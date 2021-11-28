Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 161

IPFire logo (79 pix)IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 161 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Boosting Intrusion Prevention System Performance

The most notable change in this update is a large increase of throughput of the IPS. It can now decide to no longer see traffic from a certain IP connection and tell the kernel to bypass it. That removes all overhead for these connections and therefore increases throughput.

On systems like the Lightning Wire Labs Mini Appliance which comes with four CPU cores each at 1 GHz clock speed, it boosts throughput from about 120 MBit/s on full CPU load to 1 GBit/s on about 20% load on one CPU core for this type of connection. This releases more CPU time for scanning other traffic and allowing this device being properly used on connections with more than 100 MBit/s throughput.

For this change, a lot of work around the QoS and VPNs were necessary because of touch points in the firewall engine. Here, we were also able to tidy up code and make the system more efficient.

Fast Flux Detection in Web Proxy

This update brings Fast Flux Detection as introduced by Peter.

Updated OS Kernel

The IPFire kernel is now based on Linux 5.10.76 and various configuration changes have been made:

  • Hardening of stack variables: All of those will now be zero-initialised to avoid any information leak inside the kernel's memory space
  • TPM hardware is now being used as a source for entropy if available
  • The kernel will now wake up more often in order to keep packet forward latency down and make the system more responsive.
  • Some debugging/overhead functions have been disabled for slight performance gains
Misc.
  • Python 2 has been removed from IPFire with this release
  • IPFire now supports ExFAT
  • Logwatch now includes status of software RAID configurations
  • Regressions in the disk utilization stats due to a change in iostat(8)'s output have been fixed
  • After launching an update, the Pakfire page did not correctly show the locked state
  • The web proxy will now always hide its version number due avoid any information leaks
  • Support for FriendlyARM NanoPI R2S has been added
  • Updated packages: apache 2.4.51 fixing CVE-2021-42013 introduced due to an incomplete fix for CVE-2021-41773, curl 7.79.1, dosfsutils 4.2, GD-Graph 1.54, gd 2.3.3, iproute2 5.14.0, perl-GD 2.73, strongSwan 5.9.4
Add-ons
  • Tor will now use any hardware acceleration for cryptographic operations if available
  • Updated packages: 7zip 17.04, cups-filters 1.28.10, Ghostscript 9.55.0, Git 2.33.1, htop 3.1.1, krb5 1.19.2, monit 5.29.0, nano 5.9, pcengines-apu-firmware 4.14.0.4, shairport-sync 3.3.8
  • avahi's and minidlna's confguration is now correctly backed up and restored on updates

Versienummer 2.27 Core Update 161
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core161
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-11-2021 17:500

28-11-2021 • 17:50

0 Linkedin

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-03 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 164 25
22-12 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 162 1
28-11 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 161 0
08-'21 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159 12
06-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 5
03-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154 3
06-'20 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 4
10-'19 IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 136 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee