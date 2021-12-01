Microsoft heeft versie 0.51 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan uit dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Things to note
PowerToys Awake
- We shifted our localization internal service and are working on adding automated integrations back in.
Color Picker
- System tray and settings use same language for turning things on.
FancyZones
- New formats added to copy colors as a float or decimal value.
- Adjust color window now accepts lower-case HEX codes.
Image Resizer
- New window switching functionality! Now users can assign multiple windows to a zone and cycle between them using the
Win+
PgDn/
PgUpcommands by default.
- Added functionality for zones to adopt system accent color and theme.
- Added visual preview of zone appearance in settings menu.
- Fixed bug where FancyZones crashes on launch.
Mouse utilities
- Fixed bug where resizing images creates empty folders.
- Added option to remove non-essential metadata. Helps significantly reduce the size of files.
- Fixed bug caused by Image Resizer receiving an unexpected property type or value.
PowerRename
- Find My Mouse: Improved functionality to activate when user double click time configuration is set above 100ms.
- Find My Mouse: Fixed display on all virtual desktops as opposed to only the virtual desktop where it was created.
- Find My Mouse: New settings to enable a lot more customization based on your feedback.
- Minor UI tweaks for fluent icons, appearance, Ctrl usage, and utility descriptions.
- New Mouse Highlighter PowerToy! When enabled, activate mouse highlighting with
Win+
Shift+
Hby default to begin displaying visual cues on your display when either the left or right mouse buttons are clicked. There is a much more powerful tool called SysInternal ZoomIt that is very helpful as well.
PowerToys Run
- Improved rename performance! This is now at parity (or better) with the prior version based on multiple tests.
- Added keyboard accelerators with
Enterand
Ctrl+
Enterto execute rename.
- UI tweaks to now add number of items selected, grid-lines for improved readability, reduced font sizes & margins, and improved window resizing.
- Fixed UI focus issues.
- Added default window width and height.
- Added PowerRename event logging for BugReportTool
Shortcut Guide
- New entries added for settings plugin.
- Added support for application URI handling like
mailto:and
ms-settings:.
- Added DevContainer workspaces to search results of the VSCode Workspaces Plugin.
- Fixes for crashing issues.
Settings
- Added rounded corners to keys and tooltips, and system accent colors for desktop backdrop.
Video Conference Mute
- Fixed default settings window size to prevent it from opening offscreen.
Prototype work
- Minor UI tweaks for icon, clear button, and overlay image selection #14248.
Installer
- Always on top prototype of being actively worked on. Right now you hit a key-combo and it enables it. We are investigating ways to highlight the window in some form as well.
Random helping out
- Investigated how to fully shift to WIX bootstrapper and remove custom boot strapper
- Investigated how to fully shift to HKCU vs HKLM.
Development relevant
- Focusing on cleaning up backlog of issues and developing a method to aid in prioritizing. @Dend and @crutkas are partnering to see if we can develop one signal to see what we are calling 'centers of gravity'.
- Our primary dev branch is now named
Main.
- Adjusting plugin folder structure for PT Run #10796
- Working on shifting our release pipeline onto same system that Windows Terminal uses.
- Improvements to environment variable usage/update process in PT Run.
- Update .NET to 3.1.20.
- Centralized process list in the BugReportTool.
- Registry handling improvement for MSI and File Explorer add-ons.