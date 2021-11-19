De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.3.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. Inmiddels wordt vanuit versie 78 een update naar 91 aangeboden. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Date selection in Calendar print settings widget changed to use mini calendar widget Fixes "Repair Text Encoding" menu item did not work

Troubleshoot Mode menu item did not always indicate whether troubleshooting mode was enabled

Message content could be unintentionally hidden due to CSS class names conflicting

SMTP server port was reset to "0" after clicking the "Re-Test" button in the Account Setup wizard

No "Paste" option was available in the config editor (about:config) context menu

Saving a PDF attachment opened in a separate tab saved the email message instead

Opening a PDF attachment from a message in a standalone or compose window did move the focus to opened attachment

After restart, Thunderbird was not able to restore opened message tabs when the message was in a folder with non-ASCII characters in its name

The "pill" indicator was incorrectly shown when sending a message to newsgroup

When printing from Calendar, after leaving the "Calendar" settings, there was no way to go back

Month pickers in the Calendar print UI lacked scrollbars when the content overflowed

Account Manager and Addons Manager were unreadable when using the Dark theme