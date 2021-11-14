Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Cura 4.12

Cura logo (75 pix) Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.12 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lightning infill

The new lightning infill setting lets you to print high-quality top layers but is optimized to use less material and increase your production speed.

Improved top surface quality

We’ve tweaked the Monotonic setting and made adjustments throughout Ultimaker print profiles. This removes occasional scarring on models and improves top surface quality by default.

Improved horizontal print quality

Resulting in reduction of ringing, improving resolution and overall print quality.

App switcher

The new switcher provides a simpler way to navigate and use other Ultimaker applications, including Ultimaker Digital Factory, Ultimaker Marketplace, and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy. Reporting bugs to Github is now just one click away, and it’s easier to find the application you need.

Faster start-up

We've shaved 10 seconds from Ultimaker Cura's start-up time by optimizing profile data caching.

Other new features:
  • Moved the skip button to the left bottom on the sign in onboarding page and replaced with the sign in button and Create new account
  • Add {material_type} and {material_name} as replacement patterns
  • Update file name after saving
  • Make parking optional in all "methods" of Pause at Height
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug when combing goes through skin on Top Surface Skin Layers
  • Fixed a bug in one-at-a-time mode to not wait for initial layer bed temperature if the temperature stays the same
  • Fixed a bug where there was double infill and gap filling
  • Fixed a bug with monotonic ironing that causes fan speed jump to 255 for ironing pass
  • Fixed an engine crash when using monotonic ordering with zigzag skin pattern
  • Fixed missing commas in disallowed list for code injections
  • Fixed various typos
  • Fixed Filament Change Retract method
  • Fixed extra microsegments inserted from Wall Overlap Computation
  • Fixed inconsistent material name in the header and material selection dropdown
  • Fixed scaling model down after scaling it up with tool handles
  • Fixed single instance option when opening different files
  • Fixed duplicating and multiplying support blockers
  • Fixed a bug where a random 0 was added in end g-code
  • Fixed a bug in Tree support in the global and per object settings
  • Fixed a bug where special characters in configuration files caused a crash
  • Fixed a bug where infill goes through skin
  • Fixed a bug where ironing doesn't listen to combing mode
  • Fixed a bug related to the translations in the monitor tab
Printer definitions, profiles and materials:
  • Added Creasee CS50S pro, Creasee Skywalker and Creasee Phoenix printer definitions
  • Added Joyplace Cremaker M V1, M V2, S V1
  • Added Hellbot printer definitions
  • Added Arjun Pro 300 printer definition
  • Added AtomStack printer definitions
  • Added Weedo X40 printer definition
  • Added 3DI D300 printer definition
  • Changed Crealiy Ender 5 Plus end g-code
  • Updated definitions and extruders of Hellbot Magna 2 230/300 dual
  • Updated Eryone Thinker printer profile
  • Updated FLSUN Super Racer profiles, contritubed by @Guilouz
  • Updated Mega S and X acceleration to firmware default
Known bugs with Lighting infill:
  • Connect infill polygons doesn't work
  • Infill Wipe Distance applies to every polyline
  • Infill mesh modifier density
  • Infill Overlap doesn't work
  • Infill before walls order doesn't respect the order when Lightning is enabled

Versienummer 4.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ultimaker
Download https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/4.12.0
Bestandsgrootte 201,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-11-2021 15:53
22

14-11-2021 • 15:53

Submitter: GorgeousMetal

Bron: Ultimaker

Cura

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia Ultimaker

Reacties (22)

+1Umbrah
14 november 2021 16:43
Cura en Superslicer... mijn twee slicers momenteel. Cura is haast een must voor m'n CR10S-Pro, omdat Prusa (en in mindere mate SuperSlicer) érg gekke start GCode gebruikt; en bovendien érg fijn sliced. Ik had het m'n enige slicer willen maken, als het redelijk met Klipper & Fluidd zou integreren. Mijn RatRig V-Core 3 is een geweldige printer, maar Cura gaat érg slecht om met macro's; zeker als je ook dynamische waarden er aan wil hebben. Bovendien, en dat is cosmetisch, Fluidd-stijl thumbnails werken niet lekker; octoprint wel, maar Octoklipper is écht wel dood ;)

Maar goed -- twee slicers, twee printers is stiekem ook wel fijn. Bij SuperSlicer mis ik de tree supports die Cura heeft, en bij Cura mis ik de geweldige klipper integratie van superslicer (en de performance...)
+1Uruk-Hai

@Umbrah14 november 2021 22:21
Die Creality CR printers hebben toch automatische bed-leveling voor elke print?

