RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 6.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- WinRAR icon is displayed on Windows 11 taskbar after invoking WinRAR from Explorer context menu. There was no icon in previous beta version in this case.
- Archive information dialog includes the proper compression dictionary size for ZIP Deflate64 and Implode compression methods. Previously it was always 32 KB for them.
- WinRAR shell extension could crash in Windows 11;
- Restoring from tray did not correctly place WinRAR under other opened windows in Windows 7;
- "Cascaded context menus" option in "Settings" dialog was always displayed as turned on, even if user turned it off earlier.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
