Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.3.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. Inmiddels wordt vanuit versie 78 een update naar 91 aangeboden. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Date selection in Calendar print settings widget changed to use mini calendar widget
Fixes
  • "Repair Text Encoding" menu item did not work
  • Troubleshoot Mode menu item did not always indicate whether troubleshooting mode was enabled
  • Message content could be unintentionally hidden due to CSS class names conflicting
  • SMTP server port was reset to "0" after clicking the "Re-Test" button in the Account Setup wizard
  • No "Paste" option was available in the config editor (about:config) context menu
  • Saving a PDF attachment opened in a separate tab saved the email message instead
  • Opening a PDF attachment from a message in a standalone or compose window did move the focus to opened attachment
  • After restart, Thunderbird was not able to restore opened message tabs when the message was in a folder with non-ASCII characters in its name
  • The "pill" indicator was incorrectly shown when sending a message to newsgroup
  • When printing from Calendar, after leaving the "Calendar" settings, there was no way to go back
  • Month pickers in the Calendar print UI lacked scrollbars when the content overflowed
  • Account Manager and Addons Manager were unreadable when using the Dark theme

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 91.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird

Reacties (11)

+1prodesk
19 november 2021 13:18
Gebruik het nog dagelijks :)
+1Uruk-Hai
@prodesk19 november 2021 14:57
Ik niet. Ik heb Thunderbird sinds de upgrade van 78.x naar 91.x van mijn laptop afgegooid.
Ik vind het nu een draak van een programma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 19 november 2021 18:46]

+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Uruk-Hai19 november 2021 18:34
Begrijpenlijk. Ik had hetzelfde. Gelukkig heb ik het kunnen aanpassen aan mijn wensen en mijn ideeën over UI. Interne werking is nog steeds top notch. En met de calendar functie is het voor mijneen ideale mailclient waarin ik hotmail, Gmail en xs4all keurig in een overzichtelijk programma kan monitoren en bijhouden.
0powerboat
@VirtualGuineaPig19 november 2021 23:11
Vind de UI van thunderbird nog steeds ruk en met thema's is het allemaal ook net niet.

heb jij een screenshot hoe die van jou eruit ziet? Ben benieuwd :z
0Hydranet
@Uruk-Hai20 november 2021 17:07
Hoezo vind je het een draak van programma sinds de upgrade van 78.x naar 91.x?
0zordaz
@Hydranet20 november 2021 22:37
Een draak wil ik het niet noemen, maar wel zitten er nog allerlei gui bugs in versie 91. Ook is het verwijderen van Movemail ondersteuning een hele domme beslissing.
0Uruk-Hai
@Hydranet21 november 2021 18:17
Bij mij werkten een Gmail en een Microsoft account ineens niet meer.

Zodra ik dat Microsoft account wilde gebruiken in 91.x kwam Thunderbird ineens met Owl aan, iets waar ik nog nooit van gehoord had en dat ik met Thunderbird 78.x helemaal niet nodig had. Blijkt het dat Owl iets is dat alleen de eerste maand gratis is en dat je er daarna voor mag dokken.

Maakt me verder niet zo heel veel uit, ik kan ook wel prima webbased werken, maar Thunderbird 78.x scheelde altijd een aantal muisklikken. Dat vond ik er zo prettig aan.
+1beerse

@prodesk19 november 2021 15:02
Zeker weten. Even in de geschiedenis gekeken. Daar wordt bij de 0.x versies gemeld dat Thunderbird is voortgekomen uit seamonkey. Daar van weet ik niet of ik die gebruikt heb, ik heb diens voorganger, netscape, vrij lang gebruikt.
+1Flappie
19 november 2021 23:45
Altijd Thunderbird gebruiker geweest, maar al een tijdje werk ik nu met eM Client. Werkt echt heerlijk :)
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Flappie20 november 2021 10:05
Voor max twee mail-account misschien. Maar met meer dan twee moet je al betalen en die prijs weegt m.i niet op tegen voordelen die met add-ons ook met TB gerealiseerd kunnen worden.
+1Agroman
19 november 2021 18:00
Top mailprog. Overzichtelijk dat is de grote plus van Tb