Ondersteund Cura dat nu ook? Ik meen namelijk een hele tijd geleden ergens gelezen te hebben dat Cura dat niet deed en dat je daarom een regel code in het .gcode bestand moest toevoegen om de printer te laten levelen.
+1Umbrah
@Uruk-Hai14 november 2021 22:44
Als je het voor elke print wilt doen, dan is dat een kwestie van de bed-level in je start-GCODE opnemen.

In Klipper heb ik het als:

BED_MESH_CALIBRATE PROFILE=umbrah
BED_MESH_PROFILE LOAD=umbrah

in mijn start-print macro, en de start G-CODE is dan ook echt enkel en alleen:

START_PRINT EXTRUDER_TEMP=[first_layer_temperature] BED_TEMP=[first_layer_bed_temperature]

Voor mijn Marlin-gebaseerde Creality CR10 (die ik zwaar gemod heb zodat ik geen bowden-lined hotend heb en direct drive kan met meer snelheid etc.) gebruik ik een complexer iets, want Marlin kent geen macro's/aliassen; dit is onderdeel van mijn printer start-GCode profiel in Cura:

G28 ;Home
G29 ;Auto bed Level

Wát de G29 doet is afhankelijk van hoe je je Marlin hebt geconfigureerd; ik gebruik op die printer een BLTouch (wat trager dan een inductieve probe maar wel wat voordelen ondanks de complexiteit doordat het niet materiaal afhankelijk is). Je dient Marlin te re-compilen als je de probe toevoegd; tenzij je een printer hebt die het out-of-the-box standaard gebruikt. Dat is niet vanzelfsprekend; ook niet bij een CR... er zijn echt flutprinters in die reeks!
+1Oon
@Uruk-Hai15 november 2021 08:22
Ik heb (zoals @Umbrah aangeeft) de start-gcode in Cura aangepast en nu draait hij ABL voor iedere print.

Moet wel zeggen dat mijn Creality CR6-SE een flink scheef bed heeft en ABL daar niet tegenop kan boksen, moet bijna handmatig gaan levelen maar die optie heb ik dan weer niet, of ik moet zelf met spacers gaan rommelen. Verschil links-voor naar rechts-achter is bijna 2 milimeter.
0Uruk-Hai

@Oon16 november 2021 09:51
Ik kan het op foto's van de CR6-SE niet zien, maar heeft dat ding geen stelschroeven onder het printbed?

Ik heb op mijn werk een Ultimaker 3 met ABL en drie stelschroeven onder het printbed.
Ik ging er zonder meer van uit dat een CR6-SE dat ook heeft.
0Oon
@Uruk-Hai16 november 2021 12:17
Volgens de handleiding en wat ik kan vinden op het internet niet, nee. Misschien aftermarket opties, heb ik nog niet echt naar gekeken (ik draai stock op het slangetje voor de filament, een van de klemmetjes ervan en de nozzle na). Als ik de grafiek van mijn OctoPrint vergelijk met die van iemand anders dan schrik ik wel, die had na handmatig levelen wel een beetje een verhoging in het midden maar dat was .0x milimeter, ik daarentegen zie dit..

