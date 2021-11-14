Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.12 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The new lightning infill setting lets you to print high-quality top layers but is optimized to use less material and increase your production speed.

We’ve tweaked the Monotonic setting and made adjustments throughout Ultimaker print profiles. This removes occasional scarring on models and improves top surface quality by default.

Resulting in reduction of ringing, improving resolution and overall print quality.

The new switcher provides a simpler way to navigate and use other Ultimaker applications, including Ultimaker Digital Factory, Ultimaker Marketplace, and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy. Reporting bugs to Github is now just one click away, and it’s easier to find the application you need.

We've shaved 10 seconds from Ultimaker Cura's start-up time by optimizing profile data caching.

Moved the skip button to the left bottom on the sign in onboarding page and replaced with the sign in button and Create new account

Add {material_type} and {material_name} as replacement patterns

Update file name after saving

Make parking optional in all "methods" of Pause at Height

Fixed a bug when combing goes through skin on Top Surface Skin Layers

Fixed a bug in one-at-a-time mode to not wait for initial layer bed temperature if the temperature stays the same

Fixed a bug where there was double infill and gap filling

Fixed a bug with monotonic ironing that causes fan speed jump to 255 for ironing pass

Fixed an engine crash when using monotonic ordering with zigzag skin pattern

Fixed missing commas in disallowed list for code injections

Fixed various typos

Fixed Filament Change Retract method

Fixed extra microsegments inserted from Wall Overlap Computation

Fixed inconsistent material name in the header and material selection dropdown

Fixed scaling model down after scaling it up with tool handles

Fixed single instance option when opening different files

Fixed duplicating and multiplying support blockers

Fixed a bug where a random 0 was added in end g-code

Fixed a bug in Tree support in the global and per object settings

Fixed a bug where special characters in configuration files caused a crash

Fixed a bug where infill goes through skin

Fixed a bug where ironing doesn't listen to combing mode

Fixed a bug related to the translations in the monitor tab

Added Creasee CS50S pro, Creasee Skywalker and Creasee Phoenix printer definitions

Added Joyplace Cremaker M V1, M V2, S V1

Added Hellbot printer definitions

Added Arjun Pro 300 printer definition

Added AtomStack printer definitions

Added Weedo X40 printer definition

Added 3DI D300 printer definition

Changed Crealiy Ender 5 Plus end g-code

Updated definitions and extruders of Hellbot Magna 2 230/300 dual

Updated Eryone Thinker printer profile

Updated FLSUN Super Racer profiles, contritubed by @Guilouz

Updated Mega S and X acceleration to firmware default