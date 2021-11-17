Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.76 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Battlefield 2042, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Myth of Empires en Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Battlefield 2042, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and maximize performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles to leverage DLSS technology, including Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Myth of Empires. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver also provides the best experience for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

[WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]

[Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]

[Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]

Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]

[Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]

[Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]

[Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

[Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

[Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]

[Marvel's Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during gameplay [3404644]