Blijkbaar ook een bekend gebrek van Creality in z'n algemeen, maar dat helpt mij niet echt in het zoeken naar een (betaalbare) oplossing.
0Uruk-Hai

@Oon16 november 2021 12:40
Interessante grafiek. Hoe kom je daar aan? Is dat een functie van Cura, een ander programma of komt hij van een vergelijkingswebsite?
0Oon
@Uruk-Hai16 november 2021 12:45
OctoPrint met de Bed Visualizer plug-in, die draait dan ABL en maakt een grafiek op basis van de geteste waarden. Is dus wel relatief lage resolutie op de X en Y-as, maar laat wel zien wat het enorme verschil tussen in mijn geval links voor en rechts achter is.
+1Damian
14 november 2021 16:05
Ben benieuwd of ik de verbeterde kwaliteit ook echt ga zien in mijn printjes...
+1WillySis
@Damian14 november 2021 16:35
Bij mij is de verbetering minimaal.
( Benchy, Prusa MK3s, PETG.)
0Anoniem: 508592
@Damian14 november 2021 16:26
Same
+1nl-x
14 november 2021 18:23
10 seconden sneller starten!? Dat wil ik wel zien. Want Cura opstarten is tot nu toe best een ding geweest.

Edit: Ik heb het getest, en het valt vies tegen.

4.11 : 14 seconden na reboot, 11 seconden na een eerdere start.
4.12 : 16 seconden na reboot, 14 seconden na een eerdere start.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nl-x op 14 november 2021 19:16]

+1Magic
@nl-x15 november 2021 08:13
Zijn dat serieus starttijden waar je over klaagt? In de forums zie ik geregeld starttijden van 60 seconden en meer langs komen. Zelf net ook getest:

4.11 en eerder: 48 seconden
4.12: 11 seconden
Dit was met alle onnodige plugins en machines uitgeschakeld in 4.11 en op een 3200g met 16GB geheugen en NVME SSD. Enorme verbetering dus in mijn geval :)
0Uruk-Hai

@Magic16 november 2021 12:49
Goh, ik wist niet dat het aantal in Cura gedefinieerde machines de opstarttijd beïnvloed.

Heb ik weer wat nieuws geleerd. Dankjewel.
+1remmuz
15 november 2021 08:52
Bij mij duurt de "Loading Machines" stap tijdens het starten van Cura nog steeds 20 seconden. Wat zijn die machines? printer modellen? Zou je misschien overbodig Machines kunnen verwijderen?


Edit: Blijkbaar is dit een bekend probleem en is er een plugin om dit te verhelpen:
https://marketplace.ultim...ieldofview/StartOptimiser

Edit 2: na het runnen van de StartOptimiser start Cura 4.12 in 6 seconden in plaats van 30!

[Reactie gewijzigd door remmuz op 15 november 2021 11:35]

+1Umbrah
@remmuz15 november 2021 10:58
Cura heeft een eigen seriële client en kan verbinden over de COM-poort met je printer, om zo á la pronterface te printen, firmware te flashen (als je arduino-likes gebruikt, of ramps-likes), etc... bij startup probeert het via elke compoort in je systeem te verbinden met praktisch elke baud-rate om te kijken of er printers leven; eventueel ook via het netwerk als je een printer hebt geregistreerd die aan het netwerk hangt.

Het is bloed irritant want elke keer als je pronterface wilt gaan doen om iets te tunen en je hebt Cura open, vergeet je weer dat dat de reden is dat pronterface niet wil verbinden want de COM-poort is al in use :D
0Stingree69
14 november 2021 23:48
Even topic kapen voor wat advies; mijn Ender 3 Max doet vanuit Cura voor iedere print een filament change. Heb de instellingen en de gcode doorgespit, kan er niks van vinden. Herkent iemand dit en hoe zet ik t uit?
0Umbrah
@Stingree6915 november 2021 08:27
Paste je start gcode eens? En heb je een fabrieksfirmware of anders?
+1MC Taz Man
@Umbrah15 november 2021 09:45
Mss handig om dit te doen in het Ender topic op het forum?
+1Umbrah
@MC Taz Man15 november 2021 10:23
Misschien dan beter Open Source 3D Printing - Deel 3 - daar kijken wat meer mensen mee.
0Stingree69
15 november 2021 14:14
Ga ik doen, dank jullie wel

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

