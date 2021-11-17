Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.76 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Battlefield 2042, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Myth of Empires en Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Battlefield 2042, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and maximize performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles to leverage DLSS technology, including Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Myth of Empires. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver also provides the best experience for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]
  • [Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]
  • [Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]
  • Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]
  • [Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]
  • [Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]
  • [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]
  • [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]
  • [Marvel's Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during gameplay [3404644]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
  • [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • [YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution. Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 19 for more information. Release 495 Driver for Windows, Version 496.76 RN-08399-496-76_v01 | 10 Open Issues in Version 496.76 WHQL
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708] To work around,
    • a. Disable HDR in case it's enabled from the Microsoft Control Panel, enable Image Scaling and apply the Image Scaling resolution on the desktop, and then reboot the system.
    • b. If the previous instructions do not work, upgrade to the hotfix driver 496.84.

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 496.76 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 831,75MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (34)

+1ShadLink
17 november 2021 07:45
[YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]
Vreemd, hier heb ik zelf de laatste tijd (Windows 11) ook last van op de Youtube website. Ik dacht al dat het aan mijn GPU lag.

M'n browser op softwarematige rendering gezet loste het probleem trouwens wel op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ShadLink op 17 november 2021 07:47]

+1ntzv
@ShadLink17 november 2021 08:02
ah ik heb dit probleem ook. had het op Win11 en nu ook op Win10. dacht ook dat het aan mijn hardware lag. Gelukkig niet en hopelijk word het snel gefixt :)
+1Rheimans
@ShadLink17 november 2021 10:16
Ik heb er last van als ik aan het browsen ben, zoals bijv een reddit pagina met veel videos. Of als ik met de muis snel over veel thumbnails ga. Dan zie je de achtergrond van Windows 11 steeds veranderen van licht naar donker en noem het maar op.

Ik dacht dat ik het opgelost had door 2x DDU te draaien en 472.12 terug te installeren maar het zit er nog in. Dus het zit in 472.12 Hoewel https://www.nvidia.com/en...causes-screen-flickering/ wordt gezegd door iemand at het daar niet in zit.

Ik dacht ook eerst dat het aan mijn GPU lag die ik recent nieuw heb , zelfs ook nog Windows 11 volledig gereset helpt niet.
+1Hennie-M
@ShadLink18 november 2021 19:01
Na de installatie van deze driver heb ik er helaas nog steeds last van...
0Yzord
@ShadLink17 november 2021 07:47
Wat is er vreemd aan dan als je het zelf al vermoedt?
+1ShadLink
@Yzord17 november 2021 07:49
Ik dacht dat het aan de hardware lag, ik verwachtte niet dat het aan de driver lag. Maar goed, ik weet nu dat het een bekend probleem is, ik hoop dat ze het snel oplossen.
+1kid1988
@ShadLink17 november 2021 08:32
Voor zover ik weet is dit al heel lang een open issue op de lijst.
Software rendering lost het in veel gevallen op, maar kan wellicht op 4k60 streams in wat hoge CPU load resulteren

Corrected; dat was de stutter when scrolling issue.
0Crazy4ever
@ShadLink17 november 2021 08:05
Ik zag hetzelfde gebeuren en vreesde het ergste, gelukkig lijkt het erop dat mijn kaart toch niet met 1 been in het graf staat. :)
+1turkeyhakan
17 november 2021 08:47
Er is alweer een nieuwe versie? 496.84 https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5264
+16Pac
@turkeyhakan17 november 2021 09:30
Is een hotfix en misschien niet voor iedereen van toepassing.

GeForce hotfix display driver version 496.84 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 496.76.

The hotfix addresses the following issues:

• [NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]
+1turkeyhakan
@6Pac17 november 2021 09:47
Als het betrekking heeft op DLSS dan kan het zijn dat die optie dus niet zichtbaar is in-game. Vanmiddag maar eerst even testen met de 496.76.
+1Skix_Aces
@turkeyhakan17 november 2021 17:10
Ik denk dat het niet gaat over DLSS maar over DSR (Dynamic Super Resolution). Als je deze optie gebruikt laat de driver de game denken dat je bijvoorbeeld een 4k scherm hebt terwijl dit in werkelijkheid 1080p is. De driver zal vervolgens de 4k render weer terug schalen naar 1080p. Hierdoor heb je een scherper beeld omdat er meer details worden gerendered door de game engine.
+1SPOXYWOXY
@turkeyhakan17 november 2021 09:09
Vreemd dat deze dan niet via de normale update weg binnen komt.
+1Saekerhett
17 november 2021 08:20
Ze noemen niks over een fix m.b.t. screen flickering waar heel veel mensen (ik ook) last van hebben bij elke driver na 472.12. Zie ook https://www.nvidia.com/en...causes-screen-flickering/
+1Raven__NL
@Saekerhett17 november 2021 08:54
Ja precies.
Ik dacht dat mijn scherm aan het begeven was (heeft een history) en heb hem zelfs voor garantie opgestuurd en inmiddels weer 'gerepareerd' terug.
0Senaxx
@Saekerhett17 november 2021 12:41
Precies het zelfde probleem waar ik ook last van heb. Ik had zelfs mijn scherm al een keer opgestuurd voor reparatie.
+1Wes1987
17 november 2021 09:43
Ik merk dat sinds ik de nieuwe Nvidia drivers heb gedownload DLSS in Battlefield 2042, veel beter werkt en ik een stabielere framerate haal. Het is nog steeds niet super, maar ik heb in ieder geval niet meer de extreme drops naar 45 fps (Ryzen 3700x - RTX 2080, speel op 1440p)
Ben benieuwd of er meer Battlefield spelers zijn die verbetering merken

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wes1987 op 17 november 2021 09:44]

+1Lucien_K94
@Wes198717 november 2021 09:48
Jazeker, ik heb het niet gemeten maar ik merk het ook. Ik speel met een 3080 op 4k resolutie ultra settings met Balanced DLSS aan en merk een "Smoothere" ervaring.
0Wes1987
@Lucien_K9417 november 2021 10:29
Nice! Hopelijk lukt het om de game met patches nog wat stabieler te krijgen
+1ViperXL75
17 november 2021 07:13
Hmm... ergens stiekem hoopte ik op wat fixes ook voor ForzaHorizon 5.
0Bouwer21000
@ViperXL7517 november 2021 08:05
Hier ook, het zal dan van playground games moeten komen...
0ViperXL75
@Bouwer2100017 november 2021 09:37
Oh... welkom bij de groep.
Ik heb em via de Xbox GamePass gedownload, ging em launchen en de intro ging allemaal goed tot en met de Porsche in de bossen.
Daarna crash ie zonder waarschuwing.
Ik ging kijken en zag zoveel dingen die ik moet aanzetten, aanpassen, uitschakelen etc... dacht ik "laat maar".
Dus speel ik nu NoManSky.
XboxPass ftw! :D
+1HaterFrame
@ViperXL7517 november 2021 10:16
Probeer de game eens te starten als admin. Dat loste voor mij alle problemen met crashes op.
+1C-Gate
@HaterFrame17 november 2021 10:42
Dit. Geen idee waarom ik de game als administrator moet runnen, maar draait daarna als een zonnetje
0Bouwer21000
@ViperXL7517 november 2021 09:41
Ik kan het wel spelen, maar loop wel af en toe tegen crashes aan en problemen bij het inladen van textures. Had gehoopt dat er misschien een driver update zou komen die daarmee kan helpen, het wordt afwachten ben ik bang. Wel een prachtig spel wanneer het goed werkt :)
+1CODHLD
17 november 2021 08:30
Deze driver heeft er bij mij voor gezorgd dat Halo infinite niet meer spontaan sluit zonder errors. Voor de rest had ik geen issues hiervoor.
0Tr1pke
17 november 2021 07:18
Op high settings (niet ultra) toch ineens 17fps extra (avg 125fps)
0Lucien_K94
@Tr1pke17 november 2021 09:36
Met welke game?
0Tr1pke
@Lucien_K9417 november 2021 15:16
Sorry, vergeten. Battlefield 2042.
0aygul12345
17 november 2021 07:21
Waarom is de update wel beschikbaar op nvdia.co.uk en niet bij nvdia.com?
0cracking cloud
17 november 2021 09:23
DLSS support voor fs22
0LongTimeAgo
17 november 2021 09:26
Potver, is die Supcom: FAF bug weer terug?
Apart zeg.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

