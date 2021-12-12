Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de eerste release candidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.229 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Wine development release 7.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 7.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make 7.0 as good as possible.

Reimplementation of the WinMM joystick driver.

All Unix libraries converted to the syscall-based interface.