist
@Jism13 december 2021 06:37
Linux gebruik ik al meer dan 20 jaar als mijn besturingssysteem (met Windows in VM's) en met de laatste Wine versies kom ik eigenlijk nauwelijks nog iets tegen wat niet werkt. Ze weten bij Microsoft vast ook wel dat Wine erg compleet is tegenwoordig en in sommige gevallen zelfs meer compatibel is met oudere Windows software dan Windows 10 en 11.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psychicist op 13 december 2021 10:25]

+1MrFax
12 december 2021 18:37
Wel lachen dat in de categorie Wine nog steeds zo'n hele oude foto van World of Warcraft te zien is.
+1switchboy
@MrFax12 december 2021 20:47
Beter dan de Arch flex die nu onder het artikel zit BTW...

Edit:
Ik had er een clown smiley bij moeten zetten...

[Reactie gewijzigd door switchboy op 13 december 2021 09:40]

+1aldieaccounts
@switchboy13 december 2021 07:23
Ik vind deze 'arch flex' beter. Hier zie je tenminste dat er een windows applicatie op linux draait.
+1MrFax
@aldieaccounts13 december 2021 10:08
Die foto met World of Wacraft niet dan?
0aldieaccounts
@MrFax14 december 2021 11:11
Irrc is dat gewoon een screenshot van WoW. Als er al iets omheen zichtbaar was is het iig niet zo duidelijk dat het mij ooit opgevallen is.
0MrFax
@aldieaccounts14 december 2021 11:43
Er staat op de achtergrond een "Konsole" open. Dat is van KDE. En wat is KDE?
+1Globber
@switchboy13 december 2021 08:50
Dus laten zien dat iets draait op Linux, wat letterlijk het enige is wat deze software doet, is een 'flex'? Los van dat dat woord wel in de jaren 2010 is gebleven slaat het ook precies nergens op, deze screenshot laat gewoon goed zien wat de software doet en dat is precies wat een screenshot moet doen. Die screenshot van WoW kan ook gewoon Windows of Mac zijn, mag je zelf raden (maar he, geen Windows flex dus dat is goed ;))
0Jogai
@switchboy13 december 2021 09:07
Arch maakt het makkelijk om bleeding edge spul te draaien, dus niet meer dan logisch dat deze gebruikt wordt voor een screenshot onder vermelding van een nieuwe software versie.
+1Robert-Jan
12 december 2021 17:29
Zolang ik op Tweakers kom - sinds 1998, zie al met regelmaat Wine software updates voorbij komen. Toch fantastisch om te zien dat er al zo'n lange tijd actief aan ontwikkeld wordt. Het project stamt uit 1993, binnenkort het dertig jarige jubileum. :D
+1NuStyle
@Robert-Jan12 december 2021 17:37
Haha inderdaad. Wine zie je al decennia voorbij komen. Maar nu je het zo zegt sta je er pas bij stil _/-\o_

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door NuStyle op 12 december 2021 23:11]

