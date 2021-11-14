Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.12 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Lightning infill
The new lightning infill setting lets you to print high-quality top layers but is optimized to use less material and increase your production speed.Improved top surface quality
We’ve tweaked the Monotonic setting and made adjustments throughout Ultimaker print profiles. This removes occasional scarring on models and improves top surface quality by default.Improved horizontal print quality
Resulting in reduction of ringing, improving resolution and overall print quality.App switcher
The new switcher provides a simpler way to navigate and use other Ultimaker applications, including Ultimaker Digital Factory, Ultimaker Marketplace, and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy. Reporting bugs to Github is now just one click away, and it’s easier to find the application you need.Faster start-up
We've shaved 10 seconds from Ultimaker Cura's start-up time by optimizing profile data caching.Other new features:
Bug fixes:
- Moved the skip button to the left bottom on the sign in onboarding page and replaced with the sign in button and Create new account
- Add {material_type} and {material_name} as replacement patterns
- Update file name after saving
- Make parking optional in all "methods" of Pause at Height
Printer definitions, profiles and materials:
- Fixed a bug when combing goes through skin on Top Surface Skin Layers
- Fixed a bug in one-at-a-time mode to not wait for initial layer bed temperature if the temperature stays the same
- Fixed a bug where there was double infill and gap filling
- Fixed a bug with monotonic ironing that causes fan speed jump to 255 for ironing pass
- Fixed an engine crash when using monotonic ordering with zigzag skin pattern
- Fixed missing commas in disallowed list for code injections
- Fixed various typos
- Fixed Filament Change Retract method
- Fixed extra microsegments inserted from Wall Overlap Computation
- Fixed inconsistent material name in the header and material selection dropdown
- Fixed scaling model down after scaling it up with tool handles
- Fixed single instance option when opening different files
- Fixed duplicating and multiplying support blockers
- Fixed a bug where a random 0 was added in end g-code
- Fixed a bug in Tree support in the global and per object settings
- Fixed a bug where special characters in configuration files caused a crash
- Fixed a bug where infill goes through skin
- Fixed a bug where ironing doesn't listen to combing mode
- Fixed a bug related to the translations in the monitor tab
Known bugs with Lighting infill:
- Added Creasee CS50S pro, Creasee Skywalker and Creasee Phoenix printer definitions
- Added Joyplace Cremaker M V1, M V2, S V1
- Added Hellbot printer definitions
- Added Arjun Pro 300 printer definition
- Added AtomStack printer definitions
- Added Weedo X40 printer definition
- Added 3DI D300 printer definition
- Changed Crealiy Ender 5 Plus end g-code
- Updated definitions and extruders of Hellbot Magna 2 230/300 dual
- Updated Eryone Thinker printer profile
- Updated FLSUN Super Racer profiles, contritubed by @Guilouz
- Updated Mega S and X acceleration to firmware default
- Connect infill polygons doesn't work
- Infill Wipe Distance applies to every polyline
- Infill mesh modifier density
- Infill Overlap doesn't work
- Infill before walls order doesn't respect the order when Lightning is enabled