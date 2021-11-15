Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 6.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • WinRAR icon is displayed on Windows 11 taskbar after invoking WinRAR from Explorer context menu. There was no icon in previous beta version in this case.
  • Archive information dialog includes the proper compression dictionary size for ZIP Deflate64 and Implode compression methods. Previously it was always 32 KB for them.
Bugs fixed:
  • WinRAR shell extension could crash in Windows 11;
  • Restoring from tray did not correctly place WinRAR under other opened windows in Windows 7;
  • "Cascaded context menus" option in "Settings" dialog was always displayed as turned on, even if user turned it off earlier.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 6.10 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 559,00kB - 3,27MB
Licentietype Betaald

0Nijl
16 november 2021 12:29
Ik krijg die rechtermuis menu opties ook in deze beta met geen mogelijkheid in Directory Opus onder Windows 11. Met 6.02 lukt dat wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nijl op 18 november 2021 10:07]

0BlueInk

@Nijl16 november 2021 12:48
Vreemd...Hier werkt de download wel.
0Nijl
@BlueInk16 november 2021 13:05
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar: (werken niet hoor..)
*WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 6.10 bèta 2 voor macOS (M1)

Allemaal 404

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nijl op 16 november 2021 13:06]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@Nijl16 november 2021 14:38
De download links zijn gefikst!
0Wildfire
@Nijl17 november 2021 20:46
Nee, 6.10 beta 2 heeft inderdaad rpoblemen met het contextmenu. Met geen mogelijkheid krijg ik het terug. Onder 6.10 beta 1 werkte het wel, maar ik heb per ongeluk de setup daarvan verwijderd en op de site is het niet meer te downloaden, tijdelijk maar terug naar 6.02 dan.
0BlueInk

@Wildfire19 november 2021 09:40
Zie mijn antwoord aan @Nijl
0BlueInk

@Nijl19 november 2021 09:39
Naar ik zie heeft bèta 2 een stille update gehad.
Je kunt nu kiezen uit "Legacy context menus" option bij "Settings/Integration"
Probeer je dat eens uit? En feedback is altijd welkom ;-)
0Nijl
@BlueInk19 november 2021 11:08
Bedankt voor je reactie. Net even opnieuw geïnstalleerd en nu werkt het met die extra optie aangevinkt. GEWELDIG!